Shelton, CT

Eyewitness News

Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
TORRINGTON, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Shelton, CT
Eyewitness News

Ansonia teen arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old suspect from Ansonia was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend. Police in Shelton said they were called to the area of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight on Tuesday. A report said young males were trying to...
ANSONIA, CT
milfordmirror.com

Electric vehicle showroom planned for former Milford Hooters site

MILFORD — A new electric car showroom will be filling space once occupied by Hooters on the Boston Post Road. DeForest W. Smith, president of Milford-based George J. Smith and Son Commercial and Investment Real Estate, announced that the property at 990 Boston Post Road was recently sold for $2.8 million.
MILFORD, CT
Person
Richard Lynn
Person
William Tong
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Police Investigate Serious Crash

2022-08-18@1:30PMish– Police are investigating a serious crash off I-95 southbound exit 31. It appears one of the vehicles allegedly came off the highway and crashed into the other on South Avenue. The Honda continued down Spada Boulevard after the crash. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always...
STRATFORD, CT
fox5ny.com

Watch: Thieves steal car from Connecticut gas station in 7 seconds

WATERTOWN, Conn. - A car sitting idle at a gas station in Connecticut was stolen in just seven seconds, authorities said — issuing a warning to others about thieves "waiting in parking lots" for drivers to leave their vehicles unattended. The car theft was reported at about 10:30 a.m....
Connecticut Public

Report gives first look at use of force by Connecticut police

A report by researchers at the University of Connecticut offers new insight into how often police officers use physical force to arrest or detain people. Since 2019, law enforcement agencies have been required to report all use-of-force incidents, such as hitting, kicking, or tackling subjects to subdue them, deploying pepper spray, using a stun gun or pointing a firearm.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving At 130 MPH On Route 8 In Torrington

A 24-year-old man was charged with reckless driving after police said he drove at a speed of 130 mph in Connecticut. Authorities in Litchfield County saw a Dodge Challenger traveling "significantly faster" than surrounding traffic on Route 8 in Torrington at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for driving 130mph on Route 8

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a reckless driving charge for traveling 130mph on Route 8 in Torrington, according to state police. Brendan Clark, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on Wednesday night. Troopers said Clark was behind the wheel of a white Dodge Challenger when he was headed down...
TORRINGTON, CT
Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
FOX 61

2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'

Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
BRISTOL, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
CONNECTICUT STATE
