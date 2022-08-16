ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country music singer Frank Ray shows that artists belong in any and all genres

By David Plazas, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

Greetings, familia:

The first time I saw Linda Ronstadt perform was in a movie production of the British operetta "Pirates of Penzance."

She impressed me with her soprano voice, playing the daughter of a "modern major general" who falls in love with a pirate.

At the time, I thought she might be a Broadway star or opera singer. Little did I know how versatile Ronstadt was in her music or that she is a Latina.

She did it all: opera, country, rock n' roll and mariachi music.

A few years ago, the Country Music Hall of Fame presented a temporary exhibit honoring the collaboration between Ronstadt and fellow legends Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b30yA_0hJlwoy400

But she is among several Latina and Latino artists who cross genres or find a place that is not typically associated with traditional music from Latin America.

My colleague Marcus K. Dowling recently wrote about Frank Ray, a Mexican American country music performer who is set to become one of the genre's rising stars.

Ray was born Francisco Gomez in New Mexico. His debut EP "Getcha Some" released last Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnafU_0hJlwoy400

His song "Streetlights" includes flamenco guitars and his singing a few of the verses in Spanish: "Caminando en la luz de la calle" (Walking in the light of the streets).

"It's vital to note Ray's Mexican-American heritage and his pride in being a husband and father as key to who he is," wrote Dowling, who added that the artist finds inspiration in other Latino artists, including icons Freddy Fender and Vicente Fernandez.

When I first arrived in Tennessee eight years ago, I was not a country music fan. However, taking time to explore the genre and realizing that it is about storytelling created a connection that made me a fan. So, I am thrilled that there is more Latino representation in the genre today.

You will also find more compelling reads of the week:

Events

  • Casa de la Cultura is back with a free concert called "México en el Corazón" on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, downtown Nashville 37201. Learn more at https://casadelaculturanashville.org/
  • Conexión Américas is preparing for events during Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) that include an awards ceremony, student essay contest and the return of The Latin Party on Sept. 30. Learn more: https://www.conexionamericas.org/hhm-award-ceremony/
  • Tickets for sale: The Tennessean hosts the Latino Tennessee Voices Storytellers event where people from the community share a story from their lives, be it about fitting in, accepting their identity or finding their voice. Tickets for Latino Tennessee Voices Storytellers are on sale now .

¡Muchas gracias!

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network - Tennessee. He is of Colombian and Cuban descent, has studied or worked in several Spanish-speaking countries, and was the founding editor of Gaceta Tropical in Southwest Florida. He has lived in Tennessee since 2014. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Country music singer Frank Ray shows that artists belong in any and all genres

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Marriage Explodes: Inside The Downfall Of Michelle Branch's Relationship With Patrick Carney

Leave the Pieces. Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney tied the knot in 2019, but only three years later, they made the shocking decision to go their separate ways. The former couple first met while attending a party in 2015 and quickly struck up a friendship that led to their first collaboration together. The Black Keys drummer was a producer on her 2017 album Hopeless Romantic — a title that seemingly hinted at their budding romance.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin

When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Reuters

Motown legend Lamont Dozier dies at age 81

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Motown legend Lamont Dozier, the prolific singer-songwriter who composed and produced hits such as "Stop! In The Name Of Love," "Baby Love" and "Two Hearts," has died at the age of 81, his family said on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Diane Luckey, Singer-Songwriter Behind Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses,’ Dies at 59

Diane Luckey, the alt-pop singer-songwriter best known as the woman behind Q Lazzarus, died on July 19, according to an obituary posted by the Jackson Funeral Home of her Neptune, NJ hometown. A cause of death was not cited in the obituary, though according to a different obit published by the Asbury Park Press, her passing followed “a short illness.” She was 59.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rolling Stone

Hear Previously-Unreleased Live Version of Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Complex Female Characters’

Sleater-Kinney has shared a rare live recording of their song “Complex Female Characters.” The previously-unreleased version comes off Here and There, a forthcoming compilation from Courtney Barnett that will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth. Purchase or stream the song here. For Here and There, out Aug. 19, Barnett has collected a mix of rare b-sides, demos, and live recordings from Sleater-Kinney, Faye Webster, and others. It features contributions from some of the artists joining Barnett on her traveling festival of the same name this summer, and is now available to pre-order now on Bandcamp as a digital release. There will also...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Freddy Fender
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley ‘On Tour’ Box Set to Contain Unreleased Live Tracks

Passing away at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley left more than a beautiful estate deemed Graceland behind. In August of 1977, the music industry lost a star, but what many didn’t know, his legacy continues to transform music and influence generations of artists who came after him. If there was anyone to debate his title as the King of Rock and Roll, it is hard to compete with the fact that Presley died almost 50 years ago and only grew in popularity. With a hit movie in theaters and auction houses scrambling for anything remotely touched by the icon, it appears a new Elvis On Tour box set is scheduled for a December release. And for all those diehard fans, it comes with unreleased recordings.
MEMPHIS, TN
American Songwriter

Grammy Nominee and Kids Musician Morgan Taylor Dies

Morgan Taylor, the creator of the award-winning children’s multimedia project Gustafer Yellowgold, passed away on August 11 after a brief, sudden illness, his family and friends report. Taylor’s songs and artwork captivated multiple generations, earning him two Grammy nominations, Audible‘s award for Best Children’s Audiobook, and widespread critical acclaim....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Music Hall#Opera Singer#Traditional Music#Awards Ceremony#British#Latina#Latino#Mexican#American
Taste of Country

Michelle Branch Splits From the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney After 3 Years of Marriage

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage. The split was confirmed by Branch on Thursday (Aug. 11), via a statement shared by TMZ. "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch says. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
NYLON

Solange Is Composing Music for the New York City Ballet

Solange Knowles is about to inject some hype into another cultural institution: The New York City Ballet. The multi-hyphenate talent is composing music for the organization’s Fall Fashion Gala, making her the first Black woman to have composed a score for the institution. The event, which honors New York gal about town Sarah Jessica Parker, who is unsurprising to no one, the ballet’s vice chair. The performance debuts September 28 at Lincoln Center in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy