ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Grieving Widower Suing LA County Alongside Vanessa Bryant Testifies About Losing Wife and Daughter in Helicopter Crash

A widower suing Los Angeles County for taking and distributing photographs of his wife and daughter’s remains testified Thursday that the inconsistencies he’s heard from trial witnesses have deepened his concerns that the photos will someday surface. “I felt like there wasn’t a clear explanation for what happened,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

OC man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe crash describes day of accident

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury Thursday that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was "disbelief that shifted to anger."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Norwalk, CA
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chester, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County

Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Person
Jorge Valdez
foxla.com

Anne Heche's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche died from smoke inhalation and "thermal injuries" according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office released Wednesday. Heche crashed her 2020 Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home back on Aug. 5. The impact set the building on fire....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, 23, Reported Missing in Altadena Found

A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Jai Rmanii Hicks was last seen on July 16 in the 200 block of West Woodbury Road, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning,...
ALTADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasd
2urbangirls.com

South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges

LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to on-duty assault

A former Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in Boyle Heights in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was immediately sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested In Canyon Country For Pointing Gun At Wife, Daughter

A man was arrested in Canyon Country for allegedly pointing a firearm at his wife and daughter during a verbal argument Tuesday. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon after it was reported a man brandished a firearm at his wife and daughter, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating

Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy