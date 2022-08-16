ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etna Township, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware Gazette

Meeting to focus on US Route 23

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
10TV

City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Pataskala, OH
City
Etna Township, OH
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Licking County, OH
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehouses#Pine Trees#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kohls#Fed Ex#Wmv#Llc
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

State Route 161 closed on north side due to crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said State Route 161 is closed between Linworth and Sawmill roads due to a serious crash. The Perry Township Police Department is investigating the crash. It's unclear how long the closure will last and drivers are asked to avoid the...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
WSYX ABC6

Kia and Hyundai car owners file class action lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 18 hundred members. Many members want recourse, and now, could get it. "We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Columbia Gas to offer flat-rate payment plan ahead of winter heating costs

TOLEDO, Ohio — With autumn just around the corner, outdoor temperatures will drop and indoor temperatures will increase as consumers crank up the thermostat. Heating a building among chilly and often freezing Ohio temperatures can get costly, making it difficult for families to budget month-to-month in the winter months when the cost of heating is not only higher, but dependent on the severity of the weather. To counteract this uncertainty, Columbia Gas of Ohio, Ohio's largest natural gas utility, is offering a "budget plan."
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Stolen items with estimated $50,000 value recovered

MORROW COUNTY- On August 11, 2022, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen travel trailer. Marion County believed the stolen travel trailer was somewhere in Morrow County. While deputies were attempting to locate the stolen travel trailer from...
MORROW COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy