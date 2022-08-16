ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County Park Ranger Chief Shane Denton. No foul play is suspected.

Denton said officials believe the man drowned.

The sheriff’s office said the coroner will release the identity at a later date.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

