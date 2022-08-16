With what seems like a hundred different adaptations of Stephen King novels coming out every year, it's worth noting when the author himself actually has something nice to say about one of them. Netflix is set to debut their feature film version of Mr. Harrigan's Phone later this year, which is based on the novella by King. Taking to Twitter, King revealed that he's seen a near complete version of the adaptation and he has high praise for what writer/director John Lee Hancock was able to accomplish.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO