Oregon State

opb.org

The head of Oregon’s public defense system is fired, after months of tumult

Steve Singer survived the first attempt at his job. The state’s top public defender was not as fortunate the second time around. In a widely expected move, the commission overseeing Oregon’s flagging public defense system voted to fire Singer on Thursday, in a 6-2 vote with one member absent. Singer has led the Office of Public Defense Services for nearly eight months, winning fans among public defenders. But his confrontational style has grated on commissioners, employees and Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations

The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon State
Ashland, OR
Oregon Government
Corvallis, OR
opb.org

Task force outlines path for Oregon semiconductor competitiveness

The semiconductor industry is poised for a historic investment race in the U.S., driven by $52 billion in funding from the larger CHIPS and Science Act that President Joe Biden signed this month. A report released Wednesday warns Oregon could either compete in that race or fall behind. The report...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Key challenge for Oregon’s next governor: Can she solve the homelessness crisis?

The legacy of Oregon’s next governor could hinge largely on a single issue: How well she handles the state’s growing homeless crisis. For years, Oregon has underbuilt housing, underfunded the mental health system and more recently, battled wildfires that have wiped out homes. The pandemic devastated already weak safety nets. Now, the unsheltered crisis has reached every corner of the state.
OREGON STATE
Paul Solomon
opb.org

2 injured in Eastern Oregon casino shooting

An attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation led to a police shootout Wednesday afternoon, according to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. In a press release, Wildhorse staff said the suspect and a bystander were injured in a police shooting and were...
PENDLETON, OR
opb.org

How Oregon schools are preparing for the 2022 school year

Your browser does not support the audio element. School is just around the corner. But with staff shortages across the nation, new COVID-19 guidelines and the youth mental health crisis, what is top of mind for school leaders across the state? We’ll hear from three superintendents: Laura Orr from Ukiah School District, Steve Cook from Bend-La Pine Schools and Ryan Carpenter from Estacada School District. They join us to share their plans for this school year and what they’re most looking forward to as school begins.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Heat returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday

Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit. A heat advisory has also been issued for much of the Puget Sound region in Washington...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
opb.org

More than 200 people have died while unhoused in Oregon this year

At least 207 people died in Oregon while experiencing homelessness this year, from January through June. The Register-Guard first reported the numbers released on an Oregon Health Authority dashboard, after Senate Bill 850 required all Oregon counties to track how many people die without shelter. The data tracking started in January, which was also the month that the most people died.
OREGON STATE
#The State Commission#Opds#Opb
opb.org

Oregon expands mental health services to students

Oregon students and school staff are receiving expanded mental health services from the Oregon Department of Education. A federally funded project, called The Strengthening Mental Health in Education initiative, aims to improve the mental health of Oregon students. The $5.5 million initiative comes at a time when a recent report...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

These Oregon students chose to start high school online rather than return to classrooms

Your browser does not support the audio element. For more than a year, students across Oregon were holed up in their bedrooms doing school online, isolated from teachers and classmates. Schools reopened at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Even with required masking, it was the closest to “normal” since before the pandemic disrupted schools across the country. Most kids and parents celebrated the chance to return to classrooms.
OREGON STATE

