Craig Daily Press
NWCCI partners with several organizations to hold youth transition resource round up Aug. 31
The Northwest Colorado Center for Independence has teamed up with several local, regional, and state organizations to bring the Youth Transition Round Up to Craig. On Aug. 31, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. the Craig Chamber of Commerce Showroom at 775 Yampa Ave. will be full of booths and tables for families to gather information on youth transition resources.
Letter: Thank you for supporting the Rubber Ducky Race for Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice program
We want to express our gratitude to the many individuals and businesses that made the eighth annual Craig Rubber Ducky Race for Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice program on Aug. 6 a huge success. A special thanks to the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Committee for once again allowing us...
OREC hosts listening session in Craig
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, known as OREC, will be holding community presentations and listening sessions on Aug. 23 and 24 in Steamboat and Craig. OREC provides advocacy and resources for stakeholders, businesses and communities that rely on the continued health of the outdoor recreation industry economy. OREC recently launched its first ever competitive grant program that will invest $4.1 million into the development and recovery of outdoor industries in Colorado.
Letter: Craig needs more affordable housing, homeless shelters, police and city buses
MCSD Whiteboard: Longtime local educator and administrator takes reins as principal of Sunset Elementary
Sunset Elementary has a new principal. Andi Murphy returned to Moffat County School district after a year as principal at Meeker Elementary to take over the role as principal at Sunset Elementary, as Jill Hafey left the position to become our superintendent. MCSD Whiteboard sat down with Mrs. Murphy to...
Load up on fruits and veggies at the Craig farmers market
The De Vries Farm out of Grand Junction, Colo. is a family owned and operated farm that has been coming to Craig for over 40 years. Stacey De Vries, who helps run the stand with his dad and sister, said he was five years old when the family first started bringing their roadside farmers market to Craig.
Pipi’s Pasture: Hearing the crickets
Not so many days ago I started hearing the delightful sounds that are made by the crickets around this time each year. I absolutely love their sounds, and over the years I have come to associate them with the just-around-the-corner arrival of fall. This week the crickets have inspired me to think about the other signs that fall is quickly approaching.
Obituary: Sue White
Suzanna “Sue” Lenae White was born on November 21, 1969 in Grand Junction, Colorado. As a child she resided in Meeker, Colorado until moving to Craig, Colorado at the age of 7 where she met some of her lifelong friends. Sue, as she was most widely known, graduated...
Letter: We need strong track records, not charisma in Colorado House District 26
Voters need to look to track records, not charisma, to choose the best advocate for Northwest Colorado. At the time of deciding to run, only one of our House District 26 candidates was living in Northwest Colorado. The other constantly talks about growing up in Steamboat, but fails to mention that she was not a resident for many years before running. In fact, the last time she was elected as the Boulder County Democratic Vice Chair — again — was just a few months before redistricting was completed. Then, she moved back to Steamboat and announced her candidacy as a Steamboat local.
Crime rate in Craig climbs over the summer
Craig police continued to see increased calls and crime reports over the month of July, which officers said could be attributed to an increase of visitors. Capt. Doug Conrad reported to City Council this month that the overall number of citations have increased compared to last month and the same month last year.
Search for man who went missing during Rainbow Gathering uncovers few clues
Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a ground search along with dog teams on Saturday, Aug. 13, looking for a 31-year-old Iowa man who was reported missing from his campsite at the Rainbow Gathering in north Routt County. Routt County Search and Rescue President Jay Bowman said 12 people searched...
Bad Alibi turns two coal workers into whiskey-makers
The idea for a new local business may have been sparked in the same way that pioneers conquered the West, with a wild hair and strong ambition to explore new terrain. Wade Gerber and Sean Hovorka, both in leadership roles within the local coal industry, first met four years ago while volunteering to help with the high school robotics team sponsored by Tri-State.
