Read full article on original website
Related
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive
Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
KIMA TV
16th annual Paws in the Pool event set for Sunday, August 21
YAKIMA-- The 16th annual Paws in the Pool event will take place this Sunday, August 21st at the Franklin Pool in Yakima. The event is set to start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. The City of Yakima says the event is for dogs and their owners to swim together on the last day of summer operation at Franklin Pool.
Two Façade Improvement Grant projects completed in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Downtown Yakima Façade Improvement Grant projects have been completed. The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) says both the Salvation Army Thrift Store located on 6th Avenue and the Hittle Building on 2nd Street were significantly enhanced through the projects. The Salvation Army received $5,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Century Luxury At The Nile Valley Rally In Naches
Vintage trailers from the 1950s and 60s are on display at the annual Nile Valley Rally in Naches, Washington. Saturday 8/20 you're invited to an open house from 10am to 2pm at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 Highway 410 just outside Naches. About 45 retro-cool trailers will be on-site. Looking...
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lemonade Day 2022 in Yakima County Was a Super Success!
Saturday was all about building small businesses, igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in our local kids and if you missed it, OMG you better mark your calendar for next year! It's called Lemonade Day, providing the kids of the Yakima Valley a taste of what it's like to run their own unique lemonade stand, providing skills like how to make money, save money and donate money too!
‘A labor of love’: Yakima romance authors share wisdom ahead of book signing
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than a dozen romance authors from the Pacific Northwest are stopping by Inkling’s Bookshop in Yakima this weekend to sign books, celebrate the genre and receive recognition for their hard work. Although romance novels are a $1.44 billion industry — the most profitable of any book genre — they haven’t always received respect from the writing...
Rock Reggae and Blues Festival Coming To Toppenish For Tribalpalooza
It's going to be a day of laughter, smiles, and music. This festival of rock, reggae, and blues. Will be rocking the Yakama Nation. Saturday (Aug. 27th). Tribal Vibes Productions presents Tribalpalooza. This music festival features Native American music groups from across the country. You can enjoy them live. At the Toppenish fairgrounds. Located at 600 S. Division St. in Toppenish.
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yaktrinews.com
Yakima’s new Crumbl Cookies store is baking dreams crumb true for late-night snackers
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new cookie store has opened up in Yakima and with extended hours, it’s a dream crumb true for locals craving a late-night sweet treat. Crumbl Cookie, a national chain with several locations already in the Tri-Cities, held its grand opening Friday at its new location at 2412 W. Nob Hill Blvd. #104 in Yakima.
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
Top 5 Places to Celebrate Couples day in Yakima
It's national Couples day, but we say you can use any excuse to have your own special couples day and celebrate your relationship. Some people get frustrated trying to come up with new things to do as a couple. Sometimes it feels like you've done it all, but we're here to show you there are plenty of fun and romantic places to check out in the Yakima Valley.
Paws in the Pool Event Set For Sunday in Yakima
Yakima's Franklin Pool will welcome dogs and their owners from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 21 for the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event. Officials from Yakima Parks and Recreation say the event for dogs and owners is held each summer on the last day of operation at Franklin Pool.
KIMA TV
Pet of the Week: Beta and her 11 siblings are up for adoption
YAKIMA—This week’s pet of the week is puppy, Beta. She came into Yakima Humane Society with her 11 siblings and her mom. The mom was picked up by her owner and the puppies are all up for adoption. Beta and her siblings will be at PetSmart this Saturday...
Searching for Zen? Daily Affirmations Help Your Mind and Soul
I cannot believe that Affirmations with Sarah J has been going on for almost six full months! If you haven't gotten the chance to catch them, a fresh one is served up daily at 11:25 am and again at 1:25 pm weekdays on 107.3 KFFM and also 98.3 The Key. A huge shout-out goes to the sponsor, Skin Unfiltered in Zillah, serving up the pampering that everyone deserves to treat themselves too!
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Hopsteiner announces a new agreement with CLS Farms
A new agreement with CLS Farms creates a new opportunity for brewers to source four Hopsteiner varieties. Hopsteiner just announced a new partnership with one of Washington’s independent hop growers. The company says that for the first time it has expanded some of its proprietary varieties to an outside grower, CLS Farms. It is the first agreement to give a grower full marketing, selling, and distributing rights for these four proprietary varieties: Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus.
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1