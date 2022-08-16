ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

El Dorado Lake added to ‘watch status’ for blue-green algae

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to toxic blue-green algae. El Dorado Lake is among the Kansas lakes under a watch status for blue-green algae. “A...
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita City Council to vote on contract for third-party to evaluate WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will vote to approve an agency to evaluate the Wichita Police Department. The measure follows the investigation into inappropriate messages shared between some Wichita Police Officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies and how those involved were disciplined. If approved,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Vehicle fire burns 100 acres in Sumner County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS assisted the Sumner County’s Fire 9 with a vehicle fire that burned up approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans carried the fire across the field quickly and into two neighboring fields, catching...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Building You: Workforce landscape in South Central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses and organizations are hiring despite a low unemployment rate in Kansas. As of June 2022, the unemployment rate in Kansas is at 2.4-percent. The numbers were higher during the start of the pandemic at 12.2-percent in April 2020 and 7.2-percent in June 2020. “The economy...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Building You

This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in health care centers. This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs on employers with sign-on bonuses. Week of Aug. 1: Job of the Day. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Employees at east Wichita Starbucks vote to unionize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An east Wichita Starbucks becomes the first in the city to become union represented. Employees at the store at Central and Rock Road voted on Tuesday to unionize, 9-6. The vote included all full-time and regular part-time baristas and shift supervisors employed at Store 2675 located at 8008 East Central in Wichita. Excluded were office clerical employees, store managers, professional employees, guards, and supervisors as defined by the National Labor Relations Act.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County begins abortion rights amendment recount

This week's Sports Sunday Sitdown features two-time Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney. The star shortstop shares her experiences for playing for Team USA this past week in Fukushima, Japan. Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas. Updated: 1 hour ago. In Dodge City, the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Contamination#Groundwater#Contaminant#Atwater#Kdhe#Grove Site#Highway I 135#Tce#Voc
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Spot My UV

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With sunscreen especially important during the summer, a set of color-changing stickers are promised to act as a personalized reminder for when you need to reapply your lotion. The makers of the “Spot My UV” promise the 16 pack of stickers will change colors to give...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Hutchinson’s 150th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Hutch is turning 150 this year!? It doesn’t look a day over 125! This morning we’re headed out to Hutch to get a look at how they’re celebrating the big 1-5-0, and letting you in on how you can help celebrate too! You can find more info at www.hutchrec.com/hutchinson150th.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KWCH.com

Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a south Wichita club has been arrested. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 men charged in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The two suspects in last weekend’s Old Town shooting made their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Investigators determined that 22-year-old Deandre Greenley was shot multiple times from a black Ford Edge occupied by Christopher Dyas and Seqorea Sweeney. Dyas is charged with first-degree murder in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chilly morning, warmer afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says fall is the air for the second morning in-a-row. A clear and crisp start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm into the near normal upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Storms return to the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Temps tumbling

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our cold front is exiting Kansas tonight. Some lingering showers and storms remain possible tonight, mainly for areas south of I-70. Expect some stronger storms to form in southwest Kansas after sundown and with some lingering light drizzle possible Wednesday morning for some. Wednesday looks to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas

This week's Sports Sunday Sitdown features two-time Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney. The star shortstop shares her experiences for playing for Team USA this past week in Fukushima, Japan. Wichita-area nonprofits fight through lingering challenges to be there for community. Updated: 9 hours ago. For nonprofits working to carryout the...
DODGE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Feeling like fall today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like fall this morning with clouds, patchy drizzle, a northeast breeze, and wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today as skies slowly clear expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, or 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Arrest made in Monday’s deadly shooting on E Gilbert

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities arrested Caviontay Ramone Conway on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Monday in southeast Wichita. Conway faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and a drug charge. He is alleged to have killed a 40-year-old man in a shooting in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy