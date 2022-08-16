Read full article on original website
Grieving Widower Suing LA County Alongside Vanessa Bryant Testifies About Losing Wife and Daughter in Helicopter Crash
A widower suing Los Angeles County for taking and distributing photographs of his wife and daughter’s remains testified Thursday that the inconsistencies he’s heard from trial witnesses have deepened his concerns that the photos will someday surface. “I felt like there wasn’t a clear explanation for what happened,”...
OC man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe crash describes day of accident
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury Thursday that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was "disbelief that shifted to anger."
Kobe Bryant photos trial: LA fire captain admits showing graphic photos at awards gala cocktail hour
In court, an L.A. County fire captain said he showed some photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
A high-ranking LA Sheriff's Deputy spoke up after Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered staff to delete Kobe Bryant crash photos, he testified. Weeks later, was transferred and demoted.
LASD Deputy Matthew Vander Horck had concerns that his colleagues took, shared, and deleted Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site photos.
Kobe Bryant photos trial: Deputy sent graphic images of remains while playing 'Call of Duty'
Several sheriff's deputies testified how and why they shared graphic images of human remains from the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site.
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
Procession honors LA County lifeguard who died in motorcycle crash
A Los Angeles County lifeguard was honored with a procession after he died in a motorcycle crash.
Mulholland mystery: 600-pound steel safe pulled from Los Angeles canyon
LOS ANGELES — A massive steel safe was hauled up the side of a canyon in Hollywood Hills, but the safe’s contents and how it wound up at the bottom of the canyon, are a mystery. The Los Angeles Fire Department used heavy rescue equipment to pull two...
LA County sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna trade political jabs during virtual debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva traded jabs with his political opponent, former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as the two faced off in a virtual debate.
Laura McCulloch, Australian actress reported missing by family, arrested in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - An Australian actress reported missing by her family after she did not return from a date Friday was in custody Tuesday following her arrest in Santa Monica on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to police. Laura McCulloch 37, was arrested by Santa Monica...
Anne Heche's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche died from smoke inhalation and "thermal injuries" according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office released Wednesday. Heche crashed her 2020 Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home back on Aug. 5. The impact set the building on fire....
Woman, 23, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Jai Rmanii Hicks was last seen on July 16 in the 200 block of West Woodbury Road, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning,...
South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges
LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to on-duty assault
A former Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in Boyle Heights in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was immediately sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
Man Arrested In Canyon Country For Pointing Gun At Wife, Daughter
A man was arrested in Canyon Country for allegedly pointing a firearm at his wife and daughter during a verbal argument Tuesday. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon after it was reported a man brandished a firearm at his wife and daughter, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating
Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
