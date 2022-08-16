Read full article on original website
China's government published a catalog of algorithms from 30 tech firms including TikTok's owner — but it's not clear how much it actually knows about them
China is the first country in the world to publish an index of private company algorithms, but it's unclear how much data the firms surrendered.
The Verge
Elon Musk pitches lofty goals in a magazine run by China’s internet censorship agency
Elon Musk pitched sustainable energy, brain implants, and space exploration in an article published in a Chinese magazine run by the country’s internet watchdog and censorship agency, according to a translation from Yang Liu, a reporter for the Chinese state press agency, Xinhua. (via WSJ reporter Karen Hao). Formed...
Tencent Targets TikTok Way To Drive Growth, Intensifying Rivalry With The Short Video Specialist
Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY saw advertising in its nascent short video platform becoming a potential revenue driver, CNBC reports. The new focus puts it in direct competition with China's leading short video players, ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese cousin of TikTok and Kuaishou Technology KUASF. Tencent's foray into...
biztoc.com
As gaming sales slump, China's Tencent signals a hot ad trend it's betting on
Tencent for the first time began serving ads to users in that service it calls Video Accounts within its WeChat messaging service. Tencent's focus on this ad product puts it in competition with ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese cousin of TikTok as well as Kuaishou. Short video app WeChat is one...
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
coingeek.com
Mailchimp suspends digital currency-related accounts unannounced
Email marketing service Mailchimp is on an account suspension rampage. This time, accounts belonging to digital currency content creators appear to be on the receiving end of the campaign. The global scene has received digital currencies well, as the gospel spread through social media and other platforms. Mainstream adoption remains...
dailyhodl.com
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Will Be Forced To Freeze Funds Coming From Tornado Cash
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says that the US government’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash leaves the crypto exchange with no option but to block funds coming in from the coin mixing service. Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department banned Americans from using of Tornado Cash, citing national security...
bitcoinist.com
After Zipmex, Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files For Creditor Protection
Hodlnaut, a cryptocurrency lender and borrower based out of Singapore has recently filed an application for judicial management. This shall help the platform restructure its business. A little over a week ago, the crypto platform had suspended its withdrawals, deposits and swaps. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new...
coingeek.com
South Korea: New probe uncovers $6.5B worth of digital assets linked to illegal transactions
The Financial Supervisory Services (FSS), South Korea’s financial industry regulator, has uncovered more illicit foreign exchange transactions tied with digital assets arbitrage trades. According to a report by Asia Times, the FSS issued a directive to banks to conduct self-inspection, where they uncovered $6.5 billion (KRW 8.5 trillion) worth...
Facebook, Twitter, Google Ordered By Vietnam To Store User Data Onshore And Set Up Physical Offices
As Vietnam tightens its cybersecurity rules, the government has asked tech companies to set up local offices and store users' data locally. What Happened: The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will take effect from Oct. 1 and require tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR to set up physical offices in Vietnam and store data onshore.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says He’d Cancel Ethereum Staking if Regulators Mandate Censorship
The chief executive of Coinbase says that the leading US-based crypto exchange platform won’t tolerate regulatory censorship. Responding to a hypothetical question, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells his one million Twitter followers that he’d rather shut down Ethereum (ETH) staking rather than comply with censorship regulations, if they ever came fruition.
CoinDesk
BitConnect Founder, Indicted in US Over Missing Bitcoin, Is Now Wanted in India, Too
Satish Kumbhani, the founder of crypto protocol BitConnect, is being sought by Indian police in the southwest city of Pune after an investor named him in a complaint over missing bitcoins (BTC). The complaint, known as a First Information Report (FIR), was filed after a local lawyer said he lost...
Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA
Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange Crypto.com Signs Undertaking With Canada’s OSC
The crypto bear market has had different effects on exchanges across the space. While some have seen themselves go underwater during this time, others continue to thrive due to their established user base. One of those has been Crypto.com, a crypto exchange that saw remarkable growth back in 2021. Now, the exchange is taking its operations one step further as it begins its planned expansion across North America.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO: We'd Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Threatened by Regulators
Asked if he would choose to censor transactions or get out of the ETH staking business, Brian Armstrong said he'd choose the latter. Between the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash earlier this month, and the long-awaited Ethereum merge quickly approaching, blockchain technologists are increasingly concerned that government regulations could impact the fundamental operation of Ethereum and its post-merge proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil
Latin American eCommerce giant MercadoLibre has launched a cryptocurrency known as MercadoCoin, which it will roll out in Brazil in connection with its loyalty program. According to Reuters, the company announced the launch at a news conference Thursday (Aug. 18), saying clients can earn MercadoCoins as cashback when purchasing products on its eCommerce platform.
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15.
India’s Fincare Debuts Two Digital Banking Units
India’s Fincare Small Finance Bank has launched two digital banking units (DBUs) as part of a larger push in the country toward digital banking. According to a report by IBS Intelligence Thursday (Aug. 18), the DBUs offer video and digital banking services as well as video conferencing, which can be used to conduct know your customer (KYC) checks or resolve account-related complaints. The units also offer 24-hour cash deposits and withdrawals.
bitcoinist.com
Why LiveCasino.io Is the Best Choice to Multiply Your Crypto Holdings
The first online crypto casino was launched in 2014. It was the start of a revolution in the sector as these platforms were able to serve a worldwide demand for the first time. In the coming years, thousands of other crypto casinos were deployed as more people jump into the crypto space.
