ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

1-year-old abandoned on side of road after being taken in vehicle theft

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

A mother has been reunited with her 1-year-old toddler who was found abandoned on the side of a Tucson road after the child was taken Tuesday when a vehicle was stolen.

According to Tucson police, a 7:30 a.m. call came in about a 1-year-old boy being found on the side of the road on East 28th Street near East Turney Avenue. A 7:20 a.m. call had come in about a stolen vehicle with a boy in the back seat being taken from a convenience store near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive, according to police.

The boy was uninjured. The mom identified him and the child was handed over to her, according to police. The child was alone in the vehicle when the theft occurred, and the car was not taken by force, police said.

The stolen SUV, a white 2010 GMC Acadia, was not located as of Tuesday afternoon, police said. The Acadia's Arizona license plate is AXA99J, police disclosed.

The suspect or suspects are unknown, police said on Tuesday afternoon, and anyone with information was asked to call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1-year-old abandoned on side of road after being taken in vehicle theft

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead, 5 Injured in Head-On Collision on Interstate 10 [Vail, AZ]

Police responded to a crash on August 14th at around 11:00 p.m. involving a Mazda sedan and a Toyota Camry. Furthermore, police said the Mazda was traveling east in the westbound lanes and crashed head-on with the Toyota. According to responding emergency crews, one juvenile occupant of the Mazda died...
VAIL, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at the Quik Mart located near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that took a woman’s life late Monday, Aug. 15. Officers said they were called to the East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, where she later died. Tucson fire medics took her to Banner UMC.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tucson Police#Theft#Property Crime#Acadia
KOLD-TV

Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue 25 people northeast of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tucson Fire Department released new videoes this week of a daring water rescue where crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson. Sabino Canyon was flooded on Friday because of the monsoon storms. Video released Monday shows a lowered ladder from one of their trucks across the raging river where one of the crossings was flooded. Firefighters went across the ladder to get the victims to safety. Tucson fire says rescuers saved 21 adults, three children and an infant. One person suffered a sprained ankle but should be OK.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Deputies looking for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Corona de Tucson area. Maria Celaya, 23, was last seen on foot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, near the 16000 block of South...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy