ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Parson says details on special session coming next week

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2oO4_0hJlu5SK00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday that more details about his call for a special session to take up tax cuts will come out next week.

Parson was at the Jefferson City headquarters of the Clean Fuels Alliance for a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

Parson said at the beginning of July that he planned to call lawmakers back to Jefferson City to take up income tax cuts and extend agricultural tax credits. An annual veto session is already set for September.

Political opponents have criticized the idea of cutting income taxes, saying some services need more funding.

Parson has been meeting with lawmakers to talk about the session and was set to meet with Democrats later Tuesday.

"You look at the economy for farmers, we look at diesel prices tripling, fertilizer prices tripling, just the cost of doing business is going up, we need to make sure we give agriculture all the tools they need to be successful," Parson said of the tax credit extension proposal. "We do that all around the state for other businesses, and there's no reason agriculture should be treated any different than anybody else in this state."

The Clean Fuels Alliance supports biodiesel producers.

The post Parson says details on special session coming next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
showmeprogress.com

Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022

The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus members dissolves group

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – While the governor works with lawmakers on ways to lower the state’s income tax rate, a group of senators is “disbanding” in hopes of attaining peace among Republicans. Representatives and senators will be headed back to Jefferson City soon to give Missourians...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) says if the former members of the Senate Conservative Caucus want to work together, then he wants to work with them. Leader Rowden joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning for reaction to the Senate Conservative Caucus’ decision to disband and to call for peace and unity under a single GOP banner. Leader Rowden tells listeners that you don’t have to be “attention seekers and chaos-creaters” to get things done. He also previewed the upcoming special session in Jefferson City:
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU Health Care names new chief financial officer

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri Health Care will soon have a new financial leader. The health care provider announced Thursday that Dustin Thomas will take over as the next chief financial officer. Thomas will join MU Health Care on Sept. 15 after working for the University of Texas Medical Branch. He currently serves as The post MU Health Care names new chief financial officer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kcur.org

Private equity-backed owner left Missouri hospital staff uninsured before they were unemployed

The first unexpected bill arrived in December, just weeks before Tara Lovell’s husband of 40 years died from bladder cancer. Lovell worked as an ultrasound technologist at the local Audrain Community Hospital, in Mexico, Missouri, and was paying more than $400 a month for health insurance through her job. The town’s struggling hospital, the sole health care provider and major employer, had changed ownership in recent years, selling in March 2021 to Noble Health, a private equity-backed startup whose managers had never run a hospital.
MEXICO, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Last-minute ways to save in Mid-Missouri on back-to-school supplies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The new school year is approaching as Mid-Missouri families deal with inflation. There are still ways to save money on last-minute back-to-school purchases. In Columbia, PowerHouse Community Development plans to host a back-to-school bash Friday from 2 until 6 p.m. at the MU Health Pavilion on Ash Street. Children that attend the The post Last-minute ways to save in Mid-Missouri on back-to-school supplies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Biodiesel#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrats
939theeagle.com

Emotional swearing-in ceremony for Columbia councilman Lovelady

A standing-room only audience packed Columbia’s city hall on Saturday morning to see newly-elected third ward councilman Roy Lovelady’s swearing-in ceremony. The Columbia activist and salon owner upset veteran incumbent Karl Skala in this month’s runoff election. Councilman Lovelady credits a team effort for his victory. “I...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy