Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.AndTheRestIsHerStoryBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
The Danbury Community Crime Map is a Wormhole That Will Consume Your Life
If you're interested in losing a month of your life, go check this out. These are actually available for pretty much every community in America and the service that makes the information available is LexisNexis. I was actually directed to it while on a Danbury, CT specific page. It's not...
Eyewitness News
Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
Police warn of viral TikTok trend to steal Hyundai, Kia vehicles as 16-year-old is arrested in Shelton
A 16-year-old was arrested in Shelton early Tuesday morning after stealing a Hyundai, and it's apparently all part of a viral social media challenge to steal cars.
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Windsor police issue warning about Hyundai and Kia car theft challenge
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — East Windsor police issued a warning to residents about a social media post that purportedly demonstrates how easy it is to steal certain late model Hyundais and Kias. They said the theft of a car Sunday may have been part of the nationwide trend. In...
Eyewitness News
Ansonia teen arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old suspect from Ansonia was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend. Police in Shelton said they were called to the area of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight on Tuesday. A report said young males were trying to...
milfordmirror.com
Electric vehicle showroom planned for former Milford Hooters site
MILFORD — A new electric car showroom will be filling space once occupied by Hooters on the Boston Post Road. DeForest W. Smith, president of Milford-based George J. Smith and Son Commercial and Investment Real Estate, announced that the property at 990 Boston Post Road was recently sold for $2.8 million.
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Police Investigate Serious Crash
2022-08-18@1:30PMish– Police are investigating a serious crash off I-95 southbound exit 31. It appears one of the vehicles allegedly came off the highway and crashed into the other on South Avenue. The Honda continued down Spada Boulevard after the crash. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always...
fox5ny.com
Watch: Thieves steal car from Connecticut gas station in 7 seconds
WATERTOWN, Conn. - A car sitting idle at a gas station in Connecticut was stolen in just seven seconds, authorities said — issuing a warning to others about thieves "waiting in parking lots" for drivers to leave their vehicles unattended. The car theft was reported at about 10:30 a.m....
Report gives first look at use of force by Connecticut police
A report by researchers at the University of Connecticut offers new insight into how often police officers use physical force to arrest or detain people. Since 2019, law enforcement agencies have been required to report all use-of-force incidents, such as hitting, kicking, or tackling subjects to subdue them, deploying pepper spray, using a stun gun or pointing a firearm.
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrests in Bristol street takeover
Two months after a street takeover in which an intersection was closed in Bristol while wheelies and other stunts were performed, two arrests have been made
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
Man Accused Of Driving At 130 MPH On Route 8 In Torrington
A 24-year-old man was charged with reckless driving after police said he drove at a speed of 130 mph in Connecticut. Authorities in Litchfield County saw a Dodge Challenger traveling "significantly faster" than surrounding traffic on Route 8 in Torrington at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
Woman accused of robbing bank in Hamden
Surveillance images released by police show a woman robbing a bank in Hamden.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for driving 130mph on Route 8
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a reckless driving charge for traveling 130mph on Route 8 in Torrington, according to state police. Brendan Clark, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on Wednesday night. Troopers said Clark was behind the wheel of a white Dodge Challenger when he was headed down...
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'
Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0