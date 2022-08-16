Marlene Ann Johnson, age 74 passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1948 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Melvin and Arlene (Webber) Schneider. Marlene graduated from New Glarus High School in 1966. On June 9, 1967 she was united in marriage to Donald B. Johnson at Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus, where Marlene has been a lifelong member. Marlene first worked at Gibco in Madison and then Chalet Cheese Co-Op for fifteen years before working at Jim’s Foods and then Union Bank & Trust in Belleville until retiring. Marlene and Don traveled throughout the Midwest and Western States, and she had a special place in her heart for times spent in Northern Wisconsin. They also showcased their woodworking and crafting talents at many area craft shows over the years.

NEW GLARUS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO