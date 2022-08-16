Parson says details on special session coming next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday that more details about his call for a special session to take up tax cuts will come out next week.

Parson was at the Jefferson City headquarters of the Clean Fuels Alliance for a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

Parson said at the beginning of July that he planned to call lawmakers back to Jefferson City to take up income tax cuts and extend agricultural tax credits. An annual veto session is already set for September.

Political opponents have criticized the idea of cutting income taxes, saying some services need more funding.

Parson has been meeting with lawmakers to talk about the session and was set to meet with Democrats later Tuesday.

"You look at the economy for farmers, we look at diesel prices tripling, fertilizer prices tripling, just the cost of doing business is going up, we need to make sure we give agriculture all the tools they need to be successful," Parson said of the tax credit extension proposal. "We do that all around the state for other businesses, and there's no reason agriculture should be treated any different than anybody else in this state."

The Clean Fuels Alliance supports biodiesel producers.

