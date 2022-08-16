A mother has been reunited with her 1-year-old toddler who was found abandoned on the side of a Tucson road after the child was taken Tuesday when a vehicle was stolen.

According to Tucson police, a 7:30 a.m. call came in about a 1-year-old boy being found on the side of the road on East 28th Street near East Turney Avenue. A 7:20 a.m. call had come in about a stolen vehicle with a boy in the back seat being taken from a convenience store near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive, according to police.

The boy was uninjured. The mom identified him and the child was handed over to her, according to police. The child was alone in the vehicle when the theft occurred, and the car was not taken by force, police said.

The stolen SUV, a white 2010 GMC Acadia, was not located as of Tuesday afternoon, police said. The Acadia's Arizona license plate is AXA99J, police disclosed.

The suspect or suspects are unknown, police said on Tuesday afternoon, and anyone with information was asked to call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1-year-old abandoned on side of road after being taken in vehicle theft