Buying Cars

CarBuzz.com

Vietnamese Carmaker Will Pay You $7,500 To Buy Its Cars

VinFast wants its customers to get the $7,500 EV rebate before the Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. Reservation holders need to sign a binding contract as soon as possible. If owners are no longer eligible, Vinfast will foot the bill. Recently, Congress made several changes to the federal EV tax...
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
