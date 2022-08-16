Country music singer Frank Ray shows that artists belong in any and all genres

Greetings, familia:

The first time I saw Linda Ronstadt perform was in a movie production of the British operetta "Pirates of Penzance."

She impressed me with her soprano voice, playing the daughter of a "modern major general" who falls in love with a pirate.

At the time, I thought she might be a Broadway star or opera singer. Little did I know how versatile Ronstadt was in her music or that she is a Latina.

She did it all: opera, country, rock n' roll and mariachi music.

A few years ago, the Country Music Hall of Fame presented a temporary exhibit honoring the collaboration between Ronstadt and fellow legends Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris .

But she is among several Latina and Latino artists who cross genres or find a place that is not typically associated with traditional music from Latin America.

My colleague Marcus K. Dowling recently wrote about Frank Ray, a Mexican American country music performer who is set to become one of the genre's rising stars.

Ray was born Francisco Gomez in New Mexico. His debut EP "Getcha Some" released last Friday.

His song "Streetlights" includes flamenco guitars and his singing a few of the verses in Spanish: "Caminando en la luz de la calle" (Walking in the light of the streets).

"It's vital to note Ray's Mexican-American heritage and his pride in being a husband and father as key to who he is," wrote Dowling, who added that the artist finds inspiration in other Latino artists, including icons Freddy Fender and Vicente Fernandez.

When I first arrived in Tennessee eight years ago, I was not a country music fan. However, taking time to explore the genre and realizing that it is about storytelling created a connection that made me a fan. So, I am thrilled that there is more Latino representation in the genre today.

You will also find more compelling reads of the week:

Reporter Adrianna Rodriguez reports that the flu is back after staying at bay for a few years because of COVID-19. Here's what to know .

In my latest column, I urge Tennessee lawmakers not to punish Nashvill e because the Metro Council rejected the Republican National Convention, which will now take place in Milwaukee in 2024.

Check out a special from on DACA from USA TODAY — 10 years later, immigrants want relief.

After Oliver Marmol of the St. Louis Cardinals was fired recently, there are no more Latino general managers in Major League Baseball.

Events

Casa de la Cultura is back with a free concert called "México en el Corazón" on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, downtown Nashville 37201. Learn more at https://casadelaculturanashville.org/

is back with a free concert called "México en el Corazón" on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, downtown Nashville 37201. Learn more at https://casadelaculturanashville.org/ Conexión Américas is preparing for events during Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) that include an awards ceremony, student essay contest and the return of The Latin Party on Sept. 30. Learn more: https://www.conexionamericas.org/hhm-award-ceremony/

is preparing for events during Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) that include an awards ceremony, student essay contest and the return of The Latin Party on Sept. 30. Learn more: https://www.conexionamericas.org/hhm-award-ceremony/ Tickets for sale: The Tennessean hosts the Latino Tennessee Voices Storytellers event where people from the community share a story from their lives, be it about fitting in, accepting their identity or finding their voice. Tickets for Latino Tennessee Voices Storytellers are on sale now .

¡Muchas gracias!

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network - Tennessee. He is of Colombian and Cuban descent, has studied or worked in several Spanish-speaking countries, and was the founding editor of Gaceta Tropical in Southwest Florida. He has lived in Tennessee since 2014. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Country music singer Frank Ray shows that artists belong in any and all genres