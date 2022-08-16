Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
worcestermag.com
First Person: Memories of neighborhood bonds, tinged by intolerance
I could hardly remember it, maybe I was eight years old at the time, and we bought our only house: a flat roofed three-decker with some scrolling ornaments on the crown. It was within a sea of three-deckers, on small parcels of land, the building pointing up in the sky, revealing that a roof, our roof above our heads, mattered more than a dense and congested neighborhood. After all, we where kids.
Car drives into top floor of South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove onto the top floor of the South Shore Plaza Thursday afternoon, leaving customers scratching their heads. Video shows the car driving in the middle of the walkway outside the G&D Customs store of...
whdh.com
Firefighters: Revere house up in flames
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Fire Department battled a fire that destroyed the back of a house Thursday. Officials said it is unclear if anyone was hurt. Firefighters are on the scene working to contain the fire. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story, stay with...
Boston Globe
Robert Marr, business executive and Dorchester Boys and Girls Clubs founder, dies at 86
“His legacy is building the careers of young boys and girls in Dorchester who had a chance to grow and flourish and become very successful citizens because he built a structure for them to do that.”. Robert Marr believed the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester was his most significant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Peabody library starts banned book club
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
nbcboston.com
When a Boston Woman Had Trouble Online, She Contacted NBC10 Boston Responds for Help
Sometimes technology can be tricky, and that was the case for Boston resident Dorothy Kennedy. “When it comes to emails and shopping, that's all I use it for,” Kennedy said regarding her computer use. The 92- year-old Kennedy jokes that she’s technologically challenged, but she was computer savvy enough...
whdh.com
MBTA announces Silver Line and Shuttle service for Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center ahead of shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced Thursday that it will be adding an additional stop on the Silver Line in Chinatown, as well as supplemental shuttle service to the area, during the Orange Line shutdown. The Silver Line stop, part of SL4, will be located at the intersection of Surface...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston
While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
Superhero window washers bring smiles to faces of young patients at Shriners Children’s Boston
BOSTON — Window washers dressed in superhero costumes brought smiles to the faces of young patients at Shriners Children’s Boston on Tuesday. Workers sporting Batman, Superman, and Iron Man outfits scaled the side of Shriners Children’s Boston, delighting many young patients and their families, a hospital spokesperson said.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
Time Out Global
3 best places to go glamping near Boston
Explore the great outdoors without the hassle at these luxe New England campgrounds. Sadly, we are nearing the end of summer here in Boston. However, there is still plenty of time to have a big summer adventure, even if that adventure is not that far from home. Glamping is a fun way to get the excitement of camping out in the wilderness, with pretty much none of the hassle! Everything is there waiting for you, your tent, you bed, your campfire, all you need to bring is a little sense of wonder and you are in for a fin time. We’ve rounded up the best places to go glamping near Boston. While we recommend getting out into the great outdoors at least once this summer, if you want the comfort of sleeping in your own bed after a day out and about check out our list of the best day trips from Boston or the best things to do in Boston this summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
liveboston617.org
BPD to Host ‘Coffee wiht a Cop’ in Dorchester Tomorrow Morning
Boston Police will be hosting their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17th at Sweet Life Bakery in Dorchester located at 2243 Dorchester Ave. The event will be held from 9:30 hours until 10:30 hours. All community members are welcome and participants will also receive a BPD travel mug! More information can be gotten by calling the Neighborhood Watch Unit at 617.343.4345. All are welcome and encouraged to attend!
nbcboston.com
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
National Thrift Shop Day – Celebrate in the Neighborhood
Southie has a Boston Magazine Best of Boston winner for consignment shop – Covet – perfect for celebrating National Thrift Shop Day!. Make a plan to hunt and gather and find some designers hidden in the racks of Covet! Think Gucci, Prada and Celine! You may even come across some one of kind vintage gems! Here are some tips to help you navigate second hand shopping like a boss!
Mother speaks after 4-year-old son seriously hurt in Boston window fall
BOSTON — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon. The child’s mother, Erika Moon, came home from the hospital late Wednesday night and explained to Boston 25 exactly what happened. “My son was in the...
whdh.com
New video of sparks flying and metal sheet falling at MBTA’s Suffolk Downs Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A new video obtained by 7NEWS shows sparks flying as a Blue Line train rolls into Suffolk Downs Station, sending one woman running for cover as a sheet of metal crashes down. The MBTA said a piece of fiberglass fell from a closed pedestrian walkway on a...
whdh.com
Police search Charles River after report of someone jumping off Anderson Bridge
BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators are searching the Charles River after reports that someone jumped off the Anderson Bridge. State, Boston and Cambridge responded to the incident Wednesday night after being alerted before 9 p.m. about someone in the water. The bridge, near Harvard Square, was closed to traffic as the...
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
whdh.com
Two people wounded in early morning shootings on Mass Ave. in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are recovering this morning after an early morning shooting in Boston Thursday. Boston Police responded to both a shooting scene at a gas station on Mass. Avenue and then another scene a few blocks down just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities told 7NEWS the...
Comments / 0