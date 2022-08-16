Read full article on original website
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Rideshare drivers raise concerns after city school district slashes bus service for some buildings due to bus driver shortage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s less than a week before St. Louis Public Schools opens its doors for the first day. That gives parents less than a week to figure out how they’re getting their kids to school after the district announced the suspension of some bus services earlier this week. Now, one group of drivers fears the burden could be placed in their lap, which is against company policy.
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
First day of school in Belleville School district
Thousands more kids go back to school Thursday, August 18 in the metro-east.
KMOV
‘What is it going to take?’ Fox C-6 parents sound off about cut bus routes, school district shares efforts to recruit applicants
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Millions of children are kicking off the fall semester nationwide without a bus ride to school, and thousands of Fox C-6 school district students are feeling that same absence of a set of wheels. District parent Terri Edwards said she is outraged the school district cut...
KMOV
Calls to 988 Mental Health Crisis Line double in the last month
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been just over a month since the 988 mental health crisis line launched. In Missouri, calls have nearly doubled at many of the call centers across the state. Behavioral Health Response (BHR) in St. Louis is one of the six crisis centers in...
St. Louis Co. police urge caution in sharing back-to-school photos
Sharing back-to-school photos is a tradition for many parents, but St. Louis police urge caution before you post those pictures to social media.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
Mayor of Belleville vows to keep pot dispensaries away from schools and Main Street
So far, Belleville has approved plans for two dispensaries–both on the outskirts of town. The mayor says she doesn’t ever want a marijuana store setting up shop in Downtown Belleville, because it’s a family area near schools and churches.
KMOV
Lake Saint Louis residents fight back against tree cutting plans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kelly Lee loves the trees outside her Lake Saint Louis home. They add beauty and help dampen the noise from nearby Ronald Reagan Drive. But the trees have been marked with orange ties to be cut down. “I’m very attached to my trees, that was...
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day: CarShield
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers from CarShield came out to the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club Thursday. CarShield is one of the community partners helping KMOV build a new playground for kids at the facility. The entire project is made possible by donations from local businesses. The playground...
Some AMTRAK trips from St. Louis to Chicago canceled through Aug. 23
AMTRAK has canceled two routes for commutes involving St. Louis and Chicago for the next several days.
KMOV
Mo. American Water assists Little Bit Foundation with cleaning after flood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Little Bit Foundation got a helping hand from the Missouri American Water in cleaning up from the flood. In July, several feet of floodwater ruined the back-to-school supplies collected for the 14,000 St. Louis area children the organization serves. Thousands of shoes, books, coats, gloves, and water bottles had to be thrown out.
wsiu.org
SIU School of Law expands footprint to the Metro East
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University School of Law just expanded to the Metro East. Beginning this month, third-year law school students will participate in the inaugural Metro East Criminal Justice Clinic at the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus in Belleville, the former Lindenwood University campus. Students will live and take classes on the campus while working at various state and federal offices in the region.
Man struck and killed by van Tuesday night
A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a van Tuesday night.
MetroLink video shows rising water causing millions in damages
The record-setting late July floods are still disrupting public transportation.
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
tncontentexchange.com
Another cry for help: South Grand exec says homeless troubles 'worst I've seen'
ST. LOUIS — The leader of the South Grand Boulevard business district made a plea for more law enforcement this week, saying issues with homelessness, drug use and reckless driving there are getting out of control. People are pulling knives on each other and fighting in the street, said...
KMOV
City of St. Louis taking applications to give ARPA funds to child care centers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- ARPA funds will be used to ensure child care centers in St. Louis City can continue to help children. The city will dedicate $2 million toward the effort. All applicants must be within city limits. Eligible centers must serve children ages 0-5. Funding can only be given for expenses in 2021 and can be up to $49,500.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
