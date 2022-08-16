Read full article on original website
Bailey calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again. “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair. Bailey originally called the city […]
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Roderick Sawyer has a plan to get Chicago back on track
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/16/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin catch up with Chicago Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th – parts of Chatham, Englewood, and West Englewood) to discuss his father’s legacy fulfilling late Mayor Harold Washington’s goals and what he hopes to achieve if he is elected to be the next mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso explains why Ald. Sawyer has a $20 bill with John’s signature on it. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
suburbanchicagoland.com
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind. Chicago was a different place when I grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. People felt safer and some problems and there was less crime. And, every ethnic and racial group lived openly among themselves proudly and happily. That is a far contrast from today’s Chicago where the labels “Beirut on the Lake” and “Chicagostan” don’t even come close to depicting the terrible situation of rising crime and the failure of politicians like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx to act effectively.
thecentersquare.com
Race for Chicago mayor shaping up
(The Center Square) – Candidates are announcing their campaigns to run against incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the April mayoral election in Chicago. So far, nine candidates have announced they will run for election, looking to replace Lightfoot who has been in office since 2019. Kam Buckner, member of...
JB Pritzker agrees to Nexstar-hosted Illinois governor debates
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October — and one of them will be held at WGN. Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
How eviction works in Cook County
For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
Construction on Obama Presidential Center in Chicago takes a collaborative effort
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drive by the site of the Obama Presidential Center and it's fair to say that it's not exactly looking presidential right now.Crews are almost a year into construction but not much can be seen from the street.That's because a lot of concrete work is happening underground first. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us behind the construction gates for a unique tale of teamwork. "This is really an amazing job site," said Stephanie Hickman, walking with CBS 2 along the perimeter of what will become the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.Hickman, CEO of Trice Construction, never imagined...
Comedian George Wallace bringing Comedy Royalty Triple Threat to Chicago
The Man, The Comedian, The Legend. George Wallace is back, together with his friends, the fabulous Myra J. and the hilarious J. Anthony Brown for two nights only at Riddles Comedy Club in Chicago, August 19 and 20. I first met and worked with George and Myra J. back in...
NBC 5 Chicago Journalist Art Norman headlines Gary Chamber Luncheon
Emmy Award-Winning NBC-5 Chicago journalist Art Norman was the featured guest speaker at the Gary Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on August 8, 2022. The Monthly General Membership Luncheon was held at the Council Oak Steakhouse in Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Pictured in the inset from, l-r, Gary Chamber of Commerce Member Nathan Shaw, Art Norman, Gary Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Chuck Hughes. (Photos by Ted Brown)
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Schools Started Removing Police Two Years Ago. What’s Happened Since?
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. For years, Chicago parent Maria Toribio heard countless stories of school officials quick to call police to deal with minor disciplinary issues. She worried these police interactions would follow students into adulthood and criminalize them. “Instead of helping...
Chicago Suburb Considering Ban on Assault Rifles, Vote Expected Over Night
The Naperville City Council is mulling a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within city limits. Prior to the vote on Tuesday night, more than 130 people on both sides of the issue filled City Hall for the passionate hearing. Dozens of residents...
Gene Siskel Film Center spotlights festival favorites
In the spirit of our 28th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival (coming November 4 – 27), we’re thrilled to present this lovely pair of films, opening exclusively at the Film Center this. 🌈 ALMA’S RAINBOW. Presented by filmmaker Julia Dash, this gorgeous 4K restoration of Ayoka Chenzira’s 1994...
City announces agreement to purchase 100% clean, renewable energy
On August 8, 2022, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Assets, Information and Services (AIS) visited the Chicago Urban League to announce an agreement with retail electricity supplier Constellation, in collaboration with Swift Current Energy, to help meet the Mayor’s commitment to purchase renewable energy for all City facilities and operations by 2025, making Chicago one of the largest cities in the country to do so. The agreement also includes important workforce development and equity commitments.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
Chicago Police Investigating Racist, Homophobic Posts by Someone Claiming to Be a Cop. ‘I Hope the Department Knows I am Posting Here'
Chicago police have launched an internal investigation into a series of incendiary posts by a person claiming to be an officer in an online forum regarded as one of the darkest corners of the web. Many of the posts on 4chan’s /pol/ board are racist and homophobic. They include photos...
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 06/16/22: Richard Irvin giving away 800,000 dollars
There are strange things happening in Illinois politics. Walter Jacobson shares that the current Mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin, gave away 800,000 dollars of his own campaign money to help support other local republicans running for office. But, why and why now? Walter gives his perspective.
Hollander Apartments? New Proposal Could Bring Up To 57 Apartments And Retail To Historical Logan Square Site
LOGAN SQUARE — A developer is scrapping city-approved plans to redevelop the old Hollander Storage & Moving site, now bringing neighbors a fourth proposal for the building, which has been eyed for an overhaul since 2018. GW Properties received City Council approval in 2021 to convert the building, 2418...
citybureau.org
Where To Find Resources About Affordable Housing and Homeownership
Bronzeville residents have been promised dozens of affordable housing units at the 10-story building that’s being built on 43rd Street, adjacent to the Green Line stop. Earlier this summer, City Bureau fellows explored whether that new development, known as 43 Green, could revitalize Bronzeville without displacing residents. The units won’t be ready until next year, but the developers said they will have information on how to apply for them on their website.
