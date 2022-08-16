ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Northern lights may be visible in Western Washington through Thursday night

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187Ovf_0hJltqNf00
Northern lights may be visible in Western Washington again this week - Credit: Sigma Sreedharan

A “Watch” has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the possibility of a visible aurora borealis in Western Washington from Wednesday night through Thursday night.

The G3 Geomagnetic storm could provide a show as far south as the border of Washington and Oregon on Wednesday night.

In July, thanks to two solar storms, the northern lights made an appearance over the Puget Sound, according to several photographs of the natural event.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are lights in the night sky caused when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere.

The first storm arrived early July 19, illuminating the night sky most of the night.

Photographer Sigma Sreedharan captured the lights dancing above Seattle at 1:28 a.m.

The best way to see it will likely be using time-lapse photography or long-exposure photos.

More information can be found at spaceweather.gov.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Washington#Space Weather#Northern Lights#Light Pollution#Aurora Borealis#Nwsswpc#Northernlights
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
125K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy