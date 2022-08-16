Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up downtowns
Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor. A ‘Celebration of Life’ for Theresa Henry will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale on Saturday. Cape Girardeau Career &...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program
KFVS12
Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17. This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by...
KFVS12
Heartland organization looking for homeless solution
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local group called, “Street Level” organized a meeting with State Senator Holly Rehder and Cape Girardeau City Mayor Stacy Kinder. Member Bridget Jackson has a human approach to the topic. She said, “If the circumstances are right. Any one of us could end up in a homeless situation. Because that type of situation doesn’t care what your income is, what your color is, what your sexual orientation is, what religion you follow.”
KFVS12
Ameren Illinois to hold energy boot camp for seniors
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is holding an information session to answer questions and offer ways to save money on energy usage for seniors. The utility provider is hosting an ‘Energy Wise Senior Boot Camp’ in Murphysboro on Thursday, August 25. The event will be held at...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale to receive more than $2 million grant for downtown entertainment, events plaza
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The City of Carbondale was selected to receive a $2,055,040 grant to help construct the Downtown Entertainment & Events Plaza at the Washington Street Venue. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants...
siumed.edu
SIU Physician Assistants honored in White Coat ceremony
A White Coat ceremony on July 30 marked the 25th anniversary of the Physician Assistant Program at SIU School of Medicine. The event at the SIU Student Center in Carbondale honored 38 new clinicians who had completed physician assistant training. During the ceremony, members of the Class of 2022 received...
KFVS12
Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor
dailyegyptian.com
Veo works with Carbondale to ensure safe experience for e-scooter riders and the public
People in Carbondale may have noticed scooters over the past few weeks parked in groups on the side of the road, or resting solo on a sidewalk. In mid-July, Veo, a company that offers short term rentals for electric scooters, expanded its business to include the greater Carbondale area. More...
wsiu.org
Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects
More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
KFVS12
$106 million in revitalization funds to be distributed across Illinois, including Carbondale and Anna
(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new investments in Illinois’ downtowns and main streets. including two Heartland communities. The program will invest $2,055,040 for the city of Carbondale’s downtown arts and entertainments district, while also investing $812,930 for the...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions
Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion.
wjpf.com
Family Dollar to open Carterville location
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – The City of Carterville says a Family Dollar will soon occupy 1114 South Division Street, the longtime location of Borowiak’s IGA. Earlier this month, Borowiak’s announced they would close. They’re now in the process of selling the remaining stock and fixtures. On...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield families affected by tornado offered free rental home stays, assistance with basic needs
MAYFIELD, KY — Thanks to $250,000 of funding provided to Camp Graves by the United Way and the United-Way of Paducah-McCracken County, some Mayfield families will be able to stay in rental homes free of charge. According to a Thursday release, the funds will be used to create new...
Daily Register
Investigation continues into death of Carbondale mayor's wife, Terri Henry
Authorities still aren't saying what caused last week's surprising death of Terri Henry, the wife of the mayor of Carbondale, but the circumstances remain the subject of an active state police investigation. Mayor John "Mike" Henry returned home Aug. 9, sometime after that evening's city council meeting, to find his...
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
KFVS12
Some business owners concerned about recovery community center in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s growing concern in downtown Cape Girardeau involving a local community center and the crowds of people it’s bringing to Broadway. The We Do Recover Community Center sits in the 700 block of Broadway. According to the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia
Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
KFVS12
A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 2...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kansas announces concert in Marion, Illinois
MARION, IL — The classic rock band Kansas is coming to the Local 6 area, with plans to play in Marion, Illinois, in April of next year. The band is set to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on April 20, 2023, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
