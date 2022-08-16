AUBURN, NY — The Cayuga County Health Department is advising members of the community to not swim in the Owasco River due to the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the river. Health officials say due to excessive rain on Tuesday, two combined sewer overflow facilities in the City of Auburn discharged the partially treated wastewater into the river. These combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, health officials said.

AUBURN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO