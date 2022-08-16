Low back pain is one of those ailments that can feel like a mystery. One day you can feel fine and the next you're totally sidelined from your normal life due to the pain. Besides seeing a doctor to get everything checked out, managing your weight and quitting smoking -- another thing that can really help ease back pain is exercise. And it turns out there is a key muscle group you should be focusing on for the best results: your core.

WORKOUTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO