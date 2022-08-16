ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 10

#hooboy
2d ago

How about requiring geothermal heating/cooling or solar panels? We can do better than all electric - which uses fossils fuels. . . No big environmental savings there.

Reply
2
guest23
2d ago

makes sense. Already having power outages in the summer and with electric cars being mandatory down the way its def a great idea. not to mention electric is way more expensive than gas.

Reply
2
FoodGuy
2d ago

let's see, doesn't demand for a limited resource usually drive prices up?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Tisbury, MA
City
Lexington, MA
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Boston, MA
Government
City
Washington, MA
City
Acton, MA
Boston, MA
Industry
commonwealthmagazine.org

A loud lament over the latest gambling embrace by state leaders

THERE WERE WHOOPS AND HOLLERS from DraftKings, the state’s casinos, and lawmakers as the state legalized sports betting earlier this month. For Les Bernal, it was not a moment to celebrate, but instead marked a new low in how far Massachusetts would go to draw in revenue by exploiting those most vulnerable to the addictive pull of gambling.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Boston construction site shut down after object falls onto vehicle, injuring driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston. According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Electra Acquires 225-Room Back Bay Hotel, Marking AKA’s Debut in Boston

BOSTON – Electra America Hospitality Group announced that it has acquired the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel, an upper upscale hotel in the heart of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. The property will be converted upon acquisition into “Hotel AKA Back Bay,” marking hospitality leader AKA’s debut in Boston....
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Roy
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Michelle Wu
NECN

Orange Line Shutdown Impacts Will ‘Get Worse' After Labor Day, Expert Says

The "transit emergency" in Boston, caused by the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, will likely get even worse after Labor Day, according to one local expert. Since the MBTA released its initial plans for the coming Orange Line shutdown, Massachusetts state leaders have been working to ensure commuters are prepared for major changes, even going so far as to say drivers should avoid downtown Boston entirely if they can. During a news conference Monday, state officials referred to the project and its impact as the "Orange Line Super Surge," detailing how it will be felt by almost all commuters in this region and urging people to change their commute if they can.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
quincyquarry.com

Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Linus Realestate#State
nbcboston.com

Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns

Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Developers required to release diversity plans

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Five years ago, city officials released guidelines for developers bidding on publicly-owned land that would award points for teams in which people of color have a significant ownership stake and those that use subcontractors who are people of color. Last...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
BOSTON, MA
baystateparent.com

The Little-Known Boston Harbor Islands Have Much to Offer

When I, a native New Yorker, suggested to my husband, a born-and-bred Bostonian, that we take the kids on a day trip to the Boston Harbor Islands, he told me in his rich accent that he’d “nevah heahd” of them. That was 10 years ago, when our kids were ages 7 (twins) and 4, and since then, our family has made almost yearly visits to these little-known yet fascinating islands.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes

Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy