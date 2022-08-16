Your browser does not support the audio element. School is just around the corner. But with staff shortages across the nation, new COVID-19 guidelines and the youth mental health crisis, what is top of mind for school leaders across the state? We’ll hear from three superintendents: Laura Orr from Ukiah School District, Steve Cook from Bend-La Pine Schools and Ryan Carpenter from Estacada School District. They join us to share their plans for this school year and what they’re most looking forward to as school begins.

