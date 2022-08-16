Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gov. McMaster signs Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ceremonially signing the Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill, H. 3050. The event happened Thursday morning at 5400 Broad River Rd. The law requires noncertified officers work alongside certified officers when they are on duty, forbidding them from performing law enforcement duties...
WIS-TV
Governor McMaster announces nominations to Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. The task force was created in the General Assembly in reaction to teacher shortages and other issues in South Carolina’s educational system. Nationwide, districts report shortages of teachers, substitutes...
WIS-TV
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The lawyer for Alex Murdaugh spoke Wednesday morning about an update on his client’s murder trial. Dick Harpootlian said, “ I don’t have a shred of paper.” Harpootlian explained that he has yet to receive evidence from the prosecutor’s office 32 days after requesting it. He said under state law they’re required to provide the evidence at maximum 30 days after a request.
WIS-TV
California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme. Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.
WIS-TV
Governor McMaster signs U.S. Army partnership for job placement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new partnership is coming to South Carolina to help Veterans and service members. Wednesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster will sign the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) at Fort Jackson. The PaYS program is a partnership between the U.S. Army and multiple companies and other...
WIS-TV
5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada
JAKES VALLEY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Five wild horses were found shot and killed in Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Officials with the BLM said the fatal shootings happened...
