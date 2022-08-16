Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Officials discuss Northwest Arkansas development, challenges
Northwest Arkansas is a great place to live and work but that also comes with challenges, according to city leaders along with state and national politicians who spoke at a Builders Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) luncheon in Bentonville on Thursday (Aug. 18). The leaders spoke about policy and a...
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up
Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
talkbusiness.net
Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office
Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
NWA sees shortage in accessible housing
More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history.
Oklahoma signs agreement with Arkansas for interstate air commerce and development
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and Arkansas signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a corridor for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to fly more freely between Tulsa and Bentonville, Arkansas. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the new agreement at the Oklahoma State University- Tulsa...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
Rogers School District has a new superintendent
ROGERS, Ark. — Thousands of students across the state made their way back to the classroom on Monday. 5NEWS had the chance to go check out Rogers High School on their first day and see what they are hoping for in the year ahead. More than 15,000 students are...
Cherokee Nation connects dislocated workers to stable jobs
The Cherokee Nation has helped more than 265 displaced workers find stable employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jessie James Days begin in Pineville, Mo.
PINEVILLE, Mo. — Many know Pineville as the beginning point of your canoe trip on Elk River. But there is much more to the McDonald County Seat. Jessie James Days is an annual small-town celebration held every August. This year like many others there is a carnival in town for the kids to enjoy. Purchase arm bands at City Hall...
Ride requests increases for Ozark Regional Transit following launch of on-demand service
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to...
Lawrence County Record
Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury
A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
Benton County retailer sells winning $1 million lottery ticket
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's 'Riches game' scratch-off ticket was sold for $20 at a local retailer in Benton County. Walmart To Go & Express Store located in Bentonville sold the top winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. With the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue
The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
Joplin Community rallies to support local restaurant
JOPLIN, Mo- The Joplin Community comes together to support a local restaurant that was on the brink of closing its doors. Fu Noodle House posted on their Facebook page that they would have to close down soon if business did not pick up– and the response is one that they were not expecting.
Fayetteville man connected to Patriot Front pleads not guilty in Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Devin Center plead not guilty to criminal conspiracy after he was found in the back of a U-Haul truck along with 30 others who police say were planning to riot a Pride Parade in Idaho. Center, 22, of Fayetteville was among those arrested in Coeur...
Centerton Animal Shelter cuts adoption fees in half for Clear the Shelters
KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. Donations help shelters like Centerton Animal Services.
koamnewsnow.com
4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know
CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
