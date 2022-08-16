Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Idol Announces New EP ‘The Cage,’ Shares Title Track
Billy Idol has announced the forthcoming release of his new EP, The Cage, and to celebrate, has released the record’s titular single. The new single also comes with a new accompanying music video, directed by Steven Sebring. Idol’s new EP is slated to drop later this fall on September...
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Todd Rundgren Sets Release Date for New Album ‘Space Force’
Todd Rundgren has revealed a release date for his new album, Space Force. It will arrive on Oct. 14, more than a year after he announced the project. Like Rundgren's last album, 2017's White Knight, Space Force features collaborations with several artists, including the Roots, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Steve Vai, Neil Finn and others.
Listen to First Single From Billy Idol’s New EP ‘The Cage’
Billy Idol has announced a new EP, The Cage. The four-track record will be released on Sept. 23 and will be available in CD and vinyl formats, including a limited-edition red vinyl. Idol has unveiled the EP's title track with a new video. You can watch the video and see the EP's track listing below.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Criminal Minds’: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence From Revival
It’s official—Despite all hopes that he was planning a surprise appearance, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning to Criminal Minds. The FBI crime drama is coming back to the TV screen after a two-year hiatus. And filming has kicked off with several of the original cast members. Paget...
Elvis Presley Suffered From Immense ‘Physical Pain’ in His Final Months on Tour, Author Claims
Months before his unexpected passing from heart failure, music icon Elvis Presley was allegedly suffering from immense physical pain while on tour. Sally A. Hoedel, the author of Elvis: Destined to Die, spoke to Fox News about Elvis Presley’s health months before his unexpected passing on August 16, 1977. “It’s hard for us to image [that he was in physical pain],” Hoedel stated. “Because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t have been flawed on the inside. [Those health] issues become more difficult to live with the more he tours, and he toured a great deal in those last several years. That added a lot of strain to his health.”
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Gets Incredible Reaction From His Wife on ‘Old Man Filter’ Video
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is getting older…but his most recent Insta post is speeding up time, it seems. Well, the filters are as the TV star and New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) singer messes with the Insta filters, adding years to his face. And the star’s wife, Jenny McCarthy is loving every second of it!
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam to Make TV Return, And He’s Back on a Motorcycle
Nearly a decade after Sons of Anarchy came to an end, Charlie Hunnam is reportedly making a return to TV and he’s back on a motorcycle. According to Entertainment Weekly, Charlie Hunnam will be appearing in the upcoming Apple series Shantaram. He is portraying the role of fugitive Lin Ford and the show follows him as he travels in 1980s Bombay. The first images show the Sons of Anarchy alum on a motorcycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disturbing Photos From Motley Crue Concert Show Fan After Horrific Fall From Upper Level
In 2021, rapper Travis Scott performed at the Astroworld festival with over 50,000 people in attendance. While on stage, the crowd erupted into chaos as people trampled over each other and others rushed the stage to get closer to the rapper. Dealing with the aftermath, around 300 people sustained injuries at the festival with 10 people dying. Since then, bands and artists have paid more attention to the crowd, even stopping shows to help get fans medical attention. On Tuesday night, the hard rock band Mötley Crüe entertained fans at the Lucas Oil Stadium when a fan accidentally fell from an upper level, landing on the seats underneath.
Priscilla Presley Reveals the ‘Elvis’ Scenes That Were Hardest To Watch
Priscilla Presley has been vocal about Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic. Presley recently revealed which scenes from the film were the hardest for her to watch. Presley had initially been “nervous” when she first heard about the film. Baz has his own unique style,” Presley told...
Jeff Lynne Will Never Watch Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Xanadu’ Even Though He Wrote Half the Songs in the Movie
Jeff Lynne said he could never watch Olivia Newton-John's 'Xanadu' even though he wrote have the songs in the movie.
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days
Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
Ryan Seacrest Hints at Serious Career Move in New Post
Gaining fame for hosting the hit show American Idol, Ryan Seacrest proved himself to be a leading man when it came to talk shows and generally anything involving hosting. Knowing how to entertain an audience and transitioning topics flawlessly, the host continues to dominate the industry as he hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Ripa. Although the light-hearted talk show has been surrounded with rumors as Kelly took two weeks off recently, it appears Live with Kelly and Ryan might be losing the famed star as he hints at another career change involving one of his favorite hobbies.
LOOK: Sharon Osbourne Posts Heartwarming Photo of Her New Grandchild
A new Osbourne baby is here, and Sharon Osbourne is celebrating the news. The wife of legendary metal singer Ozzy Osbourne posted a new photo on Instagram. In the photo, Jack Osbourne’s three children are surrounding the latest addition to their family. Check out the photo below. Fans loved...
WATCH: ‘Criminal Minds’ Clip Teases Casts Highly-Anticipated Return to Set
After 15 years of spinning thrilling stories of fearless detectives hunting down the country’s most terrifying villains, the hit police procedural Criminal Minds came to an end. Or so fans thought. Just one year later, the streaming service Paramount Plus received the green light to move forward with a 10-episode revival.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Celebrates Her ‘Best Girlfriend’ Donnie Wahlberg’s Birthday
If you know anything about Blue Bloods, then you have watched the brother-sister type of banter between Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg. Well, they are not family on the show but they work together so closely. Ramirez, who plays Detective Maria Baez, headed over to Instagram to wish her “best girlfriend” a happy birthday. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan on the show, turned 53 years old on Wednesday. He didn’t let the day go by without saying thanks to his own fans and showing them a quick look at his abs. Leave it to Wahlberg to playfully show off a little bit on his big day. Still, Ramirez was not going to miss out on this opportunity to say something sweet and kind to her co-star.
Mick Jagger Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Mick Jagger and learn more about the singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones front man.
Outsider.com
544K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0