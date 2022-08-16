Read full article on original website
Cortland woman arrested for leaving her child inside car
Cortlandville, NY — A woman is accused of leaving her infant inside an unoccupied car outside the Route 13 Price Chopper in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a welfare check at 2:27 PM Sunday when the infant was found alone. Deputies determined that 39-year-old Joelene M. Cooper left her child inside the store for a significantly long time while she was shopping.
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
Sheriff’s deputy fired after being charged with unlawful surveillance of woman, deputies say
Brewerton, N.Y. — An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy was fired after being arrested on a charge of unlawful surveillance Tuesday, deputies said. Brandon Coogan, 29, secretly placed cameras in the Brewerton home of a “former female companion,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office on Thursday.
NYS Police seeking to identify woman caught on surveillance photo cashing fraudulent check
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Police in North Syracuse are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who was caught on surveillance photos in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say the woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check. If...
Auburn man charged with murder after stabbing, killing acquaintance, police say
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 58-year-old Auburn man has been charged with murder after Auburn Police say he stabbed another man, killing him on August 7. Officers responded to a call at 49 Grant Avenue in Auburn on August 7 for reports of a dead man with multiple stab wounds. He was later identified as Michael Dennison of Auburn.
Eight officers injured in attack at Auburn correctional facility, Police association said
Auburn, NY — Eight officers were injured at Auburn Correctional Facility on August 10 after two inmates provoked an attack, the New York State Police Benevolent Association said. In a release, the association said two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the facility mess hall when the 31-year-old...
82-year-old Oswego County man dead after being assaulted by neighbor in July, police say
FULTON, N.Y. — An 82-year-old Oswego County man died Monday, August 15 from injuries he sustained when police say a 37-year-old man forced his way into the man’s house and assaulted him, resulting in a brain injury on July 21. On July 23, Fulton Police responded to a...
East Syracuse-Minoa student, 18, arrested for making threat with gun on school bus
MANLIUS, NY — Manlius Police have arrested an 18-year-old student for bringing a loaded firearm onto a school bus and threatening violence. On Tuesday, Manlius Police were informed by the East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District that a witness saw a student with the firearm on the bus following a summer school program at the high school, police said.
12-year-old shot in the face in Utica; police criticize lack of cooperation from witnesses
UTICA, NY — A 12-year-old boy who was shot in the face while attending a candlelight vigil in Utica Tuesday night has been transported to Syracuse for care, Utica Police said. Officers responded to Whitesboro Street in Utica around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a young gunshot victim....
NYC man pleads guilty for intent to distribute fentanyl as part of drug deal in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 31-year-old New York City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a kilogram of fentanyl with intent to distribute it, according to the Department of Justice. As part of his guilty plea, Marvin Antonio Lantigua admitted that in early November 2021, he was in contact with...
23-year-old woman hospitalized after being shot near Skunk City neighborhood of Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 23-year-old woman has been hospitalized after being shot in her foot and stomach near the Skunk City neighborhood of Syracuse on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., Syracuse Police say. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Onondaga Street Wednesday for reports of a shooting with...
Man shot in leg on Syracuse's North Side
Syracuse, NY — A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg near Lodi Street Thursday evening, according to Syracuse Police. Officers were called to 207 Catawba Street around 7:38 PM. They found the man with a gunshot wound in his right leg, just above the knee. He was taken to Upstate Hospital by ambulance for treatment. He is in stable condition.
Search underway for missing man in Oneida County
BOONVILLE, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's assistance with locating David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville. According to authorities, Talerico's last possible location was at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Village of Boonville. He was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 6 p.m., walking on foot.
29-year-old man shot in the arm near Highland Park in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a shooting with injuries call at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Highland Street in the city’s near northside. When officers arrived,...
Water main work to impact water service in part of Syracuse Thursday
Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes at the intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue beginning Thursday at 2:00 p.m., the city announced. Crews will install a new water main and valving at the intersection. The project is expected to last...
Stormwater and partially treated wastewater in Owasco River prompt warning
AUBURN, NY — The Cayuga County Health Department is advising members of the community to not swim in the Owasco River due to the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the river. Health officials say due to excessive rain on Tuesday, two combined sewer overflow facilities in the City of Auburn discharged the partially treated wastewater into the river. These combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, health officials said.
EEE virus detected in Onondaga County mosquito pool
CICERO, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department said Tuesday that mosquitos from a trap in the Cicero Swamp on Route 298 have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV). EEEV is a virus that can be spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, sometimes causing EEE,...
Breaking down barriers: CNY man with down syndrome earns 5th-degree black belt
Eric Scharoun doesn't set limits for himself. This past weekend, the 59-year-old received his 5th-degree black belt in karate. The rank is believed to be the highest for a person with down syndrome in the United States. Scharoun trains at Lawrence World Class Karate in Fayetteville under Randy Lawrence. Eric...
Your Town Cazenovia: The Brae Loch Inn
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — If you're looking for a Scottish immersion right here in New York, look no further than The Brae Loch Inn. With a large selection of scotch, kilt wearing servers, and a Scottish gift shop, visitors will have an experience unlike any. Legend has it, the Inn...
After six days of silence from Vera House, former board member speaks out
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After six days of silence and not responding to questions from our news team, Vera House told CNY Central to expect some answers. CNY Central sent an inquiry to Vera House's co-executive directors and board president on Wednesday asking if they had known about Marcus Jackson’s 2006 third-degree assault conviction.
