CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drive by the site of the Obama Presidential Center and it's fair to say that it's not exactly looking presidential right now.Crews are almost a year into construction but not much can be seen from the street.That's because a lot of concrete work is happening underground first. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us behind the construction gates for a unique tale of teamwork. "This is really an amazing job site," said Stephanie Hickman, walking with CBS 2 along the perimeter of what will become the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.Hickman, CEO of Trice Construction, never imagined...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO