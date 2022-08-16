ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

Attendance at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair tops one million

By Logan Reigstad
 2 days ago

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — More than one million fairgoers attended the Wisconsin State Fair this year, a 19% increase from 2021, fair officials said Tuesday.

In total, 1,003,450 fairgoers visited the 11-day event in West Allis in 2022 compared to 841,074 last year. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, attendees ate 320,000 cream puffs and more than 100,000 ears of corn. Nearly 13,000 Peño Pretzel Popper Brats — which came in on top at this year’s fair’s food competition — were also sold, according to a news release.

“After 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for our community and state,” Shari Black, the chief executive officer and executive director of Wisconsin State Fair Park, said in the release. “The noteworthy attendance of the Wisconsin State Fair is proof that fairs continue to be a mainstay in Wisconsin summers. With another phenomenal State Fair in the books, together as a staff, we look forward to 2023.”

Livestock, meat product and dairy product auctions also raised a combined total of more than $467,000, with much of that money going to benefit youth agriculture programs in the state.

Next year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 3-13.

