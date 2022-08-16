Read full article on original website
North Dakota, four other states to apply for hydrogen hub grants
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Energy plans on issuing more than $8 billion towards development of regional hydrogen hubs. North Dakota is looking to receive some of that funding with its neighboring states. Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said the state is working to form a partnership with South...
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
North Dakota sees growth in oil and gas production in June
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Oil and Gas production numbers in North Dakota are trending in the right direction going into the summer months, according to Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms. In the latest Director’s Cut report, the state produced nearly 1.1 million barrels of oil in June, which...
Licenses for fall turkey season in North Dakota available
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota fall turkey season is set. North Dakota residents can apply to the lottery on The Game and Fish Department’s website. There are 3,975 licenses available to hunters this year, which is 150 more licenses than last year. After the first lottery, nonresidents...
Unclaimed property reports in North Dakota due soon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mega Millions lottery last month had people hoping for the chance to win big. There is another way people can receive a windfall — by finding out if they have unclaimed property. With a click of the mouse, anyone can find out if they...
War in Ukraine keeping seasonal workers abroad, putting a strain on farmers at harvest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The H-2-A is a national program that brings workers from around the world to the United States to work in the agriculture industry on a temporary or seasonal basis. In North Dakota, most of those workers come from countries like South Africa, Australia, and Ukraine. But...
Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to seek more funding during 2023 legislative session
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the 2021 legislative session, North Dakota’s lawmakers created the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to help fund clean energy projects. With most of their funding used up, the group will be seeking more in 2023. The authority has supported a total of nine projects with...
Feedback wanted to maintain Theodore Roosevelt National Park for the future
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - National parks allow us to escape to nature. North Dakota has one in its backyard that national park staff want to maintain for years to come. “In the South Unit, where should we have the entrance station?” said Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger. “Where should the visitor center be? Should we use the same visitor center we have now, should it be changed?”
North Dakota Swimmer of the Year Grant Schaeffer announces commitment to Nebraska-Omaha
MINOT, N.D. - Grant Schaeffer is going from a Magician to a Maverick. The 2022 North Dakota Swimmer of the Year announced he will attend University of Nebraska at Omaha Thursday morning. He moves into his dorm on campus this week along with Magi-turned-Maverick divers Bella Price and Cody Kranz.
Mental health a key topic of discussion for policymakers in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anyone could find themselves facing a mental health crisis. Mental health issues are common and can be triggered by losses people experienced during the pandemic, spurred on by a decline in physical well-being, or amplified by substance abuse. The CDC reports the number of people seeking services for mental health issues rose over the past two years.
Arguments to be heard in Burleigh County in abortion rights lawsuit
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified North Dakota’s trigger law that would effectively make abortion illegal in the state. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the only abortion clinic in the state, challenged the ban.
Missile from Minot Air Force Base used for test launch in California
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KFYR) - The U.S. military test-fired a Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Monday night, which was randomly selected from the Minot Air Force Base. The missile used in the test was transported about 1,300 miles and reassembled at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, where it...
Specifics on recreational marijuana measure that will appear on November ballot
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The question of legalizing recreational marijuana will be on the November ballot in North Dakota. But what exactly will people be voting on?. Proponents say this measure is “totally different” than the measure that failed in 2018 by a vote of 59% to 41%. They say it adopts the language and regulatory framework of House Bill 1420, a bill that passed the North Dakota House of Representatives in 2021 but was ultimately voted down in the Senate.
Input needed on future plans for Theodore Roosevelt National Park
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The public is being asked to provide input on any ideas you might have on future improvement plans for Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The input is part of the park’s Revitalization Plan and Environmental Assessment, which involves potential improvements to the park’s facilities and infrastructure. The plan will address all of the park’s needs for the next 30 years and beyond.
