weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 22:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona West central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 1045 PM MST/1045 PM PDT/. * At 1012 PM MST/1012 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Martinez Lake, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martinez Lake and Winterhaven. This includes CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 90 and 94. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 1030 PM MST/1030 PM PDT/. * At 930 PM MST/930 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Martinez Lake to 22 miles south of Wellton, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 16. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 68 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 36. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell, Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes, Andrade, Winterhaven, Araby and Glamis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 22:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Imperial A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST/1045 PM PDT/ FOR WEST CENTRAL YUMA AND SOUTHEASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 1033 PM MST/1033 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Winterhaven, or 11 miles north of Yuma, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake and Winterhaven. This includes CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 90 and 94. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southeast, Palo Verde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Palo Verde Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Yuma and southeastern Imperial Counties through 1130 PM MST/1130 PM PDT/ At 1040 PM MST/1040 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Andrade, or 9 miles northwest of Yuma, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell, Algodones Dunes, Winterhaven and Araby. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 16. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 64 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
