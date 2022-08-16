Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla Chiu
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Columbus demands Fort Rapids resort owners to clean up property, threatens hefty fine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The owners of an ousted Columbus water park and hotel wracked with code violations will forfeit thousands of dollars if their property isn’t cleaned up. The City of Columbus filed a judgment Monday against the owners of the former Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Resort, Jizi Cui and Jeff Oh Kern, after […]
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County down to yellow on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After spending four weeks in orange, Franklin County has been moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is medium spread of the virus in the county. The move from orange to yellow means the CDC no longer recommends wearing...
Delaware Gazette
Meeting to focus on US Route 23
LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
Solar eclipse 2024: One of the best viewing spots is in NE Ohio
In 2024, the skies over Ohio will be in total darkness as a total solar eclipse reaches totality high over Avon Lake near the border with Bay Village.
Intel in Ohio: How will the new plant change roads, water and energy?
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, also has the mayor in New Albany making a fishing reference. “I kind of like to say it’s sort of like a fishing story,” said Mayor Sloan Spalding. “We caught the […]
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Semiconductor chip shortage creates cruiser shortage for Central Ohio law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has driven some local police departments to consider drastic changes. "It's kind of a perfect storm problem is what you hear from the chiefs," Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispin said. Crispin is the president of the Franklin County Chiefs Association....
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
WHIZ
Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
WSYX ABC6
State Route 161 closed on north side due to crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said State Route 161 is closed between Linworth and Sawmill roads due to a serious crash. The Perry Township Police Department is investigating the crash. It's unclear how long the closure will last and drivers are asked to avoid the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person hit and killed by semi on I-77
The accident happened after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the rest area.
WSYX ABC6
Kia and Hyundai car owners file class action lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 18 hundred members. Many members want recourse, and now, could get it. "We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
Columbia Gas to offer flat-rate payment plan ahead of winter heating costs
TOLEDO, Ohio — With autumn just around the corner, outdoor temperatures will drop and indoor temperatures will increase as consumers crank up the thermostat. Heating a building among chilly and often freezing Ohio temperatures can get costly, making it difficult for families to budget month-to-month in the winter months when the cost of heating is not only higher, but dependent on the severity of the weather. To counteract this uncertainty, Columbia Gas of Ohio, Ohio's largest natural gas utility, is offering a "budget plan."
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
WSYX ABC6
Police in Central Ohio say teens stealing cars is now a trend that is escalating quickly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement across Central Ohio continues to deal with groups of teens who have been stealing Kias and Hyundais since the first of the year. "It does take resources away from undercover stuff, it takes away from patrol," Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen said. Crispen...
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Stolen items with estimated $50,000 value recovered
MORROW COUNTY- On August 11, 2022, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen travel trailer. Marion County believed the stolen travel trailer was somewhere in Morrow County. While deputies were attempting to locate the stolen travel trailer from...
spectrumnews1.com
CVS and Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority to invest millions into affordable housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Renovations are underway at Post Oak Station in Columbus. CVS Health invested $18.9 million to renovate Post Oak Station. A new child care center is a part of the investment. 150 affordable housing units will be updated and built. Post Oak Station in Riverbend is a...
Comments / 1