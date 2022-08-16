ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

Plumas County News

Red Flag Warning issued for eastern Plumas and Sierra counties

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning on dry fuels, which is in effect from 2 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Thursday. The impacted areas include western Lassen, eastern Plumas, and eastern Sierra counties, as well as a portion of eastern Lassen County and northern Washoe County.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Area Red Flag Warning Starts Wednesday Afternoon

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast California and far northwest Nevada. The Red Flag Warning starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 8 a.m. on Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. We dry things out...
NEVADA STATE
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Thunderstorms and High Fire Danger Beginning Today

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the next several days, bringing with them the risk of heavy rain, gusty outflow winds and abundant lightning. Weather experts say that another surge of monsoonal moisture will bring back...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Lassen County, CA
City
Reno, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse

This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division. During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
ABC10

Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Lane closures in Fallon take affect next Monday

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures in Fallon as part of road resurfacing are due to begin next Monday in the town of Fallon. The closures and travel delays will take place on Harrigan Road and Union Lane from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30, as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the routes and improves the roadway surfaces.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Head-On Crash Closes Portion of East Golden Valley Road

A portion of East Golden Valley Road north of Reno is currently closed for a head-on crash that occurred late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Washoe County deputies say three people were taken to the hospital. Deputies say the crash involved a truck towing a trailer -...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022

Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Aerial mosquito treatment set for Thursday in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District announced they will be conducting an aerial mosquito treatment in Washoe County this Thursday. The treatment, an aerial larvicide application to treat mosquito larvae, is the fourth of its kind in 2022, and will be the second-to-last treatment of the season.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Plumas County News

Collins announces major forestland acquisition

On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
