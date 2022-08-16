Effective: 2022-08-18 20:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/ FOR WEST CENTRAL LA PAZ AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 850 PM MST/850 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Blythe, or 40 miles south of Parker, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blythe, Ehrenberg and East Blythe. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 8. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 155 and 156. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO