Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Rideshare drivers raise concerns after city school district slashes bus service for some buildings due to bus driver shortage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s less than a week before St. Louis Public Schools opens its doors for the first day. That gives parents less than a week to figure out how they’re getting their kids to school after the district announced the suspension of some bus services earlier this week. Now, one group of drivers fears the burden could be placed in their lap, which is against company policy.
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
KMOV

Playground Project Build Day: CarShield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers from CarShield came out to the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club Thursday. CarShield is one of the community partners helping KMOV build a new playground for kids at the facility. The entire project is made possible by donations from local businesses. The playground...
KMOV

Mo. American Water assists Little Bit Foundation with cleaning after flood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Little Bit Foundation got a helping hand from the Missouri American Water in cleaning up from the flood. In July, several feet of floodwater ruined the back-to-school supplies collected for the 14,000 St. Louis area children the organization serves. Thousands of shoes, books, coats, gloves, and water bottles had to be thrown out.
wsiu.org

SIU School of Law expands footprint to the Metro East

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University School of Law just expanded to the Metro East. Beginning this month, third-year law school students will participate in the inaugural Metro East Criminal Justice Clinic at the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus in Belleville, the former Lindenwood University campus. Students will live and take classes on the campus while working at various state and federal offices in the region.
