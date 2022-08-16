Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Red Flag Warning issued for eastern Plumas and Sierra counties
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning on dry fuels, which is in effect from 2 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Thursday. The impacted areas include western Lassen, eastern Plumas, and eastern Sierra counties, as well as a portion of eastern Lassen County and northern Washoe County.
2news.com
Area Red Flag Warning Starts Wednesday Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast California and far northwest Nevada. The Red Flag Warning starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 8 a.m. on Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. We dry things out...
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Thunderstorms and High Fire Danger Beginning Today
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the next several days, bringing with them the risk of heavy rain, gusty outflow winds and abundant lightning. Weather experts say that another surge of monsoonal moisture will bring back...
Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse
This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division. During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I...
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
mynspr.org
More than a year later, the investigation into the drone that hampered the Dixie Fire air attack is still in progress
This month, Greenville residents commemorated one year since the Dixie Fire leveled their community. The fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in California state history. Officials concluded that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was liable for the start of the fire by allowing a damaged tree to remain...
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
KOLO TV Reno
Lane closures in Fallon take affect next Monday
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures in Fallon as part of road resurfacing are due to begin next Monday in the town of Fallon. The closures and travel delays will take place on Harrigan Road and Union Lane from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30, as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the routes and improves the roadway surfaces.
2news.com
Head-On Crash Closes Portion of East Golden Valley Road
A portion of East Golden Valley Road north of Reno is currently closed for a head-on crash that occurred late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Washoe County deputies say three people were taken to the hospital. Deputies say the crash involved a truck towing a trailer -...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Fall River Mills on Saturday. Deputies said 25-year-old Maria Little White Swan Riggins of Montgomery Creek died after a head-on crash. The crash happened near Pit...
KOLO TV Reno
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
visitcarsoncity.com
The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022
Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New sawmill to start processing Caldor Fire salvage logs from Sierra-at-Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A new sawmill to be constructed near Carson City is expected to produce about 50 million feet of lumber per year and the first purchase was from salvage and cleanup efforts at Sierra-at-Tahoe, officials announced on Tuesday. Tahoe Forest Products in a partnership with...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
KOLO TV Reno
Aerial mosquito treatment set for Thursday in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District announced they will be conducting an aerial mosquito treatment in Washoe County this Thursday. The treatment, an aerial larvicide application to treat mosquito larvae, is the fourth of its kind in 2022, and will be the second-to-last treatment of the season.
Plumas County News
Collins announces major forestland acquisition
On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
KCRA.com
9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
