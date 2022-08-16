Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina Andras
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Boise Police looking for Overland Road bank robbery suspect
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road in Boise on Friday Aug. 12, just after 10 a.m. According to Boise PD, the suspect is believed to have been armed when he...
Boise PD: Man on bicycle exposes himself to child
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Do you recognize the man in the above photo?. Boise Police says the suspect exposed himself to a child near N. Avenger Lane in Boise at about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate him. The suspect...
Weiser City Police and Washington County Sheriff's Office lookout for drunk drivers
WEISER, Idaho (CBS2) — Officers from the Weiser City Police and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office are joining law enforcement agencies across Idaho to keep drunk drivers off the road. Beginning Friday, Aug. 19 through Sep. 5, officers will dedicate patrols to look for drivers under the...
125th Western Idaho Fair starts Friday, get in free with donation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair gets started tomorrow on Friday, Aug. 18. Opening day is CBS2 Free Fair Day, which means you can get in free from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as long as you bring a few cans of non-perishable food for the Idaho Food Bank.
Man who fired gun inside Eagle home taken into custody after short standoff with police
EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — One person is in custody Wednesday after shots were fired inside a Eagle home. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says a man was inside a home when he shot a gun at the ceiling and left. He then went to a different home on Capella Street in Star before deputies caught up with him.
Boise man killed in crash in Latah County
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 71-year-old Boise man died Wednesday following a semi-truck crash. Idaho State Police says the driver was heading south on Rosenau Road in Latah County when the semi went off the road and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. ISP says troopers believe he suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Nampa man convicted of molesting child gets 10 years, but eligible for parole in 6 months
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A 49-year-old Nampa man has been sentenced up to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting a child, but his sentence would make him eligible for parole much sooner. The Canyon County Prosecutor's Office says Hugo Vega Sandoval was caught by a...
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
Everything on sale at Boise Library this Thursday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Friends August Sale for the Boise Library begins Thursday, Aug. 18. Everything from fiction for kids and adults, comic books and graphics novels, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and much more will be offered at bargain prices. Head over to the Main Library Hayes Auditorium at...
Crisis in the Classroom: Why Garden Valley schools allow staff to have guns on campus
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho (CBS2) — As school starts back up, safety is at the top of a lot of parents' minds. On Aug. 15, the Garden Valley School District started classes, and for Superintendent Randy Thompson, safety is of top priority. "Just like we are in the business of...
Pet of the Week: The super adorable Athena!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Athena is a female, 5-year-old, Boxer / Siberian Husky blend. She is 70 pounds. Athena was abandoned outside of the shelter when we were not open. Unfortunately, we don't know much about her history. What we do know is that she loves attention, adores butt scratches, and will give you tons of kisses! She also does well in the car, and is always up for an outing to get a puppaccino! Once Athena has time to get to know the person, she quickly warms up and is ready to give and receive love. This sweet girl is very smart, playful, and enjoys squeaky toys!
Albertson's Boise Open tees off Thursday
BOISE, ID — The opening round of the Albertsons’ Boise Open begins Thursday morning. But even before the first tee shot, it's already a success. The tournament raised three million dollars for local charities. Tournament organizer Jeff Sanders says it's the biggest ever. "It’s now a record on...
