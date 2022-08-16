ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

ABC6.com

7-year-old girl with leukemia gets wish to visit Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Last week, a 7-year-old girl’s wish to visit Newport came true. Summer Cernoch, of Manassas Park, Virgina, had her wish granted by Make-A-Wish, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. “Summer, who has leukemia, loves historical time periods, especially the 1920s, and...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Body of swimmer who’s been missing since Sunday found in Martha’s Vineyard

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said that the body of a swimmer who has been missing since Sunday, was found in Martha’s Vineyard Thursday. Spokesperson David Procopio announced that Tavaughn Bulgin’s body was found just before noon “on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond,” by a shell fisherman.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Car crashes into Weymouth variety store

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Weymouth store Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street, according to police. Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit another car before slamming into the store. The man...
WEYMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Dartmouth police help lost hikers find way out of woods

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said Thursday that they helped a pair of lost hikers find their way out of the woods. Police said that they got a call from the hikers just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, saying they’d gotten lost off of Collins Corner Road. The...
DARTMOUTH, MA
yourtravelcap.com

The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod

Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
DENNIS, MA
capecoddaily.com

GoFundMe set up for victim of Marstons Mills motorcycle crash

MARSTONS MILLS – A GoFundMe fundraiser created to honor the memory of Sam Needham of Centerville and help support his family. Sam was killed in a crash with an impaired driver on Tuesday. The Gualberto family organized the fundraiser and wrote, “Sam was loved by many who are mourning his loss including his family, friends, […] The post GoFundMe set up for victim of Marstons Mills motorcycle crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
ABC6.com

Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

10 charged in Massachusetts, Rhode Island fentanyl trafficking ring

BOSTON (WLNE) — The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that 10 people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were charged for their alleged involvement in a fentanyl trafficking ring. Last month, law enforcement seized over 500 grams suspected fentanyl during the drug bust. Investigators identified Ortiz-Alcantara as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of exposing himself to people at Fall River movie theater

A man has been accused of exposing himself to people at a Fall River movie theater. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday just after 1:00 p.m., Officer Michael Sullivan responded to the Picture Show Cinema for a report of an unwanted party inside the business. Upon arrival, Officer Sullivan...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

5 people displaced after basement fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Five people have been displaced after a fire at a Providence home Thursday. Batallion chief Ed Dwyer said that they’ve received a report for a fire on Gallup Street Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was a fire in the basement....
PROVIDENCE, RI

