Onalaska Chick-fil-A to open September 8th

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The grand opening of Onalaska’s first Chick-fil-A will take place on September 8th.

The rumor mill has been circulating since construction crews broke ground on a piece of land off Hwy. 16 near the Gundersen Health System Onalaska Clinic.

