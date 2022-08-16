ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramah, LA

theadvocate.com

Sunshine Bridge lane closed after inspectors find 'significant crack' in support system

State highway crews closed a westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge and will keep certain heavy loads off the span until repairs are made to a "significant crack." The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development found the crack during a routine inspection of the bridge that carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento. The bridge was closed for seven weeks in 2018 after being struck by a crane.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

All roads open after gas leak on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police says that all lanes are open after a gas leak shut down traffic on portions of Nicholson Drive Thursday. St. George Fire Department says the gas leak is contained. Nicholson Drive was shut down from University Club Drive to Gardere...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Small aircraft crashes in canal near Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — No injuries were reported after a small plane landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning. EMS confirms that there were two passengers on board the aircraft. This is a developing story. The NTSB will be investigating this crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles

MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Engine failure causes private plane to crash near Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unlikely landing with a very fortunate ending. Authorities say the pilots who were aboard a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft Thursday morning are very lucky to be alive. “I don’t have any details as to what caused it but apparently there was a mechanical malfunction...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
GREENSBURG, LA
brproud.com

24-year-old dies in crash on I-110 on Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old was killed in a traffic crash on I-110 late Wednesday night. According to BRPD, Naijia Doucette, 24, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata on the interstate when she stopped and exited the vehicle to look for a lost item. A driver in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended the Sonata and Doucette.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
iheart.com

Suspect Sought In Big Rig Parts Theft At Port Allen Business

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are trying to track down the suspect in a theft at a business in Port Allen earlier this month. The sheriff's office says somebody stole parts off several semi-trailer trucks at a trucking business on Commercial Drive. Surveillance video shows a white vehicle arriving at...
PORT ALLEN, LA

