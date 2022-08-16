Not too long ago automakers assumed that PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) buyers all wanted the same boring, amorphous blob of a hatchback. So they built expensive little cars with underpowered engines and motors, slapped badges like "Prime" "REX" or "EREV" on their rumps, and sat around wondering why they were stuck on dealer lots while SUVs continued to fly off of them. And then someone had the bright idea to slap those badges onto SUVs. And wouldn't you know it—they're flying off dealer lots. We recently had a chance to spend some time in the new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe plug-in hybrid, and it turns out one of the latest plug-in hybrid SUVs to hit the streets is also among the most impressive.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO