Onalaska, WI

Onalaska Chick-fil-A to open September 8th

By Amy DuPont
 5 days ago

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The grand opening of Onalaska’s first Chick-fil-A will take place on September 8th.

The rumor mill has been circulating since construction crews broke ground on a piece of land off Hwy. 16 near the Gundersen Health System Onalaska Clinic.

Visit The Chicken Wire to learn more about our the restaurant’s food, job openings, and the latest Chick-fil-A news.

