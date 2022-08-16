ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

biztoc.com

As gaming sales slump, China's Tencent signals a hot ad trend it's betting on

Tencent for the first time began serving ads to users in that service it calls Video Accounts within its WeChat messaging service. Tencent's focus on this ad product puts it in competition with ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese cousin of TikTok as well as Kuaishou. Short video app WeChat is one...
coingeek.com

Mailchimp suspends digital currency-related accounts unannounced

Email marketing service Mailchimp is on an account suspension rampage. This time, accounts belonging to digital currency content creators appear to be on the receiving end of the campaign. The global scene has received digital currencies well, as the gospel spread through social media and other platforms. Mainstream adoption remains...
bitcoinist.com

After Zipmex, Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files For Creditor Protection

Hodlnaut, a cryptocurrency lender and borrower based out of Singapore has recently filed an application for judicial management. This shall help the platform restructure its business. A little over a week ago, the crypto platform had suspended its withdrawals, deposits and swaps. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Facebook, Twitter, Google Ordered By Vietnam To Store User Data Onshore And Set Up Physical Offices

As Vietnam tightens its cybersecurity rules, the government has asked tech companies to set up local offices and store users' data locally. What Happened: The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will take effect from Oct. 1 and require tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR to set up physical offices in Vietnam and store data onshore.
WORLD
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says He’d Cancel Ethereum Staking if Regulators Mandate Censorship

The chief executive of Coinbase says that the leading US-based crypto exchange platform won’t tolerate regulatory censorship. Responding to a hypothetical question, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells his one million Twitter followers that he’d rather shut down Ethereum (ETH) staking rather than comply with censorship regulations, if they ever came fruition.
MARKETS
EWN

Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA

Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Exchange Crypto.com Signs Undertaking With Canada’s OSC

The crypto bear market has had different effects on exchanges across the space. While some have seen themselves go underwater during this time, others continue to thrive due to their established user base. One of those has been Crypto.com, a crypto exchange that saw remarkable growth back in 2021. Now, the exchange is taking its operations one step further as it begins its planned expansion across North America.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Coinbase CEO: We'd Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Threatened by Regulators

Asked if he would choose to censor transactions or get out of the ETH staking business, Brian Armstrong said he'd choose the latter. Between the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash earlier this month, and the long-awaited Ethereum merge quickly approaching, blockchain technologists are increasingly concerned that government regulations could impact the fundamental operation of Ethereum and its post-merge proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
MARKETS
pymnts

MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil

Latin American eCommerce giant MercadoLibre has launched a cryptocurrency known as MercadoCoin, which it will roll out in Brazil in connection with its loyalty program. According to Reuters, the company announced the launch at a news conference Thursday (Aug. 18), saying clients can earn MercadoCoins as cashback when purchasing products on its eCommerce platform.
MARKETS
pymnts

India’s Fincare Debuts Two Digital Banking Units

India’s Fincare Small Finance Bank has launched two digital banking units (DBUs) as part of a larger push in the country toward digital banking. According to a report by IBS Intelligence Thursday (Aug. 18), the DBUs offer video and digital banking services as well as video conferencing, which can be used to conduct know your customer (KYC) checks or resolve account-related complaints. The units also offer 24-hour cash deposits and withdrawals.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Why LiveCasino.io Is the Best Choice to Multiply Your Crypto Holdings

The first online crypto casino was launched in 2014. It was the start of a revolution in the sector as these platforms were able to serve a worldwide demand for the first time. In the coming years, thousands of other crypto casinos were deployed as more people jump into the crypto space.
GAMBLING

