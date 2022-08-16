Voters need to look to track records, not charisma, to choose the best advocate for Northwest Colorado. At the time of deciding to run, only one of our House District 26 candidates was living in Northwest Colorado. The other constantly talks about growing up in Steamboat, but fails to mention that she was not a resident for many years before running. In fact, the last time she was elected as the Boulder County Democratic Vice Chair — again — was just a few months before redistricting was completed. Then, she moved back to Steamboat and announced her candidacy as a Steamboat local.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO