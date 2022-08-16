Read full article on original website
Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 21:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial; Riverside THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ...CENTRAL YUMA NORTHEASTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM MST/1000 PM PDT/ The dust storm which prompted the warning has exited the area. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 20:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/ FOR WEST CENTRAL LA PAZ AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 850 PM MST/850 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Blythe, or 40 miles south of Parker, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blythe, Ehrenberg and East Blythe. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 8. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 155 and 156. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 20:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL LA PAZ AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southeast, Palo Verde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Palo Verde Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Yuma and southeastern Imperial Counties through 1130 PM MST/1130 PM PDT/ At 1040 PM MST/1040 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Andrade, or 9 miles northwest of Yuma, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell, Algodones Dunes, Winterhaven and Araby. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 16. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 64 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
