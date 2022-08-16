Read full article on original website
Yankee Fan
2d ago
Gallo was horrible, getting rid of him was a plus. No matter what he does with the dodgers , which is not much so far
Reply(2)
11
A’shadeeyah
2d ago
There’s no such thing as a perfect lineup sometime chemistry is more important With Joey Gallo the Yankees was winning⚾️ maybe he would’ve came around and maybe he wouldn’t but he never cost you defensively So maybe there is substance to this story📰 👻
Reply(3)
3
john
2d ago
Obviously he couldn’t handle the pressure in NY. He wasn’t going to perform here
Reply(2)
7
FanSided
Comments / 21