Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up downtowns

Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor. A 'Celebration of Life' for Theresa Henry will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale on Saturday.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17. This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Heartland organization looking for homeless solution

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local group called, “Street Level” organized a meeting with State Senator Holly Rehder and Cape Girardeau City Mayor Stacy Kinder. Member Bridget Jackson has a human approach to the topic. She said, “If the circumstances are right. Any one of us could end up in a homeless situation. Because that type of situation doesn’t care what your income is, what your color is, what your sexual orientation is, what religion you follow.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Ameren Illinois to hold energy boot camp for seniors

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is holding an information session to answer questions and offer ways to save money on energy usage for seniors. The utility provider is hosting an ‘Energy Wise Senior Boot Camp’ in Murphysboro on Thursday, August 25. The event will be held at...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
siumed.edu

SIU Physician Assistants honored in White Coat ceremony

A White Coat ceremony on July 30 marked the 25th anniversary of the Physician Assistant Program at SIU School of Medicine. The event at the SIU Student Center in Carbondale honored 38 new clinicians who had completed physician assistant training. During the ceremony, members of the Class of 2022 received...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor

Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects

More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions

A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wjpf.com

Family Dollar to open Carterville location

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – The City of Carterville says a Family Dollar will soon occupy 1114 South Division Street, the longtime location of Borowiak’s IGA. Earlier this month, Borowiak’s announced they would close. They’re now in the process of selling the remaining stock and fixtures. On...
CARTERVILLE, IL
Daily Register

Investigation continues into death of Carbondale mayor's wife, Terri Henry

Authorities still aren't saying what caused last week's surprising death of Terri Henry, the wife of the mayor of Carbondale, but the circumstances remain the subject of an active state police investigation. Mayor John "Mike" Henry returned home Aug. 9, sometime after that evening's city council meeting, to find his...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia

Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties

An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Kansas announces concert in Marion, Illinois

MARION, IL — The classic rock band Kansas is coming to the Local 6 area, with plans to play in Marion, Illinois, in April of next year. The band is set to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on April 20, 2023, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
MARION, IL

