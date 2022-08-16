ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Cortland woman arrested for leaving her child inside car

Cortlandville, NY — A woman is accused of leaving her infant inside an unoccupied car outside the Route 13 Price Chopper in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a welfare check at 2:27 PM Sunday when the infant was found alone. Deputies determined that 39-year-old Joelene M. Cooper left her child inside the store for a significantly long time while she was shopping.
Auburn man charged with murder after stabbing, killing acquaintance, police say

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 58-year-old Auburn man has been charged with murder after Auburn Police say he stabbed another man, killing him on August 7. Officers responded to a call at 49 Grant Avenue in Auburn on August 7 for reports of a dead man with multiple stab wounds. He was later identified as Michael Dennison of Auburn.
East Syracuse-Minoa student, 18, arrested for making threat with gun on school bus

MANLIUS, NY — Manlius Police have arrested an 18-year-old student for bringing a loaded firearm onto a school bus and threatening violence. On Tuesday, Manlius Police were informed by the East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District that a witness saw a student with the firearm on the bus following a summer school program at the high school, police said.
Man shot in leg on Syracuse's North Side

Syracuse, NY — A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg near Lodi Street Thursday evening, according to Syracuse Police. Officers were called to 207 Catawba Street around 7:38 PM. They found the man with a gunshot wound in his right leg, just above the knee. He was taken to Upstate Hospital by ambulance for treatment. He is in stable condition.
Public Safety
Search underway for missing man in Oneida County

BOONVILLE, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's assistance with locating David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville. According to authorities, Talerico's last possible location was at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Village of Boonville. He was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 6 p.m., walking on foot.
29-year-old man shot in the arm near Highland Park in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a shooting with injuries call at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Highland Street in the city’s near northside. When officers arrived,...
Water main work to impact water service in part of Syracuse Thursday

Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes at the intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue beginning Thursday at 2:00 p.m., the city announced. Crews will install a new water main and valving at the intersection. The project is expected to last...
Stormwater and partially treated wastewater in Owasco River prompt warning

AUBURN, NY — The Cayuga County Health Department is advising members of the community to not swim in the Owasco River due to the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the river. Health officials say due to excessive rain on Tuesday, two combined sewer overflow facilities in the City of Auburn discharged the partially treated wastewater into the river. These combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, health officials said.
EEE virus detected in Onondaga County mosquito pool

CICERO, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department said Tuesday that mosquitos from a trap in the Cicero Swamp on Route 298 have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV). EEEV is a virus that can be spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, sometimes causing EEE,...
Your Town Cazenovia: The Brae Loch Inn

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — If you're looking for a Scottish immersion right here in New York, look no further than The Brae Loch Inn. With a large selection of scotch, kilt wearing servers, and a Scottish gift shop, visitors will have an experience unlike any. Legend has it, the Inn...
After six days of silence from Vera House, former board member speaks out

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After six days of silence and not responding to questions from our news team, Vera House told CNY Central to expect some answers. CNY Central sent an inquiry to Vera House's co-executive directors and board president on Wednesday asking if they had known about Marcus Jackson’s 2006 third-degree assault conviction.
