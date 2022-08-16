Read full article on original website
Worth the Weight: The World's First Magnesium Alloy Honda K-Series Valve Cover
It's been over two decades since Honda introduced the venerable K-series engine family across global platforms, and today it's more popular than ever - and not just for the Honda crowd. Highly regarded for its compact packaging, solid factory power and reliability, and its eagerness to multiply power output when given a taste of boost, the 2.0L and 2.4L have made their way into all sorts of chassis.
This 1963 Corvette Has the Performance To Match Its Looks
Car builders—the real ones who do it repeatedly for a living—have a daunting challenge before them every time they start a new build. How do they one-up themselves after the last build? Bob Bertelsen is such a builder, and he knew topping his previous builds would take a lot of work and a fair amount of thinking outside the box. His two most notable pro-touring builds were a 1969 C10 truck called Orange Rush and a 1968 'Vette named Green Mamba, both shot in retina-scorching colors, so it's safe to assume Bertelsen isn't afraid of vibrant hues.
Acura Resurrects ZDX as Electric SUV With Sportier Type S Version
Acura has many great names in its arsenal, both used and unused. It recently brought back the iconic Integra nameplate, for example, and its history kicked off with the, um, legendary Legend. For the name of its upcoming electric SUV, its first-ever all-electric product, Acura is mining its past—but is digging up a weird fossil indeed: ZDX.
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Looks Badass in Retro Colors
The Dodge Charger Daytona EV has people talking. The look. The sound—for better or worse. The transmission. The entire idea of an electric muscle car. Dodge has had a good thing going with the internal combustion Charger and Challenger, and the mix of nostalgic touches and modern amenities is taken to the next level in the Daytona—which we think is pretty close to the eventual production model. If there's one thing about the concept's appearance that gives us pause, though, it's the color. Greys of Thunder—clever name, and undoubtedly it'd look good on the car in production and match customer preferences mainly for tones rather than colors—but it just doesn't pop.
Are More Expensive Tires Always Better?
NOTE: This is sponsored content produced in partnership with Sailun. Timex sells a wide range of reliable watches for under $50 that tell exactly the same time as a Rolex or Patek Philippe. Which is "exactly the thinking" behind Sailun Tires, says Mark Pereira, director of marketing for Sailun Tire Americas.
2024 Koenigsegg CC850 First Look: Mind-Blowing Transmission, Classic Style
Meet the 2024 Koenigsegg CC850, built to celebrate the Swedish hypercar maker's 20th anniversary. Koenigs … who? That's OK, because unless you're an inveterate gearhead, spend inordinate amounts of time digesting hypercars on Instagram, or hang out with the sort of people who think nothing of splashing several million bucks on a Ferrari Daytona SP3 or a Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 or anything Horacio Pagani makes, there's a good chance you may never have heard of Koenigsegg.
Ford Already Has a Customer for the Next-Gen 2024 Mustang: Bill Ford
The last generation of the Ford Mustang as we know it—with an internal combustion engine—will be the must-see car of the North American International Detroit Auto Show when it breaks cover in mid-September. Are you excited for the next Mustang? We asked Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford—Henry Ford's great grandson—on the sidelines of the unveil of the Lincoln L100 electric car concept during Monterey Car Week.
1968 Volkswagen Type 2 T2 Transporter Is Another Unconventional Pickup Being Auctioned at Mecum Monterey
Our reporting on 1960s-era pickups derived from vans continues with a look at this uber-rare 1968 Volkswagen Type 2 T2 Transporter Double Cab that crosses the block on Friday August 19, at Mecum Auctions' Monterey, California, event. For car and truck enthusiasts, Monterey, California, is well known primarily for hosting...
The Bugatti Mistral Is Bugatti’s Last-Ever 8.0-Liter, 16-Cylinder Hypercar
This is it. The end of an era. The 2024 Bugatti Mistral will be the last car the storied hypercar maker will ever build with the mighty quad-turbo, 8.0-liter, W-16 engine. Just 99 will be built, and despite a $5.1-million price tag, all are sold. The Mistral is powered by...
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe Plug-In Hybrid First Test: Plugging In to Something Special
Not too long ago automakers assumed that PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) buyers all wanted the same boring, amorphous blob of a hatchback. So they built expensive little cars with underpowered engines and motors, slapped badges like "Prime" "REX" or "EREV" on their rumps, and sat around wondering why they were stuck on dealer lots while SUVs continued to fly off of them. And then someone had the bright idea to slap those badges onto SUVs. And wouldn't you know it—they're flying off dealer lots. We recently had a chance to spend some time in the new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe plug-in hybrid, and it turns out one of the latest plug-in hybrid SUVs to hit the streets is also among the most impressive.
