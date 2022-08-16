ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee

By Dennis Huspeni dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S10m2_0hJlvZdq00
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon delivery driver drops off a package on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees.

Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.

Under Senate Bill 21-260, a 27 cent fee must be collected and paid to the state by retailers "on all deliveries by motor vehicle to a location in Colorado with at least one item of tangible personal property subject to state sales or use tax."

The fee, which took effect July 1, is part of the transportation package the legislature passed in 2021 that is expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in the coming years for road improvements, transit projects and electric vehicle programs.

But the fee has caused confusion not only among retailers implementing it and their accountants, but also with local governments.

While the legislature wrote an exception for taxing the fee in state law, Colorado’s home rule cities like Denver, Aurora and Colorado Springs had laws on the books defining any government fee as part of the “total purchase price.”

“State law and city law conflicted (on) taxing fees, and that’s not OK,” said Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer, head of the Finance and Governance Committee. “We should not be taxing any fees.”

It wasn’t a huge amount, but the ordinance corrects the issue “on principle,” Sawyer said.

Adding the $0.27 fee to a $10 taxable good delivered in Aurora, for example, means a total purchase price of $10.27, which was subject to the city’s 3.75% tax rate. That adds 1 cent to the total amount customers would have to pay.

But Aurora finalized a change to its sales tax law last week, said At-Large Councilman Dustin Zvonek.

“Any new state fee, or city one for that matter, we’d be prohibited from collecting tax on it,” Zvonek said. “That really needed to happen.”

Colorado Springs is weighing the change too, which could come before City Council in September, Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel said via email Tuesday.

The Colorado Municipal League started to survey its member cities, but many were in the processes of changing the law like Denver, Aurora and Colorado Springs. So it sent out proposed language for cities to amend their own sales tax law’s definition of “total purchase price.”

The league, which seeks to “protect and promote municipal interest and priorities,” estimated 69 home-rule cities collect their own sales taxes.

“I’ll be surprised if there are any left with it on their tax base by October,” Executive Director Kevin Bommer said via email.

Zvonek said city finance officials estimated not taxing fees would mean an estimated $250,000 per year drop in potential revenue “between the delivery fee and the waste tire fee.

“That did not include the saving that will come from not taxing the bag fee that goes into effect in January of 2023,” Zvonek said via email.

Denver’s bag fee would also not being taxed if the measure passes on second reading Monday.

“We need to reduce costs for taxpayers and address cost of living increases,” Zvonek said. “Those fees are always small when they're created, a quarter percentage here and half a percentage there. But they add up. The practice of taxing fees was not defensible. This is another way for the government to save taxpayers some money.”

Sean Duffy
1d ago

I thought all the taxes on the fuel we bought was supposed to go toward the roads. Where is all that money going if we need to subsidize it with a .27 fee? I also do not agree that the taxes should be used to push the EV initiative down our throats.

5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor

My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado

Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Dozens of Denver companies make Inc. 5000 list

Nearly 150 Colorado-based businesses earned a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S., including Matter Made, a Denver-based advertising and marketing firm that ranked 81st. Harvest Hosts, a Vail-based RV membership club, was No. 70, and Integrative Psychiatry Institute, a Longmont company...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices

A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
DENVER, CO
