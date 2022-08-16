ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Boise Police looking for Overland Road bank robbery suspect

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road in Boise on Friday Aug. 12, just after 10 a.m. According to Boise PD, the suspect is believed to have been armed when he...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise PD: Man on bicycle exposes himself to child

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Do you recognize the man in the above photo?. Boise Police says the suspect exposed himself to a child near N. Avenger Lane in Boise at about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate him. The suspect...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

125th Western Idaho Fair starts Friday, get in free with donation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair gets started tomorrow on Friday, Aug. 18. Opening day is CBS2 Free Fair Day, which means you can get in free from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as long as you bring a few cans of non-perishable food for the Idaho Food Bank.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Nampa, ID
Cars
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Post Register

Boise man killed in crash in Latah County

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 71-year-old Boise man died Wednesday following a semi-truck crash. Idaho State Police says the driver was heading south on Rosenau Road in Latah County when the semi went off the road and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. ISP says troopers believe he suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealerships#Vehicles#Police Sergeant#Catalytic Converters#Nampa Police#Nampa Car#Bronco Motors Nissan
Post Register

Everything on sale at Boise Library this Thursday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Friends August Sale for the Boise Library begins Thursday, Aug. 18. Everything from fiction for kids and adults, comic books and graphics novels, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and much more will be offered at bargain prices. Head over to the Main Library Hayes Auditorium at...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Pet of the Week: The super adorable Athena!

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Athena is a female, 5-year-old, Boxer / Siberian Husky blend. She is 70 pounds. Athena was abandoned outside of the shelter when we were not open. Unfortunately, we don't know much about her history. What we do know is that she loves attention, adores butt scratches, and will give you tons of kisses! She also does well in the car, and is always up for an outing to get a puppaccino! Once Athena has time to get to know the person, she quickly warms up and is ready to give and receive love. This sweet girl is very smart, playful, and enjoys squeaky toys!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Albertson's Boise Open tees off Thursday

BOISE, ID — The opening round of the Albertsons’ Boise Open begins Thursday morning. But even before the first tee shot, it's already a success. The tournament raised three million dollars for local charities. Tournament organizer Jeff Sanders says it's the biggest ever. "It’s now a record on...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy