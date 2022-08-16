ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

Retirees find pickleball is a great way to stay active, socialize

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 2 days ago

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Kathy Svendsen, of Elk River, is a retired nurse who likes to stay active.

She’s not alone.

She and her husband have found an entire community of retirees who like to bicycle, kayak, golf and cross-country ski. She and her peers have embraced the fact they have more free time — especially during the day — to do these things. Things that when they were younger were often short-changed or put off entirely while working, raising families and managing the list of never-ending tasks that go along with those responsibilities.

But one activity many didn’t expect to see on their modern day to-do list is pickleball. They like it so much, they have added a dedicated morning for local women and only women to play. Last summer, this group could regularly fill all three courts at the Otsego facility at Prairie Park at once (16 players). This year, they constantly fill at least three and still manage to get in more pickleball throughout the week with their husbands and other couples. And they still find time to bike and kayak as well.

Svendsen manages an email list.

“I send out an email on Mondays, and people respond if they’re coming,” she said.

Why pickleball?

Some have played tennis when they were younger but most have not, Svendsen says.

“It’s a fun sport,” Sevendsen said. “You can get good at it in a fairly short amount of time.

“You don’t run as much as you do in tennis. Tennis also takes longer to perfect at a level people want to play at.”

Many of the players in this informal group got their start in pickleball playing indoors at the Elk River YMCA and the Monticello Community Center. When the outdoor courts at Prairie Park in Otsego opened in 2020, the women migrated outdoors. They appreciate the tables, chairs, canopies and the fencing around the courts as well as the wind screens.

Soon, there will be another set of outdoor pickleball courts at Orono Park in Elk River between the park and the YMCA.

Pickleball is a social sport

Pickleball is a very social sport often played in a doubles format. By switching things up, nearly 20 women have gotten to know each other pretty well.

Denise Barger has been called the cruise director for the group. She was the first one to play the role of coordinator. She said even from the start it has never been hard to pull a group together. The hardest part, sometimes, is having enough days in the week.

When the group gathered on the morning of Aug. 2, they had enough to fill three courts, which worked out well. Some of their husbands, who normally play at outdoor courts in Ramsey, came to Otsego.

The women clearly have a good time, often laughing, praising one another for good shots and not getting too critical when one misses a shot. The other person often offers they could have gone for the shot, too.

The players have found it easy to break into pickleball games while they travel the country. Pickleball is even played on cruise boats.

To find fellow pickleball players, it’s as easy as walking around a cruise ship with a paddle in your hand.

“People will welcome you in,” Anne Melville said.

There are also courts all over the country nowadays, and Cheryl Keeffe, of Otsego, has found the same is true when she has traveled the countryside in a motorhome.

“I have been to five, six courts across the nation.” Keeffe said. “I never felt ostracized. I always felt welcome because I have a paddle in my hand.”

Keeffe believes this is true even if you don’t know how to play.

“Those words have come out of all of our mouths at some point,” Keeffe said.

Good-natured, trash talk flies with men

The men at the Otsego court admit that good natured trash-talking is part of the equation when they play, but it’s all in good fun and the laughter still flies in abundance.

Both the men and women say the Otsego courts can be busy at night, too, and especially on Saturday mornings. There’s usually some waiting involved on Saturdays and in the evenings when there’s a wide range of ages coming out. Some schools have started to teach pickleball, and some people in their 20s and 30s have picked up pickleball rackets, too.

“Having more courts will be a good thing,” Svendsen said.

For the retirees, if they meet some new players there’s always a chance to play more on a weekday.

“That’s what I looked forward to with retirement,” Barger said. “I like having more free time during the week.”

Pickleball involves using a lighter ball and a lighter racket than tennis. Tennis players may pick it up faster, but those without experience playing tennis or pickleball can pick it up, local players note.

“It’s a social game,” Svendsen said. “That’s the main reason I like it. You still get plenty of exercise. You could run a fair amount.”

Injuries do happen.

Svendsen said when she started playing five years ago, she tore her Achilles tendon.

“It’s not for the faint of heart,” Svendsen said. “You do have to be careful. There are some maneuvers experts warn you not to do, like running backwards.

“I have persisted over my injuries and still enjoy it. Orthopedic surgeons are probably thinking they’re fixing people up only to get hurt again. Some may not have come back for fear of injury; I told myself I am not letting that (injury) dictate my life.”

Svendsen says she tries to stretch before playing and tries to play wisely, but admits there are freaky injuries that can happen.

The women who play Tuesday mornings will play outdoors as long as the weather allows, and when it doesn’t, they head back into outdoor courts.

Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

