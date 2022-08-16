Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.

BUSINESS ・ 19 DAYS AGO