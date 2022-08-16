Read full article on original website
Mark Thomas Schmidt
Mark Thomas Schmidt, a gentlemen, a scholar, and for many, a state of mind. He was called onward to the universe on May 18th, 2022 where he was last known to be in the mountains and forest that he loved most. Mark showed up fashionably early on May 14th, 1989....
Throwback Thursday: Keeping blacksmithing alive
DARIEN, Wis. — This week's Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits the story of a man keeping blacksmithing alive in 1989.
Candace “Candy” Reeder
Candace “Candy” Reeder, age 59, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home. A “Celebration of Life” will be held for her on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Tom McAlpine officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 Noon.
John W. “Bill” Rock
John W. “Bill” Rock, age 95, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Oshkosh, Wis. Bill was born on Feb. 12, 1927, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wis., the son of A.P. (1896-1978) and Helen Williams Rock (1898-1987). Bill graduated from St. John High School in Little Chute, Wis., on June 4, 1944. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines in January 1945 and served aboard the U.S.S. Bunker Hill and U.S.S. S. Heintzelman. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1947. He attended UW-Madison for a year. The next five years, Bill studied to be a priest with the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.
Christine Richolson
Christine Richolson, age 57, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday August, 9th, 2022 at her home. She was born to Barbara (Sullivan) and Donald Pokorski on February 22, 1965. She grew up and remained in Madison, WI. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1983. She went on to have various jobs, including 23 years in the Madison Metropolitan School District as a Special Education Assistant. She recently left the school district and became a Health Unit Coordinator for UW Health East Clinic in Madison.
Coach of the Week: Wisconsin Dells’ Mike Janke
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — When Mike Janke started with Wisconsin Dells football, he was a volunteer assistant middle school coach. Fast forward to now, he’s the leader of the program who’s coming off their first undefeated regular season since 1986. He earned his way up to the head coach spot and that’s what he’s preaching to his Chiefs.
From selling tamales on Facebook to opening a second storefront
What started as a way to weather the pandemic by selling tamales on Facebook turned into a business at an east-side food court. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Amado Rodriguez III lost his job. With rent piling up and government aid taking five to six months to arrive, Rodriguez decided to make and sell tamales through Facebook.
Hometown accelerator event this week will celebrate 10 years of innovation
It started in our own backyard with the goal to create Wisconsin’s next set of community leaders by investing in promising entrepreneurs. In the 10 years since, gener8tor has grown into a nationally-ranked venture capital firm with accelerator programs in 41 communities across 22 states and two countries, and participating startups have secured more than $1.2 billion in funding. This week, gener8tor will celebrate its 10th anniversary at a Forward Festival event that brings together founders, investors, innovators and corporate partners for a night of drinks, appetizers and live music. The event will take place on Thurs. Aug. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Union’s Great Hall.
Sun Prairie East routes Monona Grove in week 1
Sun Prairie East routes Monona Grove in week 1
Marlene Ann Johnson
Marlene Ann Johnson, age 74 passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1948 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Melvin and Arlene (Webber) Schneider. Marlene graduated from New Glarus High School in 1966. On June 9, 1967 she was united in marriage to Donald B. Johnson at Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus, where Marlene has been a lifelong member. Marlene first worked at Gibco in Madison and then Chalet Cheese Co-Op for fifteen years before working at Jim’s Foods and then Union Bank & Trust in Belleville until retiring. Marlene and Don traveled throughout the Midwest and Western States, and she had a special place in her heart for times spent in Northern Wisconsin. They also showcased their woodworking and crafting talents at many area craft shows over the years.
Leigh Wille
In the evening hours of August 1, 2022, Leigh Marie Wille passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital, with her loving family at her side. Leigh was born on August 24, 1957 in Coronado, CA to Robert and Helen Sanders. At the age of 12 she moved to Merrimac, WI. As she grew up, she would work at her family’s Nu-Vee Bar and Restaurant, while also attending Sauk Prairie Schools. She met Lon Wille and they fell in love. After graduating in 1975 Lon and Leigh would marry on September 13 that same year. These high school sweethearts would have three children: two boys and one girl.
Robert “Bob” Cowles Theiler
Robert (Bob) Cowles Theiler, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 with his loving wife, Lori by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bob was born in Tomahawk, WI on August 31, 1946,...
Middleton falls to Bay Port in season opener
Middleton falls to Bay Port in season opener
Robert “Bob” Winckler
Robert “Bob” Winckler, age 61, passed away on August 16, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Kelly, Matt (Hannah), and Leah. Proud new grandpa to Lydia Winckler. Bob was born to George and Martina (Gau) Winckler and raised in West...
Pets of the Week: Gucci and Blankie
You can meet Gucci, Blankie and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society. Go to giveshelter.org for more information on the pets that are available.
