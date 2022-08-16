Read full article on original website
Vickie Luider
2d ago
lmbo..the way this was written cracks me up...The officer escorted her to her home to GET PERSONAL BELONGINGS???!!! i miss something😳 escort what a service before jail...😅😅😅
who me?
2d ago
exactly when are we allowed an escort home Before jail 🤔 😳 🙄 anyone else has to pay to be towed.....and personal belongings like what??? money,medications .....yeah good luck with that mr.joe blow not happening!
Freedom
1d ago
lol..... welcome to Looney Town!!!! I can't believe that there's cops still that nice! It's at the cops discretion as to if your car is towed. But what personal items?¿? The moment she enters those doors, she will give EVERYTHING to the officers for booking!
