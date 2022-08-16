ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Chips Act invests billions in Camas semiconductor industry

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Chips and Science Act, passed in Washington D.C., will invest billions of dollars into Clark County’s semi-conductor industry, an industry that provides thousands of jobs in the area. The nLIGHT semi-conductor manufacturing facility in Camas is one of the facilities that uses a high-power...
CAMAS, WA
nwlaborpress.org

Strike protests lawless sheet metal employer

Workers at a Vancouver sheet metal shop have been on strike since late July, bolstered by a strike support fund and solidarity from fellow union members across trades. Workers at 360 Sheet Metal voted to join Sheet Metal Workers Local 16 in 2021, rebelling against unsafe work conditions and pay close to the state’s minimum wage. But 360, a custom ductwork fabricator, continues to oppose the union, and workers still don’t have a first union contract. On June 25, the company’s nine production workers began a strike to protest unfair labor practices. In charges being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board, Local 16 accuses 360 Sheet Metal of retaliating against pro-union workers by giving them isolating work assignments, making unilateral changes without bargaining, surveilling workers, and firing at least one union supporter.
VANCOUVER, WA
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County moving forward on Prescott Beach purchase

Commissioners asked PGE to donate or sell the land last year. The county and utility company are now finalizing terms.Columbia County is moving forward on purchasing Prescott Beach from Portland General Electric. The county has leased more than 60 acres of riverfront property from PGE for use as a recreational area for more than three decades. The Prescott Beach recreational area currently has bathrooms, picnic tables, and outdated playground equipment, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. But after purchasing the property, the county plans to begin significant development. "It's a very popular spot already, and I really do think it...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
KGMI

Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
LAKEWOOD, WA
WWEEK

Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet

Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court (“The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
KENT, WA
thereflector.com

Development of 179th Street raises concerns

Plans to revamp the street network near the Interstate 5 intersection with the Clark County Fairgrounds has resumed through public outreach, though nearby residents are concerned the plans might be too broad and already agreed upon. Clark County Public Works hosted a hybrid in-person and virtual open house Aug. 11...
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
Big Country News

These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

