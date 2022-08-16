Read full article on original website
showmeprogress.com
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
kcur.org
After two years of GOP infighting, the Missouri Senate conservative caucus is disbanding
After more than two years of warring with Republican leaders, the Missouri Senate’s conservative caucus will disband, the group announced Monday afternoon. In a statement released to the media, five incumbent members of the caucus said it was no longer needed after the outcome of the Aug. 2 GOP primaries.
missouribusinessalert.com
Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions
Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
themissouritimes.com
This Week in Missouri Politics Column: The Mike Parson employment agency — Attorney General
No one knows more about statewide appointments than Governor Mike Parson, and now it appears the Governor is going to be hiring a new Attorney General and a new State Treasurer to replace the last two. Sure, it’s possible that gas drops back to $2.00 and Danforth’s boy drains off...
krcu.org
St. Louis files counterclaim against Missouri AG in lawsuit over abortion access
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt relied on an unconstitutional law when he sued the City of St. Louis to block it from using federal funds to support access to abortion, an attorney for the city argued in a counterclaim filed Wednesday. The lawsuit, which has been moved to federal court,...
Missouri governor pushing hard to sell lawmakers on his $700 million tax cut plan
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is hoping to avoid any special session drama. As he prepares to reconvene the legislature next month to debate a $700 million tax cut — with details about the plan expected to be announced as early as this week — Parson is hoping to avoid pitfalls that undermined a pair of […] The post Missouri governor pushing hard to sell lawmakers on his $700 million tax cut plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mymoinfo.com
New Missouri Laws Going Into Effect On August 28th
(Jefferson City) New laws, passed by the Missouri Legislature, will go into effect on August 28th, unless otherwise noted. Griffin Weinberg takes a brief look at some of them.
kmaland.com
Renew Missouri applauds passage of Inflation Reduction Act
(KMAland) -- Renewable energy advocates applaud the climate change efforts in the latest spending bill signed by President Biden. By a 220-207 vote over the weekend, the U.S. House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by the president earlier this week. Among other things, the bill provides several incentives regarding climate change, including nearly $40 billion designated for rural electric cooperatives to shift away from fossil fuels to other forms of renewables and energy efficiencies. James Owen is the Executive Director of Renew Missouri, based in Columbia. Owen tells KMA News nearly $9.7 billion is designated for electric coops to federal debt built up in coal plants -- which he says is relevant for providers in southern Iowa and northern Missouri.
ozarkradionews.com
Missouri Senate Bill 681 Makes Changes for the 2023-24 School Year
Jefferson City, MO. – Senate Bill 681 is this year’s omnibus education legislation. A vast number of changes will go into effect with the 2023-24 school year with some focused on safety of drinking water and others lowering the bar to become a substitute teacher, instituting a “Holocausts Education Week”, the B.R.I.T.E. Act, and substance abuse recovery programs for high school students.
kcur.org
Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday that he will file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri arguing a new law requiring the city to spend more on police is unconstitutional. The law, approved by the legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson this year, raises the portion of...
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022
(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
krcu.org
Recreational marijuana is on Missouri's ballot in November. Critics say to read the fine print
Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older in November. If the constitutional amendment, called Legal Missouri (Amendment 3 on the ballot), is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Legal Missouri projects that the state will earn annual...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Director of Agriculture Urges Farmers and Others to Use the AgriStress Holtine
(MISSOURINET) – Farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers face a unique set of external stressors, according to MU Extension. Not only the stigma, but geographic barriers to accessing mental health care in Missouri can prevent those seeking help from getting it. That’s why the AgriSafe Network is now a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Local Missouri Lawmaker Says Her Community Could be Prime Location for Investment in Wake of Trade Mission
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – A state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. . .
Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’
TOPEKA — Melissa Leavitt says her ability to raise money to pay for a statewide hand recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion rights will “have a lot to do with God moving in people’s lives.” Leavitt ordered the recount before the 5 p.m. Friday deadline after launching an online fundraiser. By Saturday […] The post Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kttn.com
Missouri’s medical marijuana program publishes third annual report
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published its third annual report on the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2020, through December 5, 2021.
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
showmeprogress.com
Never left junior high school
Tell us all your twelce years old, without telling us your age. So instead of commenting on the bill’s content, indicating areas you believe have issues, and offering critiques of specific texts, we get Spongebob Squarepants typing from you. How is this supposed to convince us you are Senate...
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
