A Knee-Friendly Workout With Zero Squats
Squats can be a super-effective lower-body exercise, but if they aggravate your knees, don’t sweat it: You can get in a great, knee-friendly workout that will still target your legs and butt. In fact, we have an awesome four-move routine that will light up your lower half with absolutely no squatting involved!
Muscular Endurance Exercises and Workout Activities to Try
Muscular endurance exercises improve your body's ability to perform work over an extended period of time. Workouts can include strength training and circuits.
How to Get Wider Biceps – Best Exercises and Workout
There isn’t a bodybuilder alive who doesn’t want bigger, more muscular arms. And while there are two significant muscles that contribute to arm size, it’s the biceps that tend to get most of the attention. Ironically, the triceps are the larger of the two main arm muscles,...
These 8 Moves Are the Core Essentials of a Solid Functional Strength Training Workout
"Functional fitness" is one of those pieces of wellness jargon that gets thrown around a lot—and for good reason. The training style strengthens your essential movement patterns so that everyday tasks (like squatting down to pick something up or reaching up to grab something heavy) become a cinch. Unsurprisingly, core workouts are, well, a core component of any solid functional strength training regimen.
Resistance Bands Versus Dumbbells: Which Offers The Better Strength Workout?
Two tools often used in strength training are resistance bands and free weights. Which offers more bang for your buck? Here's what you should know.
How To Reduce Inflammation In the Body, According to Doctors
Whatever health woe you’re experiencing—whether it’s a rash or something more serious such as cancer or cognitive decline—Googling your condition will likely lead you to one word: inflammation. While it’s true that high levels of chronic inflammation can lead to health problems, this connection also raises important questions. For example, can inflammation be prevented and if so, does that mean you can protect yourself from sickness and disease?
CNET
Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain
Low back pain is one of those ailments that can feel like a mystery. One day you can feel fine and the next you're totally sidelined from your normal life due to the pain. Besides seeing a doctor to get everything checked out, managing your weight and quitting smoking -- another thing that can really help ease back pain is exercise. And it turns out there is a key muscle group you should be focusing on for the best results: your core.
Medical News Today
COVID-19: What to eat when you have the virus
Eating a nutrient-dense diet can help someone recover from COVID-19 by supporting their immune system and managing inflammation. This may be particularly important if they lose their sense of taste or smell and have the temptation to eat stronger tasting, less nutritious foods. People can support their bodies in recovery...
How Long Is Ham Still Safe To Eat?
Once leftovers pass a certain threshold, they risk causing food poisoning. Therefore, it's essential to know when that ham has taken a turn.
studyfinds.org
How to build bigger biceps: A little exercise each day improves muscles more than one big weekly workout
JOONDALUP, Australia — Could the answer to getting builder muscles be quantity over quality? A new study finds just a little bit of exercise each day is better for the body than one intense workout session. Researchers from Australia and Japan have found that just doing a handful of...
Which exercise burns belly fat? Here’s what the science says
We dispel fitness myths and answer the common question, ‘Which exercise burns belly fat?’
Seeing Spots Could Be A Sign Of This Deficiency
While most people see spots on occasion, like right after staring at a bright light, seeing spots regularly may be a sign of an underlying condition.
Broccoli Versus Spinach: Which Green Veggie Gives You More Nutrients?
Crowning spinach or broccoli as the victor for containing the most nutrients is a tough decision. Ultimately, the choice comes down to many factors.
Should you do cardio before or after weights?
It’s a question asked by many gym goers: should you do cardio before or after weights? According to the American College of Sports Medicine (opens in new tab) it’s important to combine both cardio and strength workouts so you don’t overwork the small muscle groups and allow time for recovery. But what order should you do them in? And what results will be seen?
MindBodyGreen
The Science On How Magnesium Promotes Sleepiness + Best Forms For Bed
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Think of magnesium as fuel for your busy body. Without it, getting just about anywhere will be a struggle. The essential mineral helps support many physiological processes, including active ones like muscle contraction and more calming ones like relaxation and sleep.* If you're curious about magnesium's sleepy properties and how to incorporate them into bedtime, read on.
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
What Happens To Our Lungs As We Age?
Our lungs are filtration experts but their functioning begins to decline after 35. Find out why that happens and what you can do to improve your lung health.
Could Ice Cream Be Healthier Than A Multigrain Bagel?
Rather than isolating the impact of specific foods, the Food Compass gives a single score for how these foods are linked to managing diseases and health.
How To Combat The Effect Mental Illness Can Have On Hygiene
Certain actions, like not bathing or brushing your teeth, can indicate a mental health condition. Learn how to recognize these signs and what you can do.
