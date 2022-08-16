Read full article on original website
El Dorado Lake added to ‘watch status’ for blue-green algae
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to toxic blue-green algae. El Dorado Lake is among the Kansas lakes under a watch status for blue-green algae. “A...
Wichita City Council to vote on contract for third-party to evaluate WPD
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will vote to approve an agency to evaluate the Wichita Police Department. The measure follows the investigation into inappropriate messages shared between some Wichita Police Officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies and how those involved were disciplined. If approved,...
Vehicle fire burns 100 acres in Sumner County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS assisted the Sumner County’s Fire 9 with a vehicle fire that burned up approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans carried the fire across the field quickly and into two neighboring fields, catching...
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
Building You: Workforce landscape in South Central Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses and organizations are hiring despite a low unemployment rate in Kansas. As of June 2022, the unemployment rate in Kansas is at 2.4-percent. The numbers were higher during the start of the pandemic at 12.2-percent in April 2020 and 7.2-percent in June 2020. “The economy...
Building You
This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in health care centers. This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs on employers with sign-on bonuses. Week of Aug. 1: Job of the Day. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM...
Employees at east Wichita Starbucks vote to unionize
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An east Wichita Starbucks becomes the first in the city to become union represented. Employees at the store at Central and Rock Road voted on Tuesday to unionize, 9-6. The vote included all full-time and regular part-time baristas and shift supervisors employed at Store 2675 located at 8008 East Central in Wichita. Excluded were office clerical employees, store managers, professional employees, guards, and supervisors as defined by the National Labor Relations Act.
Sedgwick County begins abortion rights amendment recount
This week's Sports Sunday Sitdown features two-time Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney. The star shortstop shares her experiences for playing for Team USA this past week in Fukushima, Japan. Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas. Updated: 1 hour ago. In Dodge City, the...
Does It Work? Spot My UV
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With sunscreen especially important during the summer, a set of color-changing stickers are promised to act as a personalized reminder for when you need to reapply your lotion. The makers of the “Spot My UV” promise the 16 pack of stickers will change colors to give...
Riverfront Stadium to host Dodge City, Garden City matchup in ‘Hatchet Rivalry’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today they will host the 85th Annual Hatchet Rivalry at Riverfront Stadium featuring the Dodge City Red Demons and Garden City Buffaloes. The football game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. “We are excited to host two...
Where’s Shane? Hutchinson’s 150th birthday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Hutch is turning 150 this year!? It doesn’t look a day over 125! This morning we’re headed out to Hutch to get a look at how they’re celebrating the big 1-5-0, and letting you in on how you can help celebrate too! You can find more info at www.hutchrec.com/hutchinson150th.
Aircraft conversion program featuring NIAR to involve Wichita State, WSU Tech students
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University on Thursday, Aug. 20, detailed a partnership between WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) WERX and a company called Erickson Precision Ventures, LLC. In a news release, Wichita State explained the partnership, established this spring, as “their first collaborative passenger to...
Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a south Wichita club has been arrested. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.
2 men charged in deadly Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The two suspects in last weekend’s Old Town shooting made their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Investigators determined that 22-year-old Deandre Greenley was shot multiple times from a black Ford Edge occupied by Christopher Dyas and Seqorea Sweeney. Dyas is charged with first-degree murder in...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 deadly fire, assault on Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a Wichita woman eight years ago. Cornell McNeal was convicted of capital murder in July for assaulting Letitia Davis and setting her on fire in 2014. She died from her injuries days later.
Chilly morning, warmer afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says fall is the air for the second morning in-a-row. A clear and crisp start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm into the near normal upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Storms return to the...
Temps tumbling
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our cold front is exiting Kansas tonight. Some lingering showers and storms remain possible tonight, mainly for areas south of I-70. Expect some stronger storms to form in southwest Kansas after sundown and with some lingering light drizzle possible Wednesday morning for some. Wednesday looks to...
Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas
This week's Sports Sunday Sitdown features two-time Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney. The star shortstop shares her experiences for playing for Team USA this past week in Fukushima, Japan. Wichita-area nonprofits fight through lingering challenges to be there for community. Updated: 9 hours ago. For nonprofits working to carryout the...
Feeling like fall today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like fall this morning with clouds, patchy drizzle, a northeast breeze, and wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today as skies slowly clear expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, or 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
Arrest made in Monday’s deadly shooting on E Gilbert
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities arrested Caviontay Ramone Conway on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Monday in southeast Wichita. Conway faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and a drug charge. He is alleged to have killed a 40-year-old man in a shooting in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.
