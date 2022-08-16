ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

talkbusiness.net

Officials discuss Northwest Arkansas development, challenges

Northwest Arkansas is a great place to live and work but that also comes with challenges, according to city leaders along with state and national politicians who spoke at a Builders Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) luncheon in Bentonville on Thursday (Aug. 18). The leaders spoke about policy and a...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up

Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office

Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
GENTRY, AR
5NEWS

Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Rogers School District has a new superintendent

ROGERS, Ark. — Thousands of students across the state made their way back to the classroom on Monday. 5NEWS had the chance to go check out Rogers High School on their first day and see what they are hoping for in the year ahead. More than 15,000 students are...
ROGERS, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Jessie James Days begin in Pineville, Mo.

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Many know Pineville as the beginning point of your canoe trip on Elk River. But there is much more to the McDonald County Seat. Jessie James Days is an annual small-town celebration held every August. This year like many others there is a carnival in town for the kids to enjoy. Purchase arm bands at City Hall...
PINEVILLE, MO
Lawrence County Record

Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury

A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
ALPENA, AR
5NEWS

Benton County retailer sells winning $1 million lottery ticket

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's 'Riches game' scratch-off ticket was sold for $20 at a local retailer in Benton County. Walmart To Go & Express Store located in Bentonville sold the top winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. With the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue

The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know

CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK

