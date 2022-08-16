Northern lights may be visible in Western Washington through Thursday night

Northern lights may be visible in Western Washington again this week - Credit: Sigma Sreedharan

A “Watch” has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the possibility of a visible aurora borealis in Western Washington from Wednesday night through Thursday night.

The G3 Geomagnetic storm could provide a show as far south as the border of Washington and Oregon on Wednesday night.

In July, thanks to two solar storms, the northern lights made an appearance over the Puget Sound, according to several photographs of the natural event.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are lights in the night sky caused when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere.

The first storm arrived early July 19, illuminating the night sky most of the night.

Photographer Sigma Sreedharan captured the lights dancing above Seattle at 1:28 a.m.

The best way to see it will likely be using time-lapse photography or long-exposure photos.

More information can be found at spaceweather.gov.

©2022 Cox Media Group