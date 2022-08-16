Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of world, one of the most visited monument, the magnificent architecture that itself speak the eternal story of love and the motive of its existence. So overwhelming is the graceful beauty and existence of this grandeur that centuries later today, even the very land where it has been located Agra has been immortalized as the city of Taj. People often prefer to visit Agra, India to witness themselves the beauty of Taj in different weathers.

