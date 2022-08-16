Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 4 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hudsonville (Georgetown Township, MI)
The Ottawa County authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Hudsonville Wednesday that killed a juvenile and injured four others. The crash occurred at the intersection of 22nd [..]
Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
49-Year-Old Matthew Perry Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Waverly Township (Waverly Township, MI)
Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Waverly Township that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Bangor man. The motorcyclist was identified as 49-year-old Matthew Perry from Bangor.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with van near Holland lakeshore
HOLLAND, MI -- A 64-year-old Hudsonville man was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a van on Ottawa Beach Road. The Hudsonville man was flown by Aero Med helicopter to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the motorcycle was going east on Ottawa Beach...
1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
Man killed after SUV pulls in front of motorcycle in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southwestern Michigan on Wednesday morning.
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
WZZM 13
Toddler amongst 4 hurt in crash that killed 1
A crash that occurred in Ottawa County Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager. The rest of the passengers were all under the age of 17.
58-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lakeview (Lakeview, MI)
According to the Lakeview Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on M-46 on Monday afternoon. Lakeview Police Chief Darin Dood stated that a 58-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Kia Sportage vandalized after failed theft attempt at Holland dealership
HOLLAND, Mich. — Two suspects were caught in the act of stealing a Kia SUV at a dealership in Holland Thursday morning but were scared off. The incident occurred at 6:37 a.m. at Elhart Hyundai, a dealership on Chicago Drive. Officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety say...
Police release name of man killed in Southwest Michigan motorcycle crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco turned into the path of a motorcycle rider causing a fatal crash, police said. A 26-year-old Grand Junction man was attempting to make a left turn from County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 in a newer, small Ford Bronco around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
Fox17
Juvenile dies in Ottawa County crash, 4 others hospitalized
JAMESTOWN/GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A juvenile has died after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection Wednesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 12:30 on 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street, located along the border between Jamestown and Georgetown townships. We’re told a...
UpNorthLive.com
Three sent to hospital after boat crashes into breakwall at high speed
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in a boat crash on Little Traverse Bay that sent three people to the hospital. Troopers said they believe the group struck the breakwall in Bay View at a high rate of speed, causing...
Centre Daily
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say
Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
abc57.com
Hit-and-run victim fighting for her life after accident on Friday
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Late at night on Friday, August 12, Elyse Zimmerman and her boyfriend Darek Bullock-Mills were riding a motorcycle with another couple, heading home from Sister Lakes, when a Ford panel van crossed the center lane and hit them. According to Michigan State Police investigators,...
Jeep vs. gravel truck crash ends in teen's death, other injuries
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jeep full of teenagers was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue in Georgetown Township. Investigators...
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
whtc.com
Florida man arrested after chase by Van Buren County deputies with beer in hand
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Florida man was arrested for drunk driving by Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies while still holding onto to his beer. It all began around 6:45 Wednesday evening, August 17, when a passing motorist flagged down deputies to alert them of a reckless driver in front of them traveling east bound on M-43.
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
