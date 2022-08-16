Read full article on original website
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
Why is Montana known as the 'Big Sky state'?
Welcome to The Big Why, a series driven by your curiosity about Montana. We'll answer your questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. This is our inaugural episode and we're answering a question that has to do with this show's name: Why is Montana known as the "Big Sky state"?
9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana
Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor.
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
'Yellowstone' returns to film in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” is back filming in downtown Missoula, and this time it's near the Missoula Club. The production team lined up along Ryman and Main Street while extras bustled around, gearing up to film. Parking between Higgins and Ryman was blocked off, and Ryman between...
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Great ready to Rumble in the Root
Rumble in the Root is hosted by the BitterRodders Car Club on Labor Day, Saturday September 3, 2022. Rumble in the Root is a charity benefit Rod Run held annually every fall. The spectacular drive through the Bitterroot Valley as well as good food, games and fun along the way make this one of the largest Rod Runs around. Many participants make Rumble in the Root the recurring highlight of their season.
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman
On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Montana Grizzlies position preview: Justin Ford, Robby Hauck highlight loaded UM secondary
MISSOULA — Depth is aplenty for the Montana Grizzlies defensive backs, and expectations for this position group are through the roof with players like Justin Ford and Robby Hauck back ready to lead this defensive unit. Ford and Hauck return as seniors and two of three Griz players —...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Man severely burned in Lolo home explosion, fire
A man was taken to the hospital with burns over half of his body following a Monday night explosion and fire at a home in Lolo.
Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets
Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
