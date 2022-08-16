Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Gas prices continue to drop, Salt & Straw launching 'pups cups' this week & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Chips Act invests billions in Camas semiconductor industry
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Chips and Science Act, passed in Washington D.C., will invest billions of dollars into Clark County’s semi-conductor industry, an industry that provides thousands of jobs in the area. The nLIGHT semi-conductor manufacturing facility in Camas is one of the facilities that uses a high-power...
Vancouver Business Journal
Clark County seeks applicants for 78th Street Heritage Farm Technical Advisory Team
Clark County is accepting applications to fill all five positions on the 78th Street Heritage Farm Technical Advisory Team. All positions would begin in the fall of 2022. Team members serve two-year terms. Upon expiration of a term, a member can apply again. There is no limit on how many terms a member can serve.
Upcoming investigation: How an airborne blade exposed broader problems at PGE’s flagship wind farm
In the early hours of Feb. 1, one of the spinning blades on a turbine at Portland General Electric’s Biglow Canyon wind farm in Sherman County launched into the night. The 135-foot piece of fiberglass, wood and metal weighs more than seven tons. It flew the full length of...
nwlaborpress.org
Strike protests lawless sheet metal employer
Workers at a Vancouver sheet metal shop have been on strike since late July, bolstered by a strike support fund and solidarity from fellow union members across trades. Workers at 360 Sheet Metal voted to join Sheet Metal Workers Local 16 in 2021, rebelling against unsafe work conditions and pay close to the state’s minimum wage. But 360, a custom ductwork fabricator, continues to oppose the union, and workers still don’t have a first union contract. On June 25, the company’s nine production workers began a strike to protest unfair labor practices. In charges being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board, Local 16 accuses 360 Sheet Metal of retaliating against pro-union workers by giving them isolating work assignments, making unilateral changes without bargaining, surveilling workers, and firing at least one union supporter.
KOMO News
Housing market: Number of Washington homebuyers backing out of deals reaches new high
SEATTLE — The housing market is slowing as higher mortgage rates sideline many prospective homebuyers. According to Redfin, nationwide, roughly 63,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in July, equal to 16.1% of homes that went under contract that month. In Washington, Seattle saw 11% of pending sales fall through in...
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
Columbia County moving forward on Prescott Beach purchase
Commissioners asked PGE to donate or sell the land last year. The county and utility company are now finalizing terms.Columbia County is moving forward on purchasing Prescott Beach from Portland General Electric. The county has leased more than 60 acres of riverfront property from PGE for use as a recreational area for more than three decades. The Prescott Beach recreational area currently has bathrooms, picnic tables, and outdated playground equipment, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. But after purchasing the property, the county plans to begin significant development. "It's a very popular spot already, and I really do think it...
KGMI
Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
Tiny Washington Area Among The Most Humid Places In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
WWEEK
Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet
Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court (“The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
Homeless woman bumped to the bottom of Section 8 housing list after 3-year wait
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tara Pietromonaco is one of dozens of homeless campers who have claimed a section of Northeast 33rd Drive as their own. Like many of them, she's been pushing to find a way out of the chaos of the streets, but the path to housing isn't easy.
camaspostrecord.com
‘Somebody is going to get killed’: Washougal residents urge city to tame speeding on ‘G’ Street
In 2017, Angi Waring moved into a house on “G” and 20th streets in Washougal, about four blocks west of where she grew up. Waring said she still loves her “tight-knit” neighborhood and friendly neighbors, but has grown increasingly frustrated by the “dangerous” drivers on “G” Street.
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
thereflector.com
Development of 179th Street raises concerns
Plans to revamp the street network near the Interstate 5 intersection with the Clark County Fairgrounds has resumed through public outreach, though nearby residents are concerned the plans might be too broad and already agreed upon. Clark County Public Works hosted a hybrid in-person and virtual open house Aug. 11...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
WWEEK
You Pointed Us to the Eeriest Vacant Buildings in Portland. We Found Out Why They’re Empty.
Empty buildings are like missing teeth or blank pages in a photo album—the story lies in what isn’t there. They are untapped potential, forgone wealth, and a narrative arc gone wobbly. Last month, WW chronicled two vacancies we found especially puzzling: the emptying of a downtown senior living...
These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
