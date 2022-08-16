The "transit emergency" in Boston, caused by the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, will likely get even worse after Labor Day, according to one local expert. Since the MBTA released its initial plans for the coming Orange Line shutdown, Massachusetts state leaders have been working to ensure commuters are prepared for major changes, even going so far as to say drivers should avoid downtown Boston entirely if they can. During a news conference Monday, state officials referred to the project and its impact as the "Orange Line Super Surge," detailing how it will be felt by almost all commuters in this region and urging people to change their commute if they can.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO