healio.com
NASH ‘fastest growing cause’ of liver cancer death worldwide
Despite global declines in liver cancer mortality attributed to hepatitis B and C, liver cancer mortality rose sharply in the Americas, driven by an increase in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, according to data published in Cell Metabolism. “NASH is the fastest growing cause of hepatocellular carcinoma in the Americas and the fastest...
Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over distressing side effects that can strike two years later
CATCHING Covid increases your risk of conditions including dementia, psychosis and brain fog up to two years after infection, a new study suggests. Scientists at the University of Oxford also noted a greater risk of anxiety and depression, but found this subsides two months after infection. The study, which was...
healio.com
Symptom burden in patients with COPD continues over time
High symptom burden patterns in patients with COPD are consistent over time and individual symptom experiences should be the main focus in treatment among these patients, researchers concluded in Respiratory Medicine Journal. “Subgroups of patients with specific symptom experience patterns have been associated with defined clinical characteristics and lower health-related...
docwirenews.com
Impact of CPAP Therapy on Atrial Substrate in Atrial Fibrillation with OSA
Researchers, led by Chrishan J. Nalliah, explored whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affected the remodeling of the atrial substrate associated with OSA in patients with atrial fibrillation. Their study, published in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology, found that CPAP therapy appeared to reverse the atrial remodeling in atrial fibrillation.
Nature.com
Incidence of diabetic ketoacidosis during COVID-19 pandemic: a meta-analysis of 124,597 children with diabetes
Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a potentially life-threatening complication of type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) that has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study will not only shed light on such life-threatening complications but also be a step to increase the awareness of healthcare providers about such complications in the upcoming pandemic waves and increased dependence on telemedicine. Thus, we aimed to further investigate the increase of DKA in pediatrics.
healio.com
Visual impairment due to diabetic retinopathy decreasing even as diabetes cases rise
Despite an increasing prevalence of diabetes, both the prevalence and incidence of visual impairment caused by diabetic retinopathy have fallen and shifted to older age, according to 40-year data from Finland. “A significant number of patients with type 2 diabetes consider loss of vision the worst complication of the disease,”...
ajmc.com
New Report Highlights Rare Cases of SLE Onset After HPV Vaccination
A new case report highlights the potential benefits of risk assessment for women with a family history of autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), who are considering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is more common among people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) than the...
ajmc.com
Kidney Function Linked With Parkinson Disease Risk in Patients With T2D
Korean patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who had reduced levels of estimated glomerular filtration rate and/or proteinuria, 2 hallmarks of diabetic kidney disease, had a greater risk of developing Parkinson disease. Reduced kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may increase the risk of developing Parkinson disease...
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
MedicalXpress
Role of genetics studied in rheumatoid arthritis development
Genetic predisposition is increased across patients with pre-rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 12 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marc P. Maurits, from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined whether established genetic predictors for RA differentiate healthy controls (HC), clinically suspect arthralgia (CSA), and RA (1,015, 479, and 1,146 participants, respectively, in the Dutch population). CSA patients were assessed for conversion to inflammatory arthritis for a period of two years and were classified as converter (CSAc) or nonconverter (CSAnc; 84 and 395, respectively).
ajmc.com
COVID-19 Is at Peak Infectiousness for 5 Days After Symptom Onset
A recent cohort study found that two-thirds of patients could transmit SARS-CoV-2 at 5 days since their symptoms began; the median infectiousness duration in the sample was 5 days. A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that up to two-thirds of patients with COVID-19 could transmit the virus...
ajmc.com
Contributor: Destigmatizing Ketamine for Legitimate Pain Use
Ketamine has been safely used as an anesthetic in the hospital environment for years, but with the proper training, it can also be administered by a medical professional in a clinical setting to provide pain relief. Some unorthodox and novel treatments, such as ketamine, have been stigmatized in the medical...
ajmc.com
Inadequate Device Use a Challenge in COPD Management, Dr David Mannino Explains
The therapies to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) include devices with instructions for use, which are far more complicated than simply smoking a cigarette. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a costly disease and the treatments for it are not always easy to use, which causes issues with inadequate inhaler use, explained David Mannino, MD, cofounder and medical director of the COPD Foundation.
cancernetwork.com
Pretreatment Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio Linked to OS in Endometrial Cancer
Findings from a recent study show that a neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio of less than 6 before treatment was correlated with improved overall survival for patients with endometrial cancer. Improved overall survival (OS) was observed in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer who were treated with immunotherapy who presented with a neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio...
ajmc.com
Adherence to INC Treatment for Nasal Polyposis Remains Low
Despite intranasal corticosteroid (INCs) being a treatment mainstay for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, there are ongoing high rates of nonadherence, which can affect treatment efficacy, according to this study’s authors. Investigators are calling for new research that focuses on the nonclinical reasons behind the high rates of treatment...
scitechdaily.com
HIV Accelerates Aging by 5 Years
DNA level changes can hasten aging by roughly five years, according to a UCLA-led study. According to experts at the University of California, Los Angeles, HIV has a “early and substantial” influence on aging in infected patients, accelerating biological changes in the body associated with normal aging within two to three years of infection.
ajmc.com
Biomarker Linked With Risk of Diabetes, Cancer Deaths
A cross-sectional association was found between plasma prostasin level and risk of diabetes and cancer mortality in patients with high blood glucose levels. Plasma prostasin levels had a cross-sectional association with the risk of cancer mortality and the risk of diabetes, which may help understand the link between diabetes and cancer.
ajmc.com
Trilaciclib Before Chemotherapy May Prevent Hematological Events—With Savings
Despite the many advances in cancer care, some adverse events (AEs) remain stubbornly common. Among the most frequent are myelosuppressive events, which occur when chemotherapy damages bone marrow cells that are the common source of red and white blood cells, as well as platelets. Findings from a 2016 study of AEs in patients who received chemotherapy for metastatic breast cancer showed that 33% had a hematological event, such as anemia or neutropenia, and these events were more costly than other types of AEs.1.
reviewofoptometry.com
Emergent Glaucoma Risk Factors Secondary to Uveal Melanoma Found
One finding from this new study was that anteriorly located tumors may increase IOP earlier on. Photo: Amy Bade, OD. Click image to enlarge. Tumor- or treatment-related secondary glaucoma is an extra burden to a patient with uveal melanoma. Besides any necessary medical therapy, which may be needed for a long period of time, it necessitates additional visits to the clinic. At worst, secondary glaucoma in an eye with uveal melanoma can result in painful vision and even blindness. Researchers recently noted that secondary glaucoma at initial uveal melanoma diagnosis is associated with a high risk of synchronous metastases. They have suggested that initial retinal detachment and higher intraocular pressure (IOP) with tumor thickness could inform interim assessments of IOP and neovascularization.
