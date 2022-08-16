Newly released 911 calls detail moments following deadly shooting in Butler Twp. neighborhood

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — For the first time since a shooting in a Butler Township neighborhood earlier this month that left four dead, authorities have released audio of 911 calls from those in the area detailing what they witnessed.

The prime suspect, Stephen Marlow, was taken into custody 36 hours later in Lawrence, Kansas after a nationwide manhunt.

At the time of reporting, Marlow remains in custody at Douglas County Jail.

He waived his right to extradition, meaning he will return to Ohio to face murder charges in Montgomery County Court.

News Center 7 has reached out to Butler Township Police multiple times for information about Marlow’s extradition with no response.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, Butler Township officers were called to the area of Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue after receiving calls of shots heard in the area.

In one 911 call, a man who lives on Haverstraw Ave said he had people outside working on his concrete when they said they saw somebody pull up to a house near Haverstraw and start shooting.

He said he didn’t see the shooter but hear gunshots “that sounded like an AR-15.”

In another 911 call, a man who is audibly upset tells the dispatcher that two people have been shot at 7214 Hardwicke Place.

The man later identifies himself as a neighbor and said the people he found are Clyde and Eva “Sally” Knox.

His son heard gunshots from his room and looked out his window that faces the Knox’s home. His son went to the Knox’s house and knocked on the front door, when no one responded he went to the detached garage and found they had been shot. He asked his dad to call 911, according to the police report.

The neighbor tells dispatchers that they have been shot multiple times. The dispatcher asks if either of them are still alive.

“I don’t believe so...let me try and get a pulse on her,” he answers.

“I just want to do something for her but I can’t,” he later tells the dispatcher.

“You did everything you could. You got us there,” the dispatcher tells him.

According to a police report, officers were waived down by this neighbor and found the Knox’s in the detached garage where they were determined both to be dead.

After officers exited the garage they were alerted by another witness that 7120 Hardwicke Place is where they first heard gunshots.

Police entered the house on 7120 Hardwicke Place where the found the bodies of Sarah and Kayla Anderson, according to the police report.

The community continues to mourn the loss of four of its members and honor their memories.

©2022 Cox Media Group