Early look at incoming rainfall
After what has been days without much sunshine, Tuesday welcomed back a healthy does of Vitamin D. You'll want to get out and enjoy the sun while we have it because StormTeam 3 is tracking another stretch of rainfall moving in before the weekend. Isolated chances for a few light...
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Travel Wisconsin: Fall Events
While summer might be winding down, fun events are an every-season happening in Wisconsin. Fall brings not only colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air, but also celebrations full of comforting food, rhythmic tunes and good cheer. Across Wisconsin, don a lederhosen or dirndl to find your Gemütlichkeit at the many...
Portions of La Crosse’s Second Street North to close to through traffic
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2nd Street N in La Crosse will be closed to through traffic south of its intersection with State Street. Crews are restoring the pavement. A detour will be posted. The city says work should be complete the next day, on Thursday,...
Delta reduces flights out of La Crosse Regional Airport
Delta Airlines is cutting flights out of La Crosse due to flight crew shortages.
Car hauler catches fire, closes interstate exit ramp near La Crosse
WEST SALEM, Wis. — An exit ramp on Interstate 90 was blocked off Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler. According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
WOODN'T YA KNOW? The Carve-In Chippewa Event will be in EC
In Outlander, the historical drama time-traveling novel and television series, the main character Jamie, throughout the years, holds onto a toy snake carved for him out of wood by his older brother William, who tragically died of smallpox at age 11. Today, in the Chippewa Valley, members of the West...
Disease fatal to rabbits found in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A disease fatal to rabbits has been detected in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The disease — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) — is highly contagious and causes sudden death from internal bleeding. RHDV2 has been detected in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. These are the first cases in the state.
Gundersen moves its Foundation office and other workers to downtown La Crosse
Doctors of the Gundersen family started their La Crosse practice in a downtown office. This week, many workers based at the current Gundersen Health System clinic on South Avenue are moving to downtown, into newly-remodeled offices on 3rd Street. The chair of the Gundersen Foundation, Dr. Stephen Shapiro, said the...
Birds and bees turned out for No Mow May in La Crosse
Hundreds of households in the city of La Crosse put away their lawnmowers for a month this year to let the grass grow wild during what was called No Mow May. That’s the finding of a city-wide survey to be discussed Thursday night by the La Crosse Park Board.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Wabasha County
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
8-year-old known as ‘Mullet Boy’ competes in USA Mullet Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rock-star do is competing for the best mullet in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” got the chance to show off his hairstyle when he threw the opening pitch at the Eau Claire Express collegiate baseball game this summer.
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
Purple Benches Placed in Chippewa Falls for 10 Year Old Murder Victim
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Purple benches in Chippewa Falls are being placed there in memory of 10-year-old murder victim Lily Peters. Two women – Samantha Haas and Erica Bertrand of nearby Boyd, Wisconsin – started the fundraising effort to pay for placing a bench at Valley Vineyard Church. K-S-T-P/T-V reports the idea was to create something lasting to remember the girl. Enough money was raised that there will be four purple benches set up across Chippewa Falls. Purple was Lily’s favorite color. The 14-year-old suspect in her killing is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
No injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Pepin County, WSP squad damaged
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after a three-vehicle crash in Pepin County Thursday. According to a media release from Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 18, 2022, around 11:43 a.m. the Pepin County Dispatch center received a report of a non-injury, three-vehicle, crash on US Highway 10 at the intersection of County Road P, involving a squad car from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Westby wins 41-0 over Richland Center to start 2022 season
Westby hosted Richland Center to start week one of the 2022 season. The Norseman got the win 41-0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to hold groundbreaking on new site
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, Surgical Management Professionals, is set to break ground on a new clinic and ambulatory surgery center in Rice Lake, Wis. According to a media release from CVOSM, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held Monday, Aug....
Chippewa Falls soars past Holmen, 38-7
Chippewa Falls rushed the ball for 330 yards on Thursday night as the Cardinals began their 2022 campaign with a 38-7 win on the road in Holmen. The Vikings countered with 267 yards on the ground, but three turnovers proved to be costly for Holmen. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8...
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
