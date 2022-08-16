BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The question of legalizing recreational marijuana will be on the November ballot in North Dakota. But what exactly will people be voting on?. Proponents say this measure is “totally different” than the measure that failed in 2018 by a vote of 59% to 41%. They say it adopts the language and regulatory framework of House Bill 1420, a bill that passed the North Dakota House of Representatives in 2021 but was ultimately voted down in the Senate.

