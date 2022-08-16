BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Athena is a female, 5-year-old, Boxer / Siberian Husky blend. She is 70 pounds. Athena was abandoned outside of the shelter when we were not open. Unfortunately, we don't know much about her history. What we do know is that she loves attention, adores butt scratches, and will give you tons of kisses! She also does well in the car, and is always up for an outing to get a puppaccino! Once Athena has time to get to know the person, she quickly warms up and is ready to give and receive love. This sweet girl is very smart, playful, and enjoys squeaky toys!

BOISE, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO