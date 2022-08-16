Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest Blvd. near Longridge, expect delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (August 18) crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Longridge Avenue and Justice Avenue. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. and the Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on...
theadvocate.com
Sunshine Bridge lane closed after inspectors find 'significant crack' in support system
State highway crews closed a westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge and will keep certain heavy loads off the span until repairs are made to a "significant crack." The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development found the crack during a routine inspection of the bridge that carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento. The bridge was closed for seven weeks in 2018 after being struck by a crane.
brproud.com
Traffic Update: All lanes now open along I-10 West at Acadian, area congestion remains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a crash on I-10 West at the Acadian Thruway has resulted in a Wednesday (August 17) evening traffic jam. As of 6:33 p.m., congestion is approaching the I-10/I-12 split. There is no word on whether the crash resulted in any injuries. Area...
brproud.com
All roads open after gas leak on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police says that all lanes are open after a gas leak shut down traffic on portions of Nicholson Drive Thursday. St. George Fire Department says the gas leak is contained. Nicholson Drive was shut down from University Club Drive to Gardere...
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
wbrz.com
Crumbling bridges could leave hundreds of residents on an island in West Feliciana
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Frustration is boiling over for residents in West Feliciana Parish and Parish President Kenny Havard, who has been trying to get two new bridges built to help residents that could be left on an island. Already, one bridge was closed by the state over Bayou Sara...
brproud.com
Vehicle crashes into Family Dollar on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A vehicle crashed into the Family Dollar on Plank Road early Thursday morning, officials say. No one was on the scene when officials arrived. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Small aircraft crashes in canal near Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — No injuries were reported after a small plane landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning. EMS confirms that there were two passengers on board the aircraft. This is a developing story. The NTSB will be investigating this crash.
42-Year-Old Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash On Breaux Bridge (Breaux Bridge, LA)
Breaux Bridge Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 42-year-old woman. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator, according to Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry [..]
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles
MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
UPDATE: Boil advisory in effect for two streets in Opelousas
Major water line break in Opelousas caused brown water. All customers and addresses on Marquerite St. and any customers who experienced low pressure water on Dunbar St.
brproud.com
Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
brproud.com
Engine failure causes private plane to crash near Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unlikely landing with a very fortunate ending. Authorities say the pilots who were aboard a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft Thursday morning are very lucky to be alive. “I don’t have any details as to what caused it but apparently there was a mechanical malfunction...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
brproud.com
24-year-old dies in crash on I-110 on Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old was killed in a traffic crash on I-110 late Wednesday night. According to BRPD, Naijia Doucette, 24, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata on the interstate when she stopped and exited the vehicle to look for a lost item. A driver in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended the Sonata and Doucette.
brproud.com
1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
brproud.com
EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
iheart.com
Suspect Sought In Big Rig Parts Theft At Port Allen Business
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are trying to track down the suspect in a theft at a business in Port Allen earlier this month. The sheriff's office says somebody stole parts off several semi-trailer trucks at a trucking business on Commercial Drive. Surveillance video shows a white vehicle arriving at...
