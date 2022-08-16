ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

First Person: Memories of neighborhood bonds, tinged by intolerance

I could hardly remember it, maybe I was eight years old at the time, and we bought our only house: a flat roofed three-decker with some scrolling ornaments on the crown. It was within a sea of three-deckers, on small parcels of land, the building pointing up in the sky, revealing that a roof, our roof above our heads, mattered more than a dense and congested neighborhood. After all, we where kids.
Firefighters: Revere house up in flames

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Fire Department battled a fire that destroyed the back of a house Thursday. Officials said it is unclear if anyone was hurt. Firefighters are on the scene working to contain the fire. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story, stay with...
Peabody library starts banned book club

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston

While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
3 best places to go glamping near Boston

Explore the great outdoors without the hassle at these luxe New England campgrounds. Sadly, we are nearing the end of summer here in Boston. However, there is still plenty of time to have a big summer adventure, even if that adventure is not that far from home. Glamping is a fun way to get the excitement of camping out in the wilderness, with pretty much none of the hassle! Everything is there waiting for you, your tent, you bed, your campfire, all you need to bring is a little sense of wonder and you are in for a fin time. We’ve rounded up the best places to go glamping near Boston. While we recommend getting out into the great outdoors at least once this summer, if you want the comfort of sleeping in your own bed after a day out and about check out our list of the best day trips from Boston or the best things to do in Boston this summer.
BPD to Host ‘Coffee wiht a Cop’ in Dorchester Tomorrow Morning

Boston Police will be hosting their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17th at Sweet Life Bakery in Dorchester located at 2243 Dorchester Ave. The event will be held from 9:30 hours until 10:30 hours. All community members are welcome and participants will also receive a BPD travel mug! More information can be gotten by calling the Neighborhood Watch Unit at 617.343.4345. All are welcome and encouraged to attend!
National Thrift Shop Day – Celebrate in the Neighborhood

Southie has a Boston Magazine Best of Boston winner for consignment shop – Covet – perfect for celebrating National Thrift Shop Day!. Make a plan to hunt and gather and find some designers hidden in the racks of Covet! Think Gucci, Prada and Celine! You may even come across some one of kind vintage gems! Here are some tips to help you navigate second hand shopping like a boss!
Two people wounded in early morning shootings on Mass Ave. in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are recovering this morning after an early morning shooting in Boston Thursday. Boston Police responded to both a shooting scene at a gas station on Mass. Avenue and then another scene a few blocks down just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities told 7NEWS the...
