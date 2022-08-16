ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

Related
WAFB

Car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car crashed into a Family Dollar store early Thursday morning. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road, near Choctaw Drive, in reference to a reported business alarm around 4 a.m. Once officers arrived,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

All roads open after gas leak on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police says that all lanes are open after a gas leak shut down traffic on portions of Nicholson Drive Thursday. St. George Fire Department says the gas leak is contained. Nicholson Drive was shut down from University Club Drive to Gardere...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Small aircraft crashes in canal near Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — No injuries were reported after a small plane landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning. EMS confirms that there were two passengers on board the aircraft. This is a developing story. The NTSB will be investigating this crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St George#Traffic Accident
WAFB

One killed in traffic crash on I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Tues., Aug. 16. Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. on South I-110 involving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbrz.com

Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles

MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

24-year-old dies in crash on I-110 on Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old was killed in a traffic crash on I-110 late Wednesday night. According to BRPD, Naijia Doucette, 24, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata on the interstate when she stopped and exited the vehicle to look for a lost item. A driver in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended the Sonata and Doucette.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
GREENSBURG, LA
brproud.com

Engine failure causes private plane to crash near Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unlikely landing with a very fortunate ending. Authorities say the pilots who were aboard a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft Thursday morning are very lucky to be alive. “I don’t have any details as to what caused it but apparently there was a mechanical malfunction...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy