WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Federal judge in consent decree case blasts Sheriff Hutson for lack of transparency

A federal magistrate on Thursday ripped Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office for a lack of transparency related to a series of violent incidents that have taken place at city’s jail over the last several months — including two deaths, several stabbings and a protest last weekend that ended with officers firing bean bag rounds, flash bangs, and a sting ball grenade into a barricaded jail pod.
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is leaving the NOPD to implode

Last week, I interviewed WWL multimedia journalist Thanh Truong about his podcast that attempts to answer lingering questions about the state of the New Orleans Police Department. Truong spoke with former officers who only spent a few years with the
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide

A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
