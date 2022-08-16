Read full article on original website
Related
Car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car crashed into a Family Dollar store early Thursday morning. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road, near Choctaw Drive, in reference to a reported business alarm around 4 a.m. Once officers arrived,...
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
brproud.com
Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
All roads open after gas leak on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police says that all lanes are open after a gas leak shut down traffic on portions of Nicholson Drive Thursday. St. George Fire Department says the gas leak is contained. Nicholson Drive was shut down from University Club Drive to Gardere...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest Blvd. near Longridge, expect delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (August 18) crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Longridge Avenue and Justice Avenue. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. and the Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on...
brproud.com
Small aircraft crashes in canal near Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — No injuries were reported after a small plane landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning. EMS confirms that there were two passengers on board the aircraft. This is a developing story. The NTSB will be investigating this crash.
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One killed in traffic crash on I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Tues., Aug. 16. Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. on South I-110 involving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Trash, debris make for sad scene through windshield on I-10 through Baton Rouge
Sitting in bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 10 every day, you notice things about Baton Rouge you would have otherwise missed. Like the litter and trash along our roadways. I-10 is a main corridor when arriving into our city, especially for those coming from the east and south. What’s the...
42-Year-Old Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash On Breaux Bridge (Breaux Bridge, LA)
Breaux Bridge Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 42-year-old woman. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator, according to Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22-Year-Old Damarius Melvin Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Greensburg (Greensburg, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday in St. Helena Parish. The officials stated that Damarius Melvin, 22, was killed in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles
MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
brproud.com
24-year-old dies in crash on I-110 on Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old was killed in a traffic crash on I-110 late Wednesday night. According to BRPD, Naijia Doucette, 24, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata on the interstate when she stopped and exited the vehicle to look for a lost item. A driver in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended the Sonata and Doucette.
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
brproud.com
Engine failure causes private plane to crash near Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unlikely landing with a very fortunate ending. Authorities say the pilots who were aboard a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft Thursday morning are very lucky to be alive. “I don’t have any details as to what caused it but apparently there was a mechanical malfunction...
Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
wbrz.com
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to be reopened
ASCENSION PARISH - Situated just near I-10, Alligator Bayou Road has been a shortcut between Ascension and Iberville parishes for residents in the area for decades. “I know people are anxious to use this road to get to the Prairieville, Baton Rouge area," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said. That...
brproud.com
EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Comments / 1