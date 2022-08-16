Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Tom Hanks’ Worst-Rated Movie of All Time
Actor Tom Hanks has a lot of hits under his belt, but they aren't all winners. Here are a few of his worst films, including 2 with downright abysmal ratings.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
thedigitalfix.com
The highest-grossing movies of all time
What are the highest-grossing movies of all time? Let’s face it – without the box-office returns, major studios wouldn’t be interested in giving away millions of dollars to filmmakers to make movies. And although box-office doesn’t necessarily dictate whether a film is good, it definitely shows what’s popular.
Secret Headquarters Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Owen Wilson’s Superhero Movie
The critics have spoken regarding the new Paramount+ release, a family-friendly action movie called Secret Headquarters.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ and Brendan Fraser’s ‘Whale’ Among the Transformational Hopefuls in the Running
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
ComicBook
Stephen King Says Netflix's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Adaptation Is "Brilliant"
With what seems like a hundred different adaptations of Stephen King novels coming out every year, it's worth noting when the author himself actually has something nice to say about one of them. Netflix is set to debut their feature film version of Mr. Harrigan's Phone later this year, which is based on the novella by King. Taking to Twitter, King revealed that he's seen a near complete version of the adaptation and he has high praise for what writer/director John Lee Hancock was able to accomplish.
’50s And ’60s Westerns Star Clu Gulager Dies At 93
Clu Gulager passed away at 93. He died of natural causes at his son’s home. He was a star of many Westerns in the ’50s and ’60s. Clu Gulager was one of the original cowboys on television. He starred in many TV westerns in the 1950s and 1960s and became an icon. His most famous western roles were in The Tall Man, Wagon Train, and The Virginians. His career continued into the ’70s and ’80s when he guest-starred on many popular shows such as Barnaby Jones, Hawaii Five-O, and Magnum P.I.
‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura Praises “Thoughtful” and “Creative” Prequel ‘Prey’
Predator star Jesse Ventura has nothing but positive reviews for Hulu’s prequel of the long-running franchise, Prey. Ventura, who played Blain Cooper in the original Predator film, took to social media to share his thoughts on Hulu’s prequel, praising star Amber Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg. More from The Hollywood ReporterMike Tyson Claims Hulu Stole His Life Story for Upcoming Series: "Heads Will Roll for This"Events of the Week: 'Bullet Train,' 'A League of Their Own' and MoreHulu's 'Mike' Team on Retelling Tyson Story: "Endlessly Fascinating" “@AmberMidthunder, you definitely ain’t got time to bleed,” Ventura wrote, adding, “Welcome to the Predator...
‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Is Getting A Remake With Award-Winning Sitcom Creator
We’re off to see the wizard – again. The Wizard of Oz premiered back in 1939 and will be getting a remake. In contrast to the original, which starred Judy Garland as Dorothy, this latest Warner Bros. production will have a modern twist. Those are the plans of writer and director Kenya Barris.
Netflix Summer 2022: See the Full List of Shows, Movies Coming in August
August and the dog days of summer are already here, which means a new programming slate is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look. First off, Netflix’s The Sandman will slip into your dreams. The new series...
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Polygon
John Wick changed action movies forever. Here are 10 great examples to watch at home
One of the big releases currently in theaters is the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train. This adrenaline-fueled slice of cinematic absurdity about a speeding train traveling from Tokyo across Japan that just so happens to contain multiple hitmen battling over a mysterious briefcase is the ticket to catch at the moment for film lovers who value practical stunt work and fight choreography over bombastic CGI spectacle. The man behind Bullet Train is a director well-versed in the art of film action: David Leitch.
Popculture
'Kung Fu Panda 4' Announced, Release Date Revealed
The Kung Fu Panda franchise is going back to the big screen. On Friday, Dreamworks announced that Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently in production, and it will premiere in theaters in 2024. It will include Jack Black returning as the voice of Po Ping. Kung Fu Panda debuted in...
spoilertv.com
MOVIES: Nope - Review
Nope is the latest masterpiece from Jordan Peele; on the back of the incredibly good Get Out and Us, and has finally arrived in the UK - its release date inexplicably delayed, we can only speculate, because nobody told Universal Pictures that the FIFA World Cup was happening in the winter this year and not in the summer, where it would regularly take place and have a knock on effect on movie schedules in the UK.
FIFA・
‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate
EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop). The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their...
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Drops New Episode Starring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen
While Netflix has yet to renew Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” for Season 2, it’s just given fans of the new hit TV series the next best thing by dropping a surprise “bonus” episode featuring guest stars Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Dropping Friday at 12 a.m. PT, exactly two weeks after the first 10 episodes launched, the new installment of “The Sandman” Season 1 is a live-action/animated hybrid episode adapting two fan-favorite stories from Gaiman’s “Sandman” graphic novels from DC Comics: “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “Calliope.” “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” is the animated...
