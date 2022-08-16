Read full article on original website
What we know about ‘Jaws Bridge’ incident on Martha’s Vineyard where Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were killed
On Wednesday, state police said they were continuing to search for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who reportedly jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Martha’s Vineyard and has been missing since Sunday night. Tavaughn reportedly jumped into the water with his brother Tavaris Bulgin, 26, both of Jamaica, with two...
Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jaws Bridge’ drowning: GoFundMe started for brothers who jumped from bridge
Fundraisers have started collecting donations for the family of two brothers who reportedly drowned after jumping off Martha’s Vineyard’s famous “Jaws Bridge” on Sunday night. Police search crews discovered the body of Tavaris Bulgin, 26, on Monday and efforts to locate Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, were unsuccessful...
ABC6.com
7-year-old girl with leukemia gets wish to visit Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Last week, a 7-year-old girl’s wish to visit Newport came true. Summer Cernoch, of Manassas Park, Virgina, had her wish granted by Make-A-Wish, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. “Summer, who has leukemia, loves historical time periods, especially the 1920s, and...
ABC6.com
Body of swimmer who’s been missing since Sunday found in Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said that the body of a swimmer who has been missing since Sunday, was found in Martha’s Vineyard Thursday. Spokesperson David Procopio announced that Tavaughn Bulgin’s body was found just before noon “on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond,” by a shell fisherman.
Dartmouth Mom Wants to Thank Two Mystery Girls Who Found Daughter’s iPod at Target
Now and then, a feel-good story lands on my desk and I must spread the love to the good people of the SouthCoast. Meet Stephanie Lira, a mom from Dartmouth who enjoys shopping at the town's Target with 8-year-old daughter Mia. On Monday, Mia's iPod was nowhere to be found after the two left Target, so Lira began retracing their steps.
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
Car crashes into Weymouth variety store
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Weymouth store Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street, according to police. Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit another car before slamming into the store. The man...
Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
ABC6.com
Dartmouth police help lost hikers find way out of woods
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said Thursday that they helped a pair of lost hikers find their way out of the woods. Police said that they got a call from the hikers just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, saying they’d gotten lost off of Collins Corner Road. The...
Dogged metal detector enthusiast finds woman’s lost wedding ring at NH beach
Eight days after the ring’s disappearance, Lou Asci of Marshfield got a hit. A New Hampshire beachgoer located a woman’s lost wedding ring after nearly 15 hours of searching. Francesca Teal, of Groveland, was playing football with her husband off of North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. As...
ABC6.com
Mother claims sons were targeted in 4th of July block party arrests
PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — Providence Police releasing new body camera footage from a block party back on the fourth of July. According to police, officers first arrived at Glenham and Taylor streets because of a noise complaint call. What they found, was a fire that was set by fireworks...
yourtravelcap.com
The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod
Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
Rochester Family Keeps Spirit of Daughter Alive with Fundraising Event in Mattapoisett
Eight-year-old Chloe Harding of Rochester lost her life to cancer in 2019. Her beautiful spirit lives on through the Chloe Harding Memorial Fund, created by her family, and on Saturday, Aug. 20, Petals on Park in Mattapoisett will host a six-hour event that will bring the community together in honor of a special little girl.
capecoddaily.com
GoFundMe set up for victim of Marstons Mills motorcycle crash
MARSTONS MILLS – A GoFundMe fundraiser created to honor the memory of Sam Needham of Centerville and help support his family. Sam was killed in a crash with an impaired driver on Tuesday. The Gualberto family organized the fundraiser and wrote, “Sam was loved by many who are mourning his loss including his family, friends, […] The post GoFundMe set up for victim of Marstons Mills motorcycle crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
ABC6.com
Taunton man convicted of raping child family member gets 10 to 12 years in prison
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a Taunton man convicted of raping a child family member has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison. Antonio Nascimento-Depina, 61, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child...
ABC6.com
10 charged in Massachusetts, Rhode Island fentanyl trafficking ring
BOSTON (WLNE) — The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that 10 people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were charged for their alleged involvement in a fentanyl trafficking ring. Last month, law enforcement seized over 500 grams suspected fentanyl during the drug bust. Investigators identified Ortiz-Alcantara as...
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of exposing himself to people at Fall River movie theater
A man has been accused of exposing himself to people at a Fall River movie theater. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday just after 1:00 p.m., Officer Michael Sullivan responded to the Picture Show Cinema for a report of an unwanted party inside the business. Upon arrival, Officer Sullivan...
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
ABC6.com
5 people displaced after basement fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Five people have been displaced after a fire at a Providence home Thursday. Batallion chief Ed Dwyer said that they’ve received a report for a fire on Gallup Street Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was a fire in the basement....
