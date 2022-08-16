MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.

SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO