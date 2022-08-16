ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive

Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
16th annual Paws in the Pool event set for Sunday, August 21

YAKIMA-- The 16th annual Paws in the Pool event will take place this Sunday, August 21st at the Franklin Pool in Yakima. The event is set to start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. The City of Yakima says the event is for dogs and their owners to swim together on the last day of summer operation at Franklin Pool.
Mid-Century Luxury At The Nile Valley Rally In Naches

Vintage trailers from the 1950s and 60s are on display at the annual Nile Valley Rally in Naches, Washington. Saturday 8/20 you're invited to an open house from 10am to 2pm at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 Highway 410 just outside Naches. About 45 retro-cool trailers will be on-site. Looking...
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?

It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!

If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
Lemonade Day 2022 in Yakima County Was a Super Success!

Saturday was all about building small businesses, igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in our local kids and if you missed it, OMG you better mark your calendar for next year! It's called Lemonade Day, providing the kids of the Yakima Valley a taste of what it's like to run their own unique lemonade stand, providing skills like how to make money, save money and donate money too!
‘A labor of love’: Yakima romance authors share wisdom ahead of book signing

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than a dozen romance authors from the Pacific Northwest are stopping by Inkling’s Bookshop in Yakima this weekend to sign books, celebrate the genre and receive recognition for their hard work. Although romance novels are a $1.44 billion industry — the most profitable of any book genre — they haven’t always received respect from  the writing...
Rock Reggae and Blues Festival Coming To Toppenish For Tribalpalooza

It's going to be a day of laughter, smiles, and music. This festival of rock, reggae, and blues. Will be rocking the Yakama Nation. Saturday (Aug. 27th). Tribal Vibes Productions presents Tribalpalooza. This music festival features Native American music groups from across the country. You can enjoy them live. At the Toppenish fairgrounds. Located at 600 S. Division St. in Toppenish.
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving

Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
Top 5 Places to Celebrate Couples day in Yakima

It's national Couples day, but we say you can use any excuse to have your own special couples day and celebrate your relationship. Some people get frustrated trying to come up with new things to do as a couple. Sometimes it feels like you've done it all, but we're here to show you there are plenty of fun and romantic places to check out in the Yakima Valley.
Paws in the Pool Event Set For Sunday in Yakima

Yakima's Franklin Pool will welcome dogs and their owners from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 21 for the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event. Officials from Yakima Parks and Recreation say the event for dogs and owners is held each summer on the last day of operation at Franklin Pool.
Pet of the Week: Beta and her 11 siblings are up for adoption

YAKIMA—This week’s pet of the week is puppy, Beta. She came into Yakima Humane Society with her 11 siblings and her mom. The mom was picked up by her owner and the puppies are all up for adoption. Beta and her siblings will be at PetSmart this Saturday...
Searching for Zen? Daily Affirmations Help Your Mind and Soul

I cannot believe that Affirmations with Sarah J has been going on for almost six full months! If you haven't gotten the chance to catch them, a fresh one is served up daily at 11:25 am and again at 1:25 pm weekdays on 107.3 KFFM and also 98.3 The Key. A huge shout-out goes to the sponsor, Skin Unfiltered in Zillah, serving up the pampering that everyone deserves to treat themselves too!
Hopsteiner announces a new agreement with CLS Farms

A new agreement with CLS Farms creates a new opportunity for brewers to source four Hopsteiner varieties. Hopsteiner just announced a new partnership with one of Washington’s independent hop growers. The company says that for the first time it has expanded some of its proprietary varieties to an outside grower, CLS Farms. It is the first agreement to give a grower full marketing, selling, and distributing rights for these four proprietary varieties: Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus.