2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante First Look: The Superest Supercar of SUVs
Despite having built a very well-known, V-12-powered SUV in the '80s, Lamborghini is a supercar company first and foremost. Thing is, its best-selling product these days is an SUV, so the company is trying as hard as it can to turn that SUV into a supercar. Hence its latest effort: the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante.
Cheap Diesel Trucks for Less Than $60,000
Many of our readers love diesel trucks. They provide a solid platform for heavy-duty work and earn impressive fuel-economy ratings. However, they also come at a premium. "Cheap diesel trucks" isn't a commonly used phrase among enthusiasts and buyers. Most of the pickups seen on the roads today are upscale, lavish models with price tags that are nearing the $100,000 threshold. We often lose sight of the fact that brand-new, hard-working brutes are available for a bargain. With this in mind, we're exploring the possibilities and options for scoring the best new diesel truck for under $60,000. You may be wondering if that's even possible. Actually, yes it is.
The Next Acura NSX Could Be Electric
Acura shocked the automotive world when it announced the NSX would be going away. The hybrid supercar marks the end of an era in a time when Acura has been focusing on performance. With the return and expansion of the Type S sub-brand, it made sense to keep the NSX around for more years, but as Acura enters its transition into a battery-electric future, hard decisions had to be made. However, the luxury automaker is far from abandoning its performance roots or its halo model.
Should Cadillac Build an Escalade-V EXT Luxury Sport Truck?
"This is something to brag about," Escalade product manager David Schiavone said about Cadillac's 682 hp, 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 2023 Escalade-V. It's the most powerful full-size SUV in the industry, in the same ballpark as today's hottest go-fast pickups, the 702hp Ram TRX and upcoming 700hp Ford F-150 Raptor R.
2001 Nissan Skyline GT-R V Spec-II For Sale Miraculously Beats the 25 Year Import Law
It holds the "holy grail" designation by most every import enthusiast's wish list and even raises the eyebrow of a substantial number of those that don't usually dabble in Japanese cars. Serving as the most popular model of the legendary Nissan Skyline family, this 2001 V-Spec II takes the drool-factor up quite a few notches and is being made available through Mecum Auto Auctions' Monterey visit from August 18-20.
How Software-Defined Vehicles Will Get Their Feel Back
You're going to read a lot about software-defined vehicles (SDVs) in this space going forward—it's shorthand for how our experience with cars, trucks, and SUVs is increasingly shaped by the software within them. The customer benefit of the SDV is increased functionality through multitasking. Introducing and enabling new options, features, and capabilities simply by teaching old hardware dogs—computers, sensors, actuators, networks—to do new tricks. Many will become available via over-the-air updates. It all has the potential to completely reshape how we maintain our cars.
5 Questions With Christian Von Koenigsegg, Koenigsegg Founder and CEO
We recently traveled to Sweden for an in-depth look at Koenigsegg's operations, an early peek at its brand-new CC850 hypercar, a tour of its historical models, and an exclusive, world's first drive of the bonkers Jesko Absolut. Our host was company founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg, who started his hypercar company in 2004 at the age of 22.
The 20 Best Old-School JDM Wheels of All Time
Most of this list of the coolest old-school JDM wheels is based on a balance of rarity and popularity. But just because a wheel is aged and hard to find doesn't automatically mean it's sought after by enthusiasts and builders. It's interesting to note that most of this list is...
The 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire Is the World’s Most Powerful Sedan
California electric luxury vehicle manufacturer Lucid is launching a new performance subbrand called Sapphire. This might seem like an odd, even unnecessary move from a company that currently sells the Air Grand Touring Performance, a 1,050-hp sedan that runs the quarter mile in 10 seconds flat. But here we are. The first vehicle to fall under the Sapphire umbrella has three motors and will be known as—big surprise—the Air Sapphire.
Ford Stampede Event Invites Owners to Mass Rally to Next-Gen Mustang Debut
The Ford Mustang is just a couple years shy of its 60th anniversary, and the muscle car automaker will conveniently have an all-new next-generation 2024 Mustang introduced in time to celebrate. To ring in the new pony car, Ford has announced "The Stampede," an owner-inclusive event that invites enthusiasts on a cross-country parade culminating in the September debut of the new car at this year's upcoming Detroit Auto Show.
