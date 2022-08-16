If you know anything about Blue Bloods, then you have watched the brother-sister type of banter between Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg. Well, they are not family on the show but they work together so closely. Ramirez, who plays Detective Maria Baez, headed over to Instagram to wish her “best girlfriend” a happy birthday. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan on the show, turned 53 years old on Wednesday. He didn’t let the day go by without saying thanks to his own fans and showing them a quick look at his abs. Leave it to Wahlberg to playfully show off a little bit on his big day. Still, Ramirez was not going to miss out on this opportunity to say something sweet and kind to her co-star.

