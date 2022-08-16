Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Mayor Cantrell calls judge’s announcement to keep consent decree in place “disappointing”
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says Judge Susie Morgan's decision to keep the consent decree governing the New Orleans Police Department is disappointing, and she respectfully disagrees with it.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police are told to investigate abortion but not enforce Louisiana's ban
New Orleans police officers have been directed to not issue summonses or make arrests for violations of Louisiana's strict abortion ban, in line with edicts by city leaders who say they will refuse to enforce the law, which has drawn fire from Republicans in Baton Rouge. But the NOPD policy...
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Reserve Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
WDSU
Former New Orleans councilman Jay Banks takes new role in Cantrell administration
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has a new job with the mayor's office. Sources tell WDSU that Banks accepted a job as an urban policy specialist. WDSU reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, but at the time of this publication had not heard back.
Federal judge in consent decree case blasts Sheriff Hutson for lack of transparency
A federal magistrate on Thursday ripped Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office for a lack of transparency related to a series of violent incidents that have taken place at city’s jail over the last several months — including two deaths, several stabbings and a protest last weekend that ended with officers firing bean bag rounds, flash bangs, and a sting ball grenade into a barricaded jail pod.
NOLA.com
Judge rebukes Sheriff Susan Hutson for lack of transparency in jail violence; 'not one phone call'
A federal judge on Thursday railed against Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson for failing to communicate with the court following a series of deadly and dangerous events at the New Orleans jail, saying the Sheriff's Office needed a "course correction" in keeping the court informed. Hutson did not notify the...
One dead in New Orleans East shooting near OMV
Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday evening.
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is leaving the NOPD to implode
Last week, I interviewed WWL multimedia journalist Thanh Truong about his podcast that attempts to answer lingering questions about the state of the New Orleans Police Department. Truong spoke with former officers who only spent a few years with the
fox8live.com
TikTok USB trend possibly responsible for stolen cars in New Orleans, Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Cameras around The Lumiere apartments in Metairie were pointed in the opposite direction Saturday night (Aug. 6), when burglars took Savannah Smith’s 2013 Kia Rio out of the parking lot. “I was crazy in shock. I was going to every building across the street asking...
NOLA.com
Former Slidell Police Chief Max Rodriguez, credited with modernizing department, dies at 89
Max Rodriguez, who served three terms as chief of the Slidell Police Department and is credited with raising officer pay and expanding the department, died Saturday at his home in Slidell. He was 89. A native of New Orleans, Rodriguez began his law enforcement career at the Slidell Police Department,...
Banks now with Cantrell administration
Banks now with Cantrell administration. After losing his seat on the New Orleans City Council to Lesli Harris, former City Council person Jay Banks has a new job.
Crime threatens to render New Orleans unrecognizable, warns D.A.
New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams says his office is all-in on crime fighting, and warns of dire circumstances if the rest of the criminal justice system doesn’t do likewise.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
Newell: City leaders finally hearing the public’s outcry over crime
We’ve heard a lot about the NOLA Coalition. I hope to talk to someone from the Coalition every week on the show about their views, challenges, and what they see as potential solutions to bolster recruitment and retention at the New Orleans Police Dep
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
brproud.com
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
NOLA.com
Cannon removed from French Quarter park amid efforts to address Confederate symbols
New Orleans officials have quietly removed the cannon atop the former Washington Artillery Park near Jackson Square, part of the effort to wipe symbols of the Confederacy and white supremacy from places of prominence in the city's landscape. The cannon, which was purchased by the Washington Artillery in 1875, was...
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
